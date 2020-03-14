The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
River Falls: Josee Axberg, music; Alexander Boddy, business administration; Brianna Brasser, English; Amanda Hendrickson, marketing communications; Katie Hetrick, business administration; Natalie Jansen, psychology; Michael Johnson, conservation and environmental planning; Travis Jones, agricultural studies; Tyler Jones, sociology; Alison Krohn, broad field social studies; Daniel Lee, biology; Patrick Martin, business administration; Lacey McAleavey, biology; Shellie Newago, English; Christopher Pedersen, health and human performance; Mary Schmitt, elementary education; Jonathan Smits, political science; Cody Spencer, accounting; Emily Watson, agricultural education; Marcus West, data science.
Roberts: Emily Bennig, business administration; Sara Hove, business administration.
Somerset: Hannah Erickson, marketing communications; Jessica Severson, biology.
Turtle Lake: Cassaundra Stanley, marketing communications.
Whitehall: Elijah Anderson, business administration.
Woodville: Aaron Larson, health and human performance.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City
Eau Claire: Rochelle Sieg, nursing; Clarissa Knapp, nursing; Jennifer Meyer, nursing; Tracey Samuelson, nursing.
Osseo: Alexandria Daffinson, nursing.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Chippewa Falls: Trent Kruger, nursing.
Menomonie: Tyler Duex, nursing.
New Richmond: Genevieve Bowersox, nursing.
River Falls: Richard Parnell, social work; Laura Koester, nursing.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Bloomer: Ryan Ratcliff.
Turtle Lake: William Cross.
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Cumberland: Breanna Johnson, secondary education and mathematics.
Menomonie: Joshua Tietz, secondary education and broad field social sciences.
Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.
Houlton: Nicholas Yanta, mechanical engineering.
UW-Platteville
Baldwin: Nikolas Vrchota, biology.
Black River Falls: Gunnar Markgren, engineering physics.
Chetek: Benjamin Linton, forensic investigation.
Cornell: Samantha Putney, Spanish.
Cumberland: Deanna Snow, business administration.
Durand: Kallie Riker, music.
Eau Claire: Haden Hau, environmental engineering; Laura Kemper, civil engineering; Mariah Miles, business administration/Spanish; Jeremy Voss, industrial technology management.
Hixton: Kylara Johnson, elementary education.
Hudson: Andrew Johnson, industrial engineering.
Melrose: Samantha Pearse, psychology.
New Richmond: Grant Ehlenfeldt, mechanical engineering.
UW-Stevens Point
Abbotsford: Alexis Bittner, political science.
Altoona: Matthew Killen, resource management.
Colby: Bridget Donahue, elementary education; Jarod Rachu, geoscience.
Eau Claire: Tate Klauck, soil and land management.
Ettrick: Mitchell Scherr, wildland fire science.
Holcombe: Michelle Ewer, wildlife ecology and management.
Hudson: Jacob McGee, psychology.
Ladysmith: Justin Parker, fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Loyal: Amanda Zettler, pre-athletic training.
Neillsville: Jessica Enstad, family and consumer science.
Owen: Stephanie DeCaire, elementary education; Kasey Kopp, natural science.
River Falls: Greggory Matheson, business administration.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Hudson: Rachel Werner, biological sciences.
Drake University, Des Moines Iowa
Somerset: Logan Wiederin, law, politics and society, and economics.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Chippewa Falls: Victoria Palme, biomedical sciences.
Pepin: Sierra Hetrick, psychology.
Spring Valley: Justin Hurajt, international relations.
UW-Whitewater
Chippewa Falls: Cheyenne Nardin, English.
Rice Lake: Theodore Newhouse, general business.
Trempealeau: Samantha Kavajecz, human resource management.
UW-La Crosse
Arcadia: Noelle Olson, psychology.
Blair: Breanna Janzen, finance.
Boyd: Chandra Munroe, public administration.
Bruce: Jared Weisser, social studies education.
Cameron: Andrew Myers, chemistry; Chelsea Pumala, psychology.
Durand: Jessica Zika, psychology and music.
Eau Claire: Erik Adams, English education; Kaia Bien, accounting and finance; Jovahn Masters, social studies education; Madyson Olson, biology.
Elk Mound: Rachel Caron, finance.
Ellsworth: Tyler Ray, management.
Fountain City: Jennifer Drazkowski, marketing.
Galesville: Emily Collom, sociology; Elise Geske, sociology; Sarah Grover, communication studies; Viela Yang, communication studies.
Hudson: Ashley Hall, early childhood through middle childhood education; Alex Jantz, management; Ashley Lardy, biology; Quinn Zacharias, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Loyal: Logan Fulwiler, biology.
Menomonie: Brett Lindberg, marketing; Logan Schlough, management; Abigail Vanasse, management and sociology.
Neillsville: Krista Rueth, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Nelson: Bailey Fagerland, exercise and sport science; Megan Johnson, psychology.
New Auburn: Wade Melberg, finance.
Rice Lake: Andrew Shearrow, international business.
River Falls: Abby Harrington, marketing.
Roberts: Benjamin Dumont, psychology and communication studies.
Strum: David Snow, physics.
Taylor: Bradley Elvaker, accounting.
Trempealeau: Emily Gardner, sociology; Samantha Kohnle, physics; Catherine Schuth, mathematics.
UW-Madison
Bruce: Lucas Sturzl, legal studies and political science.
Cameron: Eric Western, biological systems engineering.
Chippewa Falls: Hannah Winegarden, biological systems engineering.
Colfax: Devon Heim, athletic training.
Dallas: Jordan Schutz, environmental sciences; Taylor Schutz, environmental sciences.
Eau Claire: Elizabeth Baumann, personal finance; Alex Braaten, political science; Ryan Deyoe, civil engineering; Peter Minton, athletic training; Brent Nicolet, statistics; Ella Strei, wildlife ecology.
Hudson: Hannah Bennett, biomedical engineering; Caroline Cooper, computer sciences; Jordan Daniel, civil engineering; Zachary Kremer, computer sciences; Noah Le Brun, computer sciences; Molly Plitzner, conservation biology and environmental sciences.
Menomonie: Brayden Paur, agricultural and applied economics; Jack Reinhardt, English; Syranda Yukel, civil engineering.
Mondovi: Weston Gumbert, civil engineering.
Osseo: Erin Dubiel, business administration.
Owen: Malinda Miller, art.
Rice Lake: Max Osterbauer, mechanical engineering.
River Falls: Benjamin Hanson, business administration.
UW-Eau Claire
Almena: Kaitlin Draganowski, accounting, Katelyn Jensen, special education.
Altoona: Brett Dekan, social studies; Lynsie Jones, psychology; Spencer Tan, computer science; Taylor Vander Wegen, art.
Arcadia: Alana Petz, criminal justice; Jenna Pyka, nursing.
Baldwin: Megan Krupa, accounting and information systems; Madeline Russell, mathematics.
Barron: Tessa Church, kinesiology; Haileigh Hanson, liberal studies; Louis Settie, biology.
Bloomer: Alyssa Pake, communication; Sarveshwar Patel, computer science.
Boyceville: Marissa Becker, kinesiology.
Boyd: Mackenzie Nelson, psychology.
Cadott: Josephine Calkins, management.
Chetek: Olivia Peters, communication sciences and disorders.
Chippewa Falls: Samuel Bleskachek, marketing; Sara Brunsell, English; Aymee Heidaragha, marketing; Brianna Kopnick, social work; Jeremy Lamb, art; Bryce Meade, accounting and business finance; Alexander Mueller, mathematics; Nicholas Reid, materials science and physics; Thomas Rocque, political science; Lance Schoch, economics; Raeann Schwab, special education; Olivia Spiegel, nursing; Courtney Wiemer, criminal justice.
Colfax: Dannielle Dachel, nursing; Whitney Demoe, nursing; Bayli Vacho, biology.
Cornell: Makenzie Ewings, elementary education; Cortland Spletter, management; Elizabeth Sproul, business administration.