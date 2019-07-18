The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

University of Minnesota Morris

Baldwin: Lydia Winkler, environmental science.

River Falls: Logan Emholtz, biology.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Eau Claire: Madeleine Mathias, political science; Zachary Pederson, mechanical engineering.

Owen: Adam Shakal, computer engineering.

Rice Lake: Ian Ritzinger, physics.

Thorp: Paige Hunt, biomedical sciences.

Univ. of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio

Eau Claire: Kristi Hicks.

Univ. of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa

Ellsworth: Kelsey Betthauser.

Edgewood College, Madison

Chetek: Hanna Flor, art and design teaching.

Eau Claire: Jonah Weld, biology.

River Falls: Katherine Stark, graphic design and French.

Saint Mary’s University of Minn. in Winona

Cochrane: Andrew Allemann.

Menomonie: John Zweber.

Neillsville: Alex Kren.

Prescott: Anton Wazlawik.

Rice Lake: Margaret Klonowski.

River Falls: Oliver Hayes.

Mercer University, Macon, Ga.

Galesville: Jeremy Prudlick, business administration.

Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.

New Richmond: Richard Leber, chemical engineering.

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Bloomer: Cynthia Gould, health information management.

Chippewa Falls: Daniel DeLestry, biology.

Eau Claire: Grace Whittlinger, nursing.

Ellsworth: Alison Deiss, health information management.

Fall Creek: Trudi Steinke, health information management.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Barron: Gina Forehand, communication sciences and disorders.

Beldenville: Bailey Ullom, radiologic technology.

Colfax: Mallie Doucette, psychology.

Eau Claire: Adam Fitzpatrick, information systems; Jessica Krause, communication sciences and disorders.; Kayla Schilling, psychology and social work.

Somerset: Miranda Cote, social work; Mackenzie Marty, marketing.

Ripon College, Ripon

Altoona: Zachery White, history.

Ellsworth: Nicholas Taranto, business management and economics.

Emerald: Todd Petersen, chemistry-biology and Spanish.

Prairie Farm: Ethan Freiermuth, politics and government, economics and German.

UW-Whitewater

Chetek: Nathan Hanson, biology; Jed Neuberger, marketing; Rachael Piper Kolanczyk, general management.

Chippewa Falls: Braeden Michael, physics.

Eau Claire: Erin Whitfield, liberal studies.

Greenwood: Dane Toburen, general management.

UW-Platteville

Altoona: Jeremy Zakrzewski.

Augusta: Danielle Nelson.

Cameron: Michael Timblin.

Chippewa Falls: Jalen Knowlton, Jarod Newcomb.

Cumberland: Danial Johnson.

Eau Claire: Matthew Kent, Kyle Priest.

Ettrick: Samuel Bibby.

Hudson: Logan Hammer.

Independence: Cody Kabus.

Loyal: Jake Rueth.

Menomonie: Christopher Kennedy.

New Auburn: Dru Galetka.

Osseo: Jonathan Thorson.

Prescott: Alexander Lubich.

Rice Lake: Shawn Demers, Audi Griffith, Caleb Weber.

Sheldon: Lude Giwojna.

Strum: Shaun Peil.

Thorp: Kaleb Windl.

Weyerhaeuser: Lee Stevens.

Withee: Julie Benzschawel.

Woodville: Alexander Clausen.

Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

Woodville: Rae Chantel Tapp, interior architecture and design.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Kristine Polden, nursing; Amber Schwartz, nursing; Maranda Carlson, nursing; Lauren Neisinger, nursing; Brenda Weyenberg, nursing; Glenn Krause, nursing; Daniel Tainter, nursing; Emily Kiser, nursing.

Elk Mound: Kaitlin Badeau, nursing.

Fall Creek: Julie Knolmayer, nursing.

Mondovi: Katherine Davis, nursing.

Strum: Ruth Cramer, nursing.

UW-La Crosse

Altoona: Alex Begalske, physics; Forrest Mazzei, management.

Baldwin: Serena Downey, psychology.

Barron: Jessica Nelson, biology.

Beldenville: Logan Armstrong, accountancy and finance.

Black River Falls: Austin Acor, exercise and sport science; Dylan Chown, economics; Jacob Gerzsik, biology; Dalton Shaw, biology; Ethan Young, accountancy and finance.

Blair: Mikayla Simmons, exercise and sport management.

Boyceville: Alex Franseen, early childhood through middle childhood education.

Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, exercise and sport science.

Cameron: Kal Gerber, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Morgan Bergeron, communication studies; Hannah Cowan, French; Brandon Hein, management and marketing; Sydney Schemenauer, information systems and accountancy; Nolan Tilton, marketing; Kyle Zerbian, geography.

Eau Claire: Khadel Akindolire-King, clinical laboratory science; Emma Buss, communication studies; Kayla Dolezel, biology education; Sarah Faanes, biology; Megan Kirchman, recreation management; Meagan McRae, biology; Samuel Prissel, biology; Anika Reinsch, public health and community health education; Megan Sigurdson, management; Kyle Wogahn, marketing.

Eleva: Brittany Beaudrie, biology.

Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, communication studies; John Yang, clinical laboratory science.

Ettrick: Marissa Tenneson, biology.

Fall Creek: Jenna Ives, communication studies; Brooke Jaeger, clinical laboratory science; Ryan Santos, biology.

Galesville: Jessie Booth, finance; Dawn Lawry, nuclear medicine technology; Erik Low, physics.

Glenwood City: Hannah Steinberger, finance.

Hager City: Malia Wilcziek, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Hammond: Connor Lyksett, biology.

Hudson: Katelyn Asmus, psychology; Dayna Ball, economics; Halle Barnabo, nuclear medicine technology; Adam Dux, finance and mathematics; Tyler Kirk, finance; Cheyanne Massie, exercise and sport science; Jake Neiderhauser, marketing; Joseph Potter, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Rossini, communication studies; Marina Tingblad, archaeological studies; Taying Yang, biology.

Knapp: Megan Hackbarth, social studies education and history education.

Loyal: Kiersten Orth, biology.

Melrose: Lee Hertzfeldt, finance.

