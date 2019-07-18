The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
University of Minnesota Morris
Baldwin: Lydia Winkler, environmental science.
River Falls: Logan Emholtz, biology.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Eau Claire: Madeleine Mathias, political science; Zachary Pederson, mechanical engineering.
Owen: Adam Shakal, computer engineering.
Rice Lake: Ian Ritzinger, physics.
Thorp: Paige Hunt, biomedical sciences.
Univ. of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio
Eau Claire: Kristi Hicks.
Univ. of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa
Ellsworth: Kelsey Betthauser.
Edgewood College, Madison
Chetek: Hanna Flor, art and design teaching.
Eau Claire: Jonah Weld, biology.
River Falls: Katherine Stark, graphic design and French.
Saint Mary’s University of Minn. in Winona
Cochrane: Andrew Allemann.
Menomonie: John Zweber.
Neillsville: Alex Kren.
Prescott: Anton Wazlawik.
Rice Lake: Margaret Klonowski.
River Falls: Oliver Hayes.
Mercer University, Macon, Ga.
Galesville: Jeremy Prudlick, business administration.
Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.
New Richmond: Richard Leber, chemical engineering.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Bloomer: Cynthia Gould, health information management.
Chippewa Falls: Daniel DeLestry, biology.
Eau Claire: Grace Whittlinger, nursing.
Ellsworth: Alison Deiss, health information management.
Fall Creek: Trudi Steinke, health information management.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Barron: Gina Forehand, communication sciences and disorders.
Beldenville: Bailey Ullom, radiologic technology.
Colfax: Mallie Doucette, psychology.
Eau Claire: Adam Fitzpatrick, information systems; Jessica Krause, communication sciences and disorders.; Kayla Schilling, psychology and social work.
Somerset: Miranda Cote, social work; Mackenzie Marty, marketing.
Ripon College, Ripon
Altoona: Zachery White, history.
Ellsworth: Nicholas Taranto, business management and economics.
Emerald: Todd Petersen, chemistry-biology and Spanish.
Prairie Farm: Ethan Freiermuth, politics and government, economics and German.
UW-Whitewater
Chetek: Nathan Hanson, biology; Jed Neuberger, marketing; Rachael Piper Kolanczyk, general management.
Chippewa Falls: Braeden Michael, physics.
Eau Claire: Erin Whitfield, liberal studies.
Greenwood: Dane Toburen, general management.
UW-Platteville
Altoona: Jeremy Zakrzewski.
Augusta: Danielle Nelson.
Cameron: Michael Timblin.
Chippewa Falls: Jalen Knowlton, Jarod Newcomb.
Cumberland: Danial Johnson.
Eau Claire: Matthew Kent, Kyle Priest.
Ettrick: Samuel Bibby.
Hudson: Logan Hammer.
Independence: Cody Kabus.
Loyal: Jake Rueth.
Menomonie: Christopher Kennedy.
New Auburn: Dru Galetka.
Osseo: Jonathan Thorson.
Prescott: Alexander Lubich.
Rice Lake: Shawn Demers, Audi Griffith, Caleb Weber.
Sheldon: Lude Giwojna.
Strum: Shaun Peil.
Thorp: Kaleb Windl.
Weyerhaeuser: Lee Stevens.
Withee: Julie Benzschawel.
Woodville: Alexander Clausen.
Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
Woodville: Rae Chantel Tapp, interior architecture and design.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Kristine Polden, nursing; Amber Schwartz, nursing; Maranda Carlson, nursing; Lauren Neisinger, nursing; Brenda Weyenberg, nursing; Glenn Krause, nursing; Daniel Tainter, nursing; Emily Kiser, nursing.
Elk Mound: Kaitlin Badeau, nursing.
Fall Creek: Julie Knolmayer, nursing.
Mondovi: Katherine Davis, nursing.
Strum: Ruth Cramer, nursing.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Alex Begalske, physics; Forrest Mazzei, management.
Baldwin: Serena Downey, psychology.
Barron: Jessica Nelson, biology.
Beldenville: Logan Armstrong, accountancy and finance.
Black River Falls: Austin Acor, exercise and sport science; Dylan Chown, economics; Jacob Gerzsik, biology; Dalton Shaw, biology; Ethan Young, accountancy and finance.
Blair: Mikayla Simmons, exercise and sport management.
Boyceville: Alex Franseen, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, exercise and sport science.
Cameron: Kal Gerber, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Morgan Bergeron, communication studies; Hannah Cowan, French; Brandon Hein, management and marketing; Sydney Schemenauer, information systems and accountancy; Nolan Tilton, marketing; Kyle Zerbian, geography.
Eau Claire: Khadel Akindolire-King, clinical laboratory science; Emma Buss, communication studies; Kayla Dolezel, biology education; Sarah Faanes, biology; Megan Kirchman, recreation management; Meagan McRae, biology; Samuel Prissel, biology; Anika Reinsch, public health and community health education; Megan Sigurdson, management; Kyle Wogahn, marketing.
Eleva: Brittany Beaudrie, biology.
Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, communication studies; John Yang, clinical laboratory science.
Ettrick: Marissa Tenneson, biology.
Fall Creek: Jenna Ives, communication studies; Brooke Jaeger, clinical laboratory science; Ryan Santos, biology.
Galesville: Jessie Booth, finance; Dawn Lawry, nuclear medicine technology; Erik Low, physics.
Glenwood City: Hannah Steinberger, finance.
Hager City: Malia Wilcziek, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Hammond: Connor Lyksett, biology.
Hudson: Katelyn Asmus, psychology; Dayna Ball, economics; Halle Barnabo, nuclear medicine technology; Adam Dux, finance and mathematics; Tyler Kirk, finance; Cheyanne Massie, exercise and sport science; Jake Neiderhauser, marketing; Joseph Potter, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Rossini, communication studies; Marina Tingblad, archaeological studies; Taying Yang, biology.
Knapp: Megan Hackbarth, social studies education and history education.
Loyal: Kiersten Orth, biology.
Melrose: Lee Hertzfeldt, finance.