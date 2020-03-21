The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Eau Claire: Josephine Kajer, chemistry and Spanish; Marcus Kamrath, mathematics; Eleanor Kernkamp, English; Jilliam Kresen, German; Jesse Kubly, information systems; Leia Kufahl, special education; Alicia Kurschner, nursing; Brendan Kwick, physics; Lia Landowski, biology; Brandon Lewis, marketing; Dana Lind, biology; Bjorn Lindstedt, biology; Kirsten Morgan, mathematics and Spanish; Zoua Moua, psychology.
Dakota Naser-Stellar; Abigail Naumann, special education; Alexander Oeffler, economics; Mikayla Otto, biology; Zachary Pecha, management; Kylie Peterson, social work; Breana Prock, business administration; Lyndsay Quinlan, social work; Brittany Rickey, geography; Gianni Rossato, marketing; Sara Rykal, nursing; Alicia Schwahn, sociology; Benjamin Severson, communication; Alexa Shelton, business administration; Kaitlyn Stein, elementary education; Justin Vue, information systems; Melyna Xiong, management; Neesej Xiong, management; PhaVIII Xiong, management; Xai Xiong, accounting; Pa Xao Mee Yang, art.
Eleva: Chase Anderson, sociology and communication; Hannah Bokor, elementary education; Alexander Schauer, physics.
Elk Mound: Nevada Lapointe, mathematics; Moriah Moriarty, special education; Emily Yang, information systems.
Emerald: Jensen Hagen, nursing.
Fairchild: Allan Richardson, history.
Galesville: Kellee Dixon, nursing.
Greenwood: Lexi Hinker, communication sciences and disorders; Heather Turnmire, social work; Ashley Walker, psychology.
Haugen: Delaney Marcon, social work.
Hillsdale: Shawn Larson, applied arts and sciences.
Houlton: Tayva Strom, nursing.
Hudson: Katie Barber, nursing; Abigail Schmidt, psychology; Caroline Witchell, nursing.
Independence: Brittney Lyga, business finance and accounting.
Jim Falls: Karleen McElroy, business administration; Ryan Swenson, biology.
Knapp: Katelyn Meyers, nursing; Edward Sobottka, psychology.
Ladysmith: Jared McHugh, exercise science.
Menomonie: Brittany Amborn, nursing; Kaitlyn Baker, integrated strategic communication; Emily Billingsley, nursing and Spanish; Danielle Thompson, English; Kara Trainor, nursing.
Merrillan: Gabrielle Rave, women’s studies.
Mondovi: Anna Accola, English; Makena Easker, psychology; Julia Jehn, biology; Amanda Rud, management; Britney Rud, special education.
New Richmond: Kaitlin Croes, nursing; Benjamin Peterson, kinesiology; Austin Preece, business finance; Madison Seeger, social work.
Osseo: Greta Boehnen, marketing.
Rice Lake: Shanyn Ambrozaitis, nursing; Damen Daniel, mathematics; Colten Schmidt, psychology; Tia Tilley, kinesiology.
River Falls: Issa Fofana, psychology; Breanna Gilbertson, special education; Jordan Sather, nursing.
Roberts: Rebecca Thomas, nursing and German.
Sheldon: Jessica Manglos, accounting.
Strum: McKenzee Bellesbach, social work; Amanda Erickson, nursing; Michael Tonn, information systems.
Trempealeau: Wesley Lebakken, elementary education.
Whitehall: Elaine Kruswicki, psychology.
UW-Oshkosh
Elk Mound: Katie Benson, nursing.
Hudson: Beatrice Germain, biology.
Menomonie: Anastasia Solsaa, physical education; Ann Zingsheim, nursing.
River Falls: Marissa Westphal, nursing.
Thorp: Caterina Cortese, human resources management.