The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-River Falls

River Falls: Josee Axberg, music; Alexander Boddy, business administration; Brianna Brasser, English; Amanda Hendrickson, marketing communications; Katie Hetrick, business administration; Natalie Jansen, psychology; Michael Johnson, conservation and environmental planning; Travis Jones, agricultural studies; Tyler Jones, sociology; Alison Krohn, broad field social studies; Daniel Lee, biology; Patrick Martin, business administration; Lacey McAleavey, biology; Shellie Newago, English; Christopher Pedersen, health and human performance; Mary Schmitt, elementary education; Jonathan Smits, political science; Cody Spencer, accounting; Emily Watson, agricultural education; Marcus West, data science.

Roberts: Emily Bennig, business administration; Sara Hove, business administration.

Somerset: Hannah Erickson, marketing communications; Jessica Severson, biology.

Turtle Lake: Cassaundra Stanley, marketing communications.

Whitehall: Elijah Anderson, business administration.

Woodville: Aaron Larson, health and human performance.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City

Eau Claire: Rochelle Sieg, nursing; Clarissa Knapp, nursing; Jennifer Meyer, nursing; Tracey Samuelson, nursing.

Osseo: Alexandria Daffinson, nursing.

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Chippewa Falls: Trent Kruger, nursing.

Menomonie: Tyler Duex, nursing.

New Richmond: Genevieve Bowersox, nursing.

River Falls: Richard Parnell, social work; Laura Koester, nursing.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Bloomer: Ryan Ratcliff.

Turtle Lake: William Cross.

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Cumberland: Breanna Johnson, secondary education and mathematics.

Menomonie: Joshua Tietz, secondary education and broad field social sciences.

Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.

Houlton: Nicholas Yanta, mechanical engineering.

UW-Platteville

Baldwin: Nikolas Vrchota, biology.

Black River Falls: Gunnar Markgren, engineering physics.

Chetek: Benjamin Linton, forensic investigation.

Cornell: Samantha Putney, Spanish.

Cumberland: Deanna Snow, business administration.

Durand: Kallie Riker, music.

Eau Claire: Haden Hau, environmental engineering; Laura Kemper, civil engineering; Mariah Miles, business administration/Spanish; Jeremy Voss, industrial technology management.

Hixton: Kylara Johnson, elementary education.

Hudson: Andrew Johnson, industrial engineering.

Melrose: Samantha Pearse, psychology.

New Richmond: Grant Ehlenfeldt, mechanical engineering.

UW-Stevens Point

Abbotsford: Alexis Bittner, political science.

Altoona: Matthew Killen, resource management.

Colby: Bridget Donahue, elementary education; Jarod Rachu, geoscience.

Eau Claire: Tate Klauck, soil and land management.

Ettrick: Mitchell Scherr, wildland fire science.

Holcombe: Michelle Ewer, wildlife ecology and management.

Hudson: Jacob McGee, psychology.

Ladysmith: Justin Parker, fisheries and aquatic sciences.

Loyal: Amanda Zettler, pre-athletic training.

Neillsville: Jessica Enstad, family and consumer science.

Owen: Stephanie DeCaire, elementary education; Kasey Kopp, natural science.

River Falls: Greggory Matheson, business administration.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Hudson: Rachel Werner, biological sciences.

Drake University, Des Moines Iowa

Somerset: Logan Wiederin, law, politics and society, and economics.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Chippewa Falls: Victoria Palme, biomedical sciences.

Pepin: Sierra Hetrick, psychology.

Spring Valley: Justin Hurajt, international relations.

UW-Whitewater

Chippewa Falls: Cheyenne Nardin, English.

Rice Lake: Theodore Newhouse, general business.

Trempealeau: Samantha Kavajecz, human resource management.

UW-La Crosse

Arcadia: Noelle Olson, psychology.

Blair: Breanna Janzen, finance.

Boyd: Chandra Munroe, public administration.

Bruce: Jared Weisser, social studies education.

Cameron: Andrew Myers, chemistry; Chelsea Pumala, psychology.

Durand: Jessica Zika, psychology and music.

Eau Claire: Erik Adams, English education; Kaia Bien, accounting and finance; Jovahn Masters, social studies education; Madyson Olson, biology.

Elk Mound: Rachel Caron, finance.

Ellsworth: Tyler Ray, management.

Fountain City: Jennifer Drazkowski, marketing.

Galesville: Emily Collom, sociology; Elise Geske, sociology; Sarah Grover, communication studies; Viela Yang, communication studies.

Hudson: Ashley Hall, early childhood through middle childhood education; Alex Jantz, management; Ashley Lardy, biology; Quinn Zacharias, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Loyal: Logan Fulwiler, biology.

Menomonie: Brett Lindberg, marketing; Logan Schlough, management; Abigail Vanasse, management and sociology.

Neillsville: Krista Rueth, early childhood through middle childhood education.

Nelson: Bailey Fagerland, exercise and sport science; Megan Johnson, psychology.

New Auburn: Wade Melberg, finance.

Rice Lake: Andrew Shearrow, international business.

River Falls: Abby Harrington, marketing.

Roberts: Benjamin Dumont, psychology and communication studies.

Strum: David Snow, physics.

Taylor: Bradley Elvaker, accounting.

Trempealeau: Emily Gardner, sociology; Samantha Kohnle, physics; Catherine Schuth, mathematics.

UW-Madison

Bruce: Lucas Sturzl, legal studies and political science.

Cameron: Eric Western, biological systems engineering.

Chippewa Falls: Hannah Winegarden, biological systems engineering.

Colfax: Devon Heim, athletic training.

Dallas: Jordan Schutz, environmental sciences; Taylor Schutz, environmental sciences.

Eau Claire: Elizabeth Baumann, personal finance; Alex Braaten, political science; Ryan Deyoe, civil engineering; Peter Minton, athletic training; Brent Nicolet, statistics; Ella Strei, wildlife ecology.

Hudson: Hannah Bennett, biomedical engineering; Caroline Cooper, computer sciences; Jordan Daniel, civil engineering; Zachary Kremer, computer sciences; Noah Le Brun, computer sciences; Molly Plitzner, conservation biology and environmental sciences.

Menomonie: Brayden Paur, agricultural and applied economics; Jack Reinhardt, English; Syranda Yukel, civil engineering.

Mondovi: Weston Gumbert, civil engineering.

Osseo: Erin Dubiel, business administration.

Owen: Malinda Miller, art.

Rice Lake: Max Osterbauer, mechanical engineering.

River Falls: Benjamin Hanson, business administration.

UW-Eau Claire

Almena: Kaitlin Draganowski, accounting, Katelyn Jensen, special education.

Altoona: Brett Dekan, social studies; Lynsie Jones, psychology; Spencer Tan, computer science; Taylor Vander Wegen, art.

Arcadia: Alana Petz, criminal justice; Jenna Pyka, nursing.

Baldwin: Megan Krupa, accounting and information systems; Madeline Russell, mathematics.

Barron: Tessa Church, kinesiology; Haileigh Hanson, liberal studies; Louis Settie, biology.

Bloomer: Alyssa Pake, communication; Sarveshwar Patel, computer science.

Boyceville: Marissa Becker, kinesiology.

Boyd: Mackenzie Nelson, psychology.

Cadott: Josephine Calkins, management.

Chetek: Olivia Peters, communication sciences and disorders.

Chippewa Falls: Samuel Bleskachek, marketing; Sara Brunsell, English; Aymee Heidaragha, marketing; Brianna Kopnick, social work; Jeremy Lamb, art; Bryce Meade, accounting and business finance; Alexander Mueller, mathematics; Nicholas Reid, materials science and physics; Thomas Rocque, political science; Lance Schoch, economics; Raeann Schwab, special education; Olivia Spiegel, nursing; Courtney Wiemer, criminal justice.

Colfax: Dannielle Dachel, nursing; Whitney Demoe, nursing; Bayli Vacho, biology.

Cornell: Makenzie Ewings, elementary education; Cortland Spletter, management; Elizabeth Sproul, business administration.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com