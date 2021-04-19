EAU CLAIRE — A man rented a vehicle valued at $55,000 from an Eau Claire business and never returned it, police say.
Roosevelt L. Spencer, 40, 3143 Eldorado Blvd., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Spencer is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Avis Rentals in Eau Claire told police that Spencer rented a 2020 GMC Yukon for one day on June 3 and hadn't returned the vehicle valued at $55,000 as of Aug. 28.
Avis Rentals employees said they have been unable to reach Spencer, and the GPS tracking feature on the vehicle stopped working after June 30.
Police in St. Louis Park, Minn., pulled over Spencer and the rental vehicle for a traffic violation on Aug. 30.
The vehicle's back window was shattered.
Spencer admitted at that time he rented the vehicle from Avis Rentals.
Spencer had a pending 2020 misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charge, Spencer could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.