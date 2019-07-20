The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Ripon College, Ripon

Emerald: Todd Petersen, chemistry-biology and Spanish.

Prairie Farm: Ethan Freiermuth, politics and government, economics and German.

UW-Whitewater

Chetek: Nathan Hanson, biology; Jed Neuberger, marketing; Rachael Piper Kolanczyk, general management.

Chippewa Falls: Braeden Michael, physics.

Eau Claire: Erin Whitfield, liberal studies.

Greenwood: Dane Toburen, general management.

UW-Platteville

Altoona: Jeremy Zakrzewski.

Augusta: Danielle Nelson.

Cameron: Michael Timblin.

Chippewa Falls: Jalen Knowlton, Jarod Newcomb.

Cumberland: Danial Johnson.

Eau Claire: Matthew Kent, Kyle Priest.

Ettrick: Samuel Bibby.

Hudson: Logan Hammer.

Independence: Cody Kabus.

Loyal: Jake Rueth.

Menomonie: Christopher Kennedy.

New Auburn: Dru Galetka.

Osseo: Jonathan Thorson.

Prescott: Alexander Lubich.

Rice Lake: Shawn Demers, Audi Griffith, Caleb Weber.

Sheldon: Lude Giwojna.

Strum: Shaun Peil.

Thorp: Kaleb Windl.

Weyerhaeuser: Lee Stevens.

Withee: Julie Benzschawel.

Woodville: Alexander Clausen.

Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

Woodville: Rae Chantel Tapp, interior architecture and design.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Kristine Polden, nursing; Amber Schwartz, nursing; Maranda Carlson, nursing; Lauren Neisinger, nursing; Brenda Weyenberg, nursing; Glenn Krause, nursing; Daniel Tainter, nursing; Emily Kiser, nursing.

Elk Mound: Kaitlin Badeau, nursing.

Fall Creek: Julie Knolmayer, nursing.

Mondovi: Katherine Davis, nursing.

Strum: Ruth Cramer, nursing.

UW-La Crosse

Altoona: Alex Begalske, physics; Forrest Mazzei, management.

Baldwin: Serena Downey, psychology.

Barron: Jessica Nelson, biology.

Beldenville: Logan Armstrong, accountancy and finance.

Black River Falls: Austin Acor, exercise and sport science; Dylan Chown, economics; Jacob Gerzsik, biology; Dalton Shaw, biology; Ethan Young, accountancy and finance.

Blair: Mikayla Simmons, exercise and sport management.

Boyceville: Alex Franseen, early childhood through middle childhood education.

Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, exercise and sport science.

Cameron: Kal Gerber, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Morgan Bergeron, communication studies; Hannah Cowan, French; Brandon Hein, management and marketing; Sydney Schemenauer, information systems and accountancy; Nolan Tilton, marketing; Kyle Zerbian, geography.

Eau Claire: Khadel Akindolire-King, clinical laboratory science; Emma Buss, communication studies; Kayla Dolezel, biology education; Sarah Faanes, biology; Megan Kirchman, recreation management; Meagan McRae, biology; Samuel Prissel, biology; Anika Reinsch, public health and community health education; Megan Sigurdson, management; Kyle Wogahn, marketing.

Eleva: Brittany Beaudrie, biology.

Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, communication studies; John Yang, clinical laboratory science.

Ettrick: Marissa Tenneson, biology.

Fall Creek: Jenna Ives, communication studies; Brooke Jaeger, clinical laboratory science; Ryan Santos, biology.

Galesville: Jessie Booth, finance; Dawn Lawry, nuclear medicine technology; Erik Low, physics.

Glenwood City: Hannah Steinberger, finance.

Hager City: Malia Wilcziek, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Hammond: Connor Lyksett, biology.

Hudson: Katelyn Asmus, psychology; Dayna Ball, economics; Halle Barnabo, nuclear medicine technology; Adam Dux, finance and mathematics; Tyler Kirk, finance; Cheyanne Massie, exercise and sport science; Jake Neiderhauser, marketing; Joseph Potter, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Rossini, communication studies; Marina Tingblad, archaeological studies; Taying Yang, biology.

Knapp: Megan Hackbarth, social studies education and history education.

Loyal: Kiersten Orth, biology.

Melrose: Lee Hertzfeldt, finance.

Menomonie: Austin Coss, recreation management; Faustina Zertler, Spanish.

Mondovi: Brittany Yealey, communication studies.

New Richmond: Sydney Kannel, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Isabella Kilibarda, political science; Nicole L’Allier, communication studies; Caleb Neumann, biology.

Osseo: Laikyn Boettcher, undergrad enrolled in graduate program; Cody Carlstrom, exercise and sport science; Jarvis Rongstad, recreation management; Kelsey Skoyen, clinical laboratory science; Skye Volk, biology.

Owen: Joshuah Kakes, psychology.

Prescott: Myles Garvey, communication studies; Sam Hoopingarner, economics; Rebecca Shirley, public health and community health education.

Rice Lake: Gavin Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Tyler Bennett, psychology; Tia Demers, biology.

River Falls: Frankie Bjork, history; Katherine Drewiske, public health and community health education; James Witt, exercise and sport science.

Roberts: Ella Scott, exercise and sport science.

Spring Valley: Cassandra Quinn, mathematics; Remington Schneider, chemistry.

Strum: Gage Everson, management.

Taylor: Dakota Samples, physics.

Trempealeau: Taylor Duffenbach, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Turtle Lake: Maxwell Molls, geography.

Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

Eau Claire: Kiana Carlson Sather, neuroscience.

Hammond: Claire Hueg, environmental policy.

Hudson: Connor Ellingson, data analytics; Jelena Spasic, biochemistry/molecular biology.

Rice Lake: Gary Haack, finance.

UW-River Falls

Alma: Allison Huber, elementary education.

Almena: Scott Carr, agricultural business.

Augusta: Matthew Stanek, agricultural business.

Baldwin: Khadijah Aileru, business administration; Kathryn Bennett, broad field studies and history; Nicole Burnett, marketing communications; Alisha Coddington, English; McKayla Custer, health and human performance; Brit Hanson, social work; Jenna Hovde, agricultural business; Madelyne Kulow, neuroscience and psychology; Trent Lokker, crop and soil science; Zachary Weyer, stage and screen arts; Hannah Zupfer, biology.

Barron: Emily Klatt, animal science.

Beldenville: Elizabeth Helmer, business administration.

Bloomer: Stephanie Szura, biology.

Cadott: Ryder Starck, animal science.

Chetek: Selena Moen, social work; Chad Sheehan, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Megan Frey, animal science; Kendall Keegan, horticulture; Michaela Tietz, animal science.

Cochrane: Dori Pronschinske, mathematics; Anna Rippley, animal science.

Colby: Courtney Polzin, animal science.

Downing: Hannah Ludtke, animal science.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com