The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Hammond: Brandon Berg, business administration; Kayla Boyd, applied science; Hope Hoolihan, real estate property management; James Knops, computer engineering; Kayla Pabst, special education; Connor Rogers, health wellness and fitness.
Hawkins: Quint Schmidt, packaging.
Holcombe: Dakota Armstrong, manufacturing engineering.
Hudson: Mikayla Bartlett, construction; Kaylie Brand, dietetics; Rebecca Dahlke, health wellness and fitness; Madison Goodman, human development and family studies; Kara Goplin, human development and family studies; Jordyn Hall, business administration; Lars Jorgenson, industrial design; Jacob Jubie, retail merchandising and management; Jacob Schroeder, mechanical engineering; Kelsey Willaby, graphic design and interactive media; Chingla Xiong, applied science.
Independence: Emily Olson, applied science.
Knapp: Jolene Miller, management.
Ladysmith: Brittney Hanson, early childhood education; Haley Seifert, packaging.
Loyal: Miranda Stumpner, graphic communications.
Maiden Rock: Dylan Hovland, construction.
Melrose: Jenna Wakeshauser, psychology.
Menomonie: Meta Adams, environmental science; Anastazia Almer, entertainment design; Haley Anderson, environmental science; Joshua Andrews, applied science; Shelby Atkinson, management; Peter Beall, information and communication technology; Ivy Berg, studio art; Jesse Bertram, hotel restaurant and tourism; Tanner Blomster, information and communication technology; Jaicee Bowman, graphic communication; Jordana Brady, applied biochemistry and molecular biology; Gabrianne Bruggenthies Kelch, business administration; Hilary Brunn, early childhood education; Cody Bryan, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Maggie Budd, graphic design and interactive media; Roger Connell, packaging; Artur Cravet, computer networking and information technology.
Miranda Danzeisen, applied science; Kyle Denver, psychology; Rachel Jo Donley, human development and family studies; Joshua Draeger, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Brittany Edge, human development and family studies; Dalton Faber, applied math and computer science; Scott Froehlich, engineering technology; Jacob Greenway, applied science; Colleen Harmer, business administration; Macy Helgeson, professional communication and emerging media; Chue Her, studio art; Grace Jacott, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Myla Johannsen, business administration; Emily Johnson, human development and family studies; Dakota Kelnhofer, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Jordan Klatt, early childhood education.
Tyhler Kohn Gallardo, real estate property management; Claire Kraft, vocational rehabilitation; Katie LaBuda, special education; Ryan Leckel, applied social science; Mallory Lee, game design and development; Hleeda Lor, graphic design and interactive media; Angela Marshman, human development and family studies; Ka Moua, studio art; Alexander Murrey, business administration; Jacob Norcutt, food science and technology; Thomas Oakland, packaging; Brandon Peebles, engineering technology; Jacob Pember, business administration; Mary Peters, business administration; Stephanie Rasmussen, vocational rehabilitation; Andrew Schmeling, health wellness and fitness; Lee Schneider, business administration; Jennifer Seibert, game design and development.
Brendon Serrano, mechanical engineering; Madison Sesker, early childhood education; Rachel Smith, applied social science; Kathleen Thorn, marketing and business education; Haley Uetz, graphic design and interactive media; Abby Wiskerchen, management; Andrew Wolf, mechanical engineer; Zong Xiong, dietetics.
Merrillan: Gary Ramos, computer science.
Mondovi: Jessica Anderson, computer engineering; Taylor Dregney, human development and family studies; Clay Dziekan, real estate property management; Jocelyn Jacobson, applied math and computer science; Alexander Kowalczyk, manufacturing engineering; Haley McLean, real estate property management.
Neillsville: Charles Scaletta, health wellness and fitness.
Nelson: Crysta Bedard, art education.
New Richmond: Brent Coulthart, business administration; Elizabeth Jacobson, business administration; Taylor Maus, hotel restaurant and tourism; Andrea Meisner, industrial design; Audra Norton, graphic design and interactive media; Paige Reed, psychology; Tanner Wisemiller, business administration; Tanner Yehlik, computer networking and information technology.
Osseo: Abigail Kempf, psychology.
Pepin: Gregory Cedarblade, computer science; Breanna Ellison, business administration; Nicholas Murray, business administration.
Plum City: Shelby Kannel, cross-media graphics management and packaging.
Prescott: Joshua Pender, business administration.
Rice Lake: Shawn Magee, construction; Austin Minkel, engineering technology; Jacqueline Stensrud, graphic design and interactive media; John Williams, computer networking and information technology.
River Falls: Veronica Baillargeon, apparel design and development; Jack Benusa, mechanical engineering; Ryan Bjornstal, retail merchandising and management; Shane Bondhus, plastics engineering; Tyler Eliason, packaging; Madison Galetka, interior design; Jacob Halling, plastics engineering; Morgan Ista, human development and family studies; Franklin Janovec, applied social science; Anna Johannsen, graphic design and interactive media; Morgan Levi, human development and family studies; Luke Murphy, business administration; Katelynn O’Connell, professional communications and emerging media; Cecily Ripley, apparel design and development; Marissa Stoffel, early childhood education.
Sheldon: Katie Worden, business administration.
Somerset: Kylie Anderson, psychology; Mitchell Foster, business administration; Ashley Hinzman, rehabilitation services; Grady Olson, business administration; Samuel Schoenborn, real estate property management.
Spring Valley: Tanner Mathiesen, information technology management.
Stanley: Marissa Westaby, health wellness and fitness.
Strum: Deslyn Hart, mechanical engineering.
Thorp: Jenni Haas, management.
Turtle Lake: Andrew Davis, science education; Bo Rose, business administration.
Whitehall: Andy George, management.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Baldwin: Shane Zuraff.
New Richmond: Sam Strachan.
Ladysmith: Kitzie Nelson.
River Falls: Brittani Schmitt.
Carleton College, Northfield, Minn.
Eau Claire: Noah Plewa, philosophy; Adam Nijhawan, chemistry.
Ellsworth: Eric McGregor, chemistry and biochemistry