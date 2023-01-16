EAU CLAIRE — In conjunction with the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, the Experiential Aircraft Association Chapter 509 — located at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — will host Sun Country Airlines for its upcoming Aviation Explorer Post presentation on Wednesday.

The Aviation Explorer Post is part of the Boy Scouts' Learn for Life program. According to the CVRA, the program features a wide range of aviation activities, including tours, guest speaker and hands-on activities.