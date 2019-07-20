The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Ripon College, Ripon
Emerald: Todd Petersen, chemistry-biology and Spanish.
Prairie Farm: Ethan Freiermuth, politics and government, economics and German.
UW-Whitewater
Chetek: Nathan Hanson, biology; Jed Neuberger, marketing; Rachael Piper Kolanczyk, general management.
Chippewa Falls: Braeden Michael, physics.
Eau Claire: Erin Whitfield, liberal studies.
Greenwood: Dane Toburen, general management.
UW-Platteville
Altoona: Jeremy Zakrzewski.
Augusta: Danielle Nelson.
Cameron: Michael Timblin.
Chippewa Falls: Jalen Knowlton, Jarod Newcomb.
Cumberland: Danial Johnson.
Eau Claire: Matthew Kent, Kyle Priest.
Ettrick: Samuel Bibby.
Hudson: Logan Hammer.
Independence: Cody Kabus.
Loyal: Jake Rueth.
Menomonie: Christopher Kennedy.
New Auburn: Dru Galetka.
Osseo: Jonathan Thorson.
Prescott: Alexander Lubich.
Rice Lake: Shawn Demers, Audi Griffith, Caleb Weber.
Sheldon: Lude Giwojna.
Strum: Shaun Peil.
Thorp: Kaleb Windl.
Weyerhaeuser: Lee Stevens.
Withee: Julie Benzschawel.
Woodville: Alexander Clausen.
Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
Woodville: Rae Chantel Tapp, interior architecture and design.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Kristine Polden, nursing; Amber Schwartz, nursing; Maranda Carlson, nursing; Lauren Neisinger, nursing; Brenda Weyenberg, nursing; Glenn Krause, nursing; Daniel Tainter, nursing; Emily Kiser, nursing.
Elk Mound: Kaitlin Badeau, nursing.
Fall Creek: Julie Knolmayer, nursing.
Mondovi: Katherine Davis, nursing.
Strum: Ruth Cramer, nursing.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Alex Begalske, physics; Forrest Mazzei, management.
Baldwin: Serena Downey, psychology.
Barron: Jessica Nelson, biology.
Beldenville: Logan Armstrong, accountancy and finance.
Black River Falls: Austin Acor, exercise and sport science; Dylan Chown, economics; Jacob Gerzsik, biology; Dalton Shaw, biology; Ethan Young, accountancy and finance.
Blair: Mikayla Simmons, exercise and sport management.
Boyceville: Alex Franseen, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, exercise and sport science.
Cameron: Kal Gerber, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Morgan Bergeron, communication studies; Hannah Cowan, French; Brandon Hein, management and marketing; Sydney Schemenauer, information systems and accountancy; Nolan Tilton, marketing; Kyle Zerbian, geography.
Eau Claire: Khadel Akindolire-King, clinical laboratory science; Emma Buss, communication studies; Kayla Dolezel, biology education; Sarah Faanes, biology; Megan Kirchman, recreation management; Meagan McRae, biology; Samuel Prissel, biology; Anika Reinsch, public health and community health education; Megan Sigurdson, management; Kyle Wogahn, marketing.
Eleva: Brittany Beaudrie, biology.
Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, communication studies; John Yang, clinical laboratory science.
Ettrick: Marissa Tenneson, biology.
Fall Creek: Jenna Ives, communication studies; Brooke Jaeger, clinical laboratory science; Ryan Santos, biology.
Galesville: Jessie Booth, finance; Dawn Lawry, nuclear medicine technology; Erik Low, physics.
Glenwood City: Hannah Steinberger, finance.
Hager City: Malia Wilcziek, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Hammond: Connor Lyksett, biology.
Hudson: Katelyn Asmus, psychology; Dayna Ball, economics; Halle Barnabo, nuclear medicine technology; Adam Dux, finance and mathematics; Tyler Kirk, finance; Cheyanne Massie, exercise and sport science; Jake Neiderhauser, marketing; Joseph Potter, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Rossini, communication studies; Marina Tingblad, archaeological studies; Taying Yang, biology.
Knapp: Megan Hackbarth, social studies education and history education.
Loyal: Kiersten Orth, biology.
Melrose: Lee Hertzfeldt, finance.
Menomonie: Austin Coss, recreation management; Faustina Zertler, Spanish.
Mondovi: Brittany Yealey, communication studies.
New Richmond: Sydney Kannel, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Isabella Kilibarda, political science; Nicole L’Allier, communication studies; Caleb Neumann, biology.
Osseo: Laikyn Boettcher, undergrad enrolled in graduate program; Cody Carlstrom, exercise and sport science; Jarvis Rongstad, recreation management; Kelsey Skoyen, clinical laboratory science; Skye Volk, biology.
Owen: Joshuah Kakes, psychology.
Prescott: Myles Garvey, communication studies; Sam Hoopingarner, economics; Rebecca Shirley, public health and community health education.
Rice Lake: Gavin Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Tyler Bennett, psychology; Tia Demers, biology.
River Falls: Frankie Bjork, history; Katherine Drewiske, public health and community health education; James Witt, exercise and sport science.
Roberts: Ella Scott, exercise and sport science.
Spring Valley: Cassandra Quinn, mathematics; Remington Schneider, chemistry.
Strum: Gage Everson, management.
Taylor: Dakota Samples, physics.
Trempealeau: Taylor Duffenbach, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Turtle Lake: Maxwell Molls, geography.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Eau Claire: Kiana Carlson Sather, neuroscience.
Hammond: Claire Hueg, environmental policy.
Hudson: Connor Ellingson, data analytics; Jelena Spasic, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Rice Lake: Gary Haack, finance.
UW-River Falls
Alma: Allison Huber, elementary education.
Almena: Scott Carr, agricultural business.
Augusta: Matthew Stanek, agricultural business.
Baldwin: Khadijah Aileru, business administration; Kathryn Bennett, broad field studies and history; Nicole Burnett, marketing communications; Alisha Coddington, English; McKayla Custer, health and human performance; Brit Hanson, social work; Jenna Hovde, agricultural business; Madelyne Kulow, neuroscience and psychology; Trent Lokker, crop and soil science; Zachary Weyer, stage and screen arts; Hannah Zupfer, biology.
Barron: Emily Klatt, animal science.
Beldenville: Elizabeth Helmer, business administration.
Bloomer: Stephanie Szura, biology.
Cadott: Ryder Starck, animal science.
Chetek: Selena Moen, social work; Chad Sheehan, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Megan Frey, animal science; Kendall Keegan, horticulture; Michaela Tietz, animal science.
Cochrane: Dori Pronschinske, mathematics; Anna Rippley, animal science.
Colby: Courtney Polzin, animal science.
Downing: Hannah Ludtke, animal science.