The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Independence: Desmond Nielsen, geology.

Ladysmith: Lucas Weisenberger, business finance.

Loyal: Ryley Fischer, information systems; Logan Genteman, mathematics; Tyler Wehrman, information systems.

Menomonie: Bradley Atnip, accounting; Samantha Edwards, biology; Shayna Erickson, nursing; Catherine Wieland, marketing.

Mikana: Tanner Toft, kinesiology.

Mondovi: Jenna Jiskra, business administration; Casey Kent, nursing; Tychicus Vettrus, accounting.

Neillsville: Jennifer Jacobson, nursing; Cordell Kapusta, management; Kyle Klieforth, marketing; Derek Krejci, management; Cheslea Opelt, elementary education; Devon Opelt, marketing; Joshua Opelt, business finance.

New Auburn: Annamarie Bischel, elementary education; Ryan Dachel, social studies; Austin North, information systems.

New Richmond: Audrey Dekock, nursing; Derek Dowd, business finance and economics; Sheila Mummert, nursing; Cole Nord, kinesiology; Tanner Olson, materials science and physics; Dustin Reed, accounting.

Osseo: John Frame, biology; Marissa Rogness, elementary education; Nancy Roskos, social work; Michaela Shuttleworth, communication sciences and disorders.

Rice Lake: Ethan Anderson, elementary education; Jessica Buchman, accounting and business finance; Sydney Clemens, communication sciences and disorders; Samantha Gerland, marketing; Anna Johnston, biochemistry/molecular biology; Kristina Olson, psychology; Amaris Vesely, nursing; Benjamin Widdes, management.

Ridgeland: Jill Becker, nursing.

River Falls: Roy Cranston, art.

Roberts: Elias Schendel, criminal justice; Benjamen Segebrecht, accounting.

Sheldon: Jennifer Shearer, organizational leadership and communication.

Somerset: Heather Hartwick, integrated strategic communication.

Spring Valley: Jared Fogarty, accounting and business finance; Maria Nygren, English; Jacob Richardson, physics; Alison Von Haden, information systems.

Stanley: Dalton Lewallen, biology.

Strum: Cody Erickson, information systems; William Tonn, nursing.

Thorp: Michael Alger, chemistry; Shayla Gulcynski, social work; Lyndsey Jacks, kinesiology; McKenna Mertens, management; Cecil Philson, special education.

Trempealeau: Ashley Baumgarten, social work; Brianna Bork, elementary education; Brian Lettner, business finance and economics.

Whitehall: Jada Schaub, nursing; Courtney Sosalla, management.

Woodville: Maria Keefer, elementary education.

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Hudson: Akinda Johnson, interactive media studies.

UW-Stevens Point

Abbotsford: Kaitlyn Keech, psychology-human services.

Altoona: Meghan Gobler, theatre; Ryan Krall, business-finance/insurance/real estate; Philip Mazzei, athletic training.

Baldwin: Lauren Soergel, biology.

Black River Falls: Thomas Torkelson, soil and land management.

Cameron: Ethan Englund, psychology-human services and music-jazz performance.

Chippewa Falls: Lisa Rabska, organizational leadership; Victoria Rykal, clinical lab science-medical technology.

Comstock: Cassandra Callow, clinical lab science-medical technology.

Cumberland: Laura Fowler, clinical lab science-medical technology.

Dallas: Alex Wirth, forestry-management.

Eau Claire: Marissa Becker, early childhood education; Megan Brown, wildlife; Whitney Hays, social work; Dustin Indermuehle, economics, history, political science and international relations; Jarett Peterson, physical education; Hanna Stanley, wildlife; Calvin Wynn, English.

Eleva: Shaundra Wachter, fisheries and water resources.

Elk Mound: Zachary Mohr, fisheries and water resources.

Ellsworth: Andrew Johnson, wildlife and Spanish.

Greenwood: Delten Schmitz, forestry-management.

Hudson: Gavin Goeltz, athletic training.

Ladysmith: Corbin Czyscon, forestry-management; Brendan Rogers, biochemistry.

Loyal: Veronica Nikolai, family and consumer science.

Menomonie: Caleb Edwards, soil and waste resources; Jenny Lindquist, biology.

Merrillan: Darby Schmidt, health promotion.

Neillsville: Krista Bryan, soil and land management; Holly Erpenbach, psychology-human services;

New Richmond: Austin Headlee, soil and land management.

Osseo: Lindsay Steig, dietetics.

Rice Lake: Karlee Tabor, dance.

River Falls: Curtis Hanson, music education.

Somerset: Carole Scheder, broadfield social science.

Spring Valley: Liam Dangeur, fisheries and water resources.

Stanley: Lyle Swartz, communication-public relations and coaching.

Thorp: Hannah Tyznik, psychology-human services and sociology.

Bethel University, St. Paul

Chippewa Falls: Adam Bronstad, nursing; Emily Meinen, psychology; Noah Mutter-Schulz, psychology.

Hudson: Brady Gunderson, business and political science.

Menomonie: Brendan Reich, biology.

New Richmond: Jamie Hudalla, English literature and writing; Cole Peterson, biochemistry/molecular biology.

River Falls: Michael Wesner, business.

Somerset: Ty McDonald, biology.

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Osseo: Wynonah Filla, biochemistry.

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

River Falls: Logan Erickson, film and media arts.

Lawrence University, Appleton

River Falls: Matt Coke, government.

UW-Oshkosh

Alma Center: Paige Stuckey, liberal studies.

Bruce: Shuree Zehner, criminal justice and psychology.

Cornell: Grace Thompson, nursing.

Eau Claire: Alexandra Smith, biology.

Greenwood: Haley Gardner, social work.

Hudson: Bradley Erdrich, nursing; Lyndsey Murphy, chemistry.

Menomonie: Courtney Schuna, English.

River Falls: Christine Bjornstal, radio, TV and film.

Somerset: Ryan Vang, nursing.

Taylor: Erin Hoff, human services leadership.

Whitehall: Amanda Zimmerman, psychology.

UW-Madison

Abbotsford: Aija Kopca, communication arts.

Arcadia: Chandler Halverson, industrial engineering.

Baldwin: Rebekah Dix, economics and mathematics.

Barron: Megan Knight, community and environmental sociology.

Black River Falls: Brad Bluedorn, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Jacky Lin, biology.

Blair: Brett Ladsten, kinesiology.

Bloomer: Matthew Salm, mechanical engineering.

Cameron: Ellie O’Flanagan, psychology.

Chippewa Falls: Colin Coubal, biochemistry; Katy Guhl, nursing; Hadyn Hebert, management and human resources and marketing; Randi Lea, mechanical engineering; Brett Mower, journalism; Stephen Ortmann, genetics and genomics; Tyler Pilgrim, finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Shannon Ryan, sociology.

