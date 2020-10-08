EAU CLAIRE — A woman got a concussion after the father of her child hit her on the head with a cellphone, police say.
Mandlenkosi T. Cronk, 24, 1019 Huebsch Blvd., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Cronk, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman. Cronk returns to court Oct. 20 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman said Cronk has been living with her for the past year.
On June 7, the woman said, they got into an argument over Cronk's relationship with their child and his drug issues. The woman said the argument escalated quickly and he hit her in the head with a cellphone he was holding.
The woman said she felt dizzy the next day and was vomiting. She went to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where she was diagnosed with a concussion. She also received stitches for the cut created by the injury.
The woman said their child was present during the incident.
If convicted of the felony charge, Cronk could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.