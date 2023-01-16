EAU CLAIRE — In conjunction with the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, the Experiential Aircraft Association Chapter 509 — located at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — will host Sun Country Airlines for its upcoming Aviation Explorer Post presentation on Wednesday.
The Aviation Explorer Post is part of the Boy Scouts' Learn for Life program. According to the CVRA, the program features a wide range of aviation activities, including tours, guest speaker and hands-on activities.
Youth between the ages of 14 and 20 can learn about a wide variety of aviation-related careers. They can also network with professionals already working in those fields, the airport stated.
Bridgette Toufar, talent acquisition manager for Sun Country Airlines, will be the featured speaker at the event. She is slated to discuss career opportunities with the airline that recently began operations at the CVRA.
The Aviation Explorer Post event is open to the public. Youth interested in exploring a career in aviation are encouraged to attend to hear about the opportunities to work for a major U.S. airline, the CVRA stated.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Terminal, 3800 Starr Ave., Eau Claire. A Sun Country passenger jet may be present for viewing, schedule permitting.