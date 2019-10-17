A man with a gun surrendered peacefully in Barron County Thursday morning following ten minutes of negotiations, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The Sheriff's Department received a call at 1:48 a.m. from the Rusk County Sheriff's Department concerning a 19-year-old man who was making suicidal statements and in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.
Twenty minutes later, Barron County deputies and a Cumberland police officer located the man, who was driving a car near Highway 63 and Highway H, just north of Cumberland.
After deputies made contact with the man, he displayed a handgun and refused with law enforcement commands to drop the gun.
Ten minutes later the man complied. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.
No shots were fired during the incident.