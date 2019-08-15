The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Independence: Desmond Nielsen, geology.
Ladysmith: Lucas Weisenberger, business finance.
Loyal: Ryley Fischer, information systems; Logan Genteman, mathematics; Tyler Wehrman, information systems.
Menomonie: Bradley Atnip, accounting; Samantha Edwards, biology; Shayna Erickson, nursing; Catherine Wieland, marketing.
Mikana: Tanner Toft, kinesiology.
Mondovi: Jenna Jiskra, business administration; Casey Kent, nursing; Tychicus Vettrus, accounting.
Neillsville: Jennifer Jacobson, nursing; Cordell Kapusta, management; Kyle Klieforth, marketing; Derek Krejci, management; Cheslea Opelt, elementary education; Devon Opelt, marketing; Joshua Opelt, business finance.
New Auburn: Annamarie Bischel, elementary education; Ryan Dachel, social studies; Austin North, information systems.
New Richmond: Audrey Dekock, nursing; Derek Dowd, business finance and economics; Sheila Mummert, nursing; Cole Nord, kinesiology; Tanner Olson, materials science and physics; Dustin Reed, accounting.
Osseo: John Frame, biology; Marissa Rogness, elementary education; Nancy Roskos, social work; Michaela Shuttleworth, communication sciences and disorders.
Rice Lake: Ethan Anderson, elementary education; Jessica Buchman, accounting and business finance; Sydney Clemens, communication sciences and disorders; Samantha Gerland, marketing; Anna Johnston, biochemistry/molecular biology; Kristina Olson, psychology; Amaris Vesely, nursing; Benjamin Widdes, management.
Ridgeland: Jill Becker, nursing.
River Falls: Roy Cranston, art.
Roberts: Elias Schendel, criminal justice; Benjamen Segebrecht, accounting.
Sheldon: Jennifer Shearer, organizational leadership and communication.
Somerset: Heather Hartwick, integrated strategic communication.
Spring Valley: Jared Fogarty, accounting and business finance; Maria Nygren, English; Jacob Richardson, physics; Alison Von Haden, information systems.
Stanley: Dalton Lewallen, biology.
Strum: Cody Erickson, information systems; William Tonn, nursing.
Thorp: Michael Alger, chemistry; Shayla Gulcynski, social work; Lyndsey Jacks, kinesiology; McKenna Mertens, management; Cecil Philson, special education.
Trempealeau: Ashley Baumgarten, social work; Brianna Bork, elementary education; Brian Lettner, business finance and economics.
Whitehall: Jada Schaub, nursing; Courtney Sosalla, management.
Woodville: Maria Keefer, elementary education.
Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
Hudson: Akinda Johnson, interactive media studies.
UW-Stevens Point
Abbotsford: Kaitlyn Keech, psychology-human services.
Altoona: Meghan Gobler, theatre; Ryan Krall, business-finance/insurance/real estate; Philip Mazzei, athletic training.
Baldwin: Lauren Soergel, biology.
Black River Falls: Thomas Torkelson, soil and land management.
Cameron: Ethan Englund, psychology-human services and music-jazz performance.
Chippewa Falls: Lisa Rabska, organizational leadership; Victoria Rykal, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Comstock: Cassandra Callow, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Cumberland: Laura Fowler, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Dallas: Alex Wirth, forestry-management.
Eau Claire: Marissa Becker, early childhood education; Megan Brown, wildlife; Whitney Hays, social work; Dustin Indermuehle, economics, history, political science and international relations; Jarett Peterson, physical education; Hanna Stanley, wildlife; Calvin Wynn, English.
Eleva: Shaundra Wachter, fisheries and water resources.
Elk Mound: Zachary Mohr, fisheries and water resources.
Ellsworth: Andrew Johnson, wildlife and Spanish.
Greenwood: Delten Schmitz, forestry-management.
Hudson: Gavin Goeltz, athletic training.
Ladysmith: Corbin Czyscon, forestry-management; Brendan Rogers, biochemistry.
Loyal: Veronica Nikolai, family and consumer science.
Menomonie: Caleb Edwards, soil and waste resources; Jenny Lindquist, biology.
Merrillan: Darby Schmidt, health promotion.
Neillsville: Krista Bryan, soil and land management; Holly Erpenbach, psychology-human services;
New Richmond: Austin Headlee, soil and land management.
Osseo: Lindsay Steig, dietetics.
Rice Lake: Karlee Tabor, dance.
River Falls: Curtis Hanson, music education.
Somerset: Carole Scheder, broadfield social science.
Spring Valley: Liam Dangeur, fisheries and water resources.
Stanley: Lyle Swartz, communication-public relations and coaching.
Thorp: Hannah Tyznik, psychology-human services and sociology.
Bethel University, St. Paul
Chippewa Falls: Adam Bronstad, nursing; Emily Meinen, psychology; Noah Mutter-Schulz, psychology.
Hudson: Brady Gunderson, business and political science.
Menomonie: Brendan Reich, biology.
New Richmond: Jamie Hudalla, English literature and writing; Cole Peterson, biochemistry/molecular biology.
River Falls: Michael Wesner, business.
Somerset: Ty McDonald, biology.
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Osseo: Wynonah Filla, biochemistry.
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
River Falls: Logan Erickson, film and media arts.
Lawrence University, Appleton
River Falls: Matt Coke, government.
UW-Oshkosh
Alma Center: Paige Stuckey, liberal studies.
Bruce: Shuree Zehner, criminal justice and psychology.
Cornell: Grace Thompson, nursing.
Eau Claire: Alexandra Smith, biology.
Greenwood: Haley Gardner, social work.
Hudson: Bradley Erdrich, nursing; Lyndsey Murphy, chemistry.
Menomonie: Courtney Schuna, English.
River Falls: Christine Bjornstal, radio, TV and film.
Somerset: Ryan Vang, nursing.
Taylor: Erin Hoff, human services leadership.
Whitehall: Amanda Zimmerman, psychology.
UW-Madison
Abbotsford: Aija Kopca, communication arts.
Arcadia: Chandler Halverson, industrial engineering.
Baldwin: Rebekah Dix, economics and mathematics.
Barron: Megan Knight, community and environmental sociology.
Black River Falls: Brad Bluedorn, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Jacky Lin, biology.
Blair: Brett Ladsten, kinesiology.
Bloomer: Matthew Salm, mechanical engineering.
Cameron: Ellie O’Flanagan, psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Colin Coubal, biochemistry; Katy Guhl, nursing; Hadyn Hebert, management and human resources and marketing; Randi Lea, mechanical engineering; Brett Mower, journalism; Stephen Ortmann, genetics and genomics; Tyler Pilgrim, finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Shannon Ryan, sociology.