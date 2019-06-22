The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Northland College, Ashland

Eau Claire: Emerson Ziehr, gender and women’s studies.

Osseo: Kyler Hagen, fisheries and wildlife ecology and biology.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Eau Claire: Alexander Bates, Laura Taylor.

Osseo: Allison Persing.

Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Hudson: Alison Takkunen, neuroscience.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Osseo: Allison Persing, biomedical engineering.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Beldenville: Phoebe Ellis, political science.

Houlton: Morgan Griffin, nursing.

Menomonie: Cameron Pedersen, political science; Hayley Viner, zoology.

New Richmond: Kaitlyn Johnson, biochemistry and molecular biology.

River Falls: Megan Brown.

UW-Stout

Abbotsford: Stewart Braun, applied social science.

Alma: Dylan Reidt, engineering technology; Sara Sampson, art education.

Altoona: Jacob Huffcut, entertainment design; Matthew Palmer, career technical education and training; Tremayne Pridgen, real estate property management.

Arcadia: Andrew Halama, management; Brady Schock, computer engineering.

Augusta: Samuel Witte, plastics engineering.

Barron: Thomas Myers, environmental science; Karia Severude, human development and family studies; Tyler Van Helden, professional communication and emerging media.

Beldenville: Justin Hanson, mechanical engineering; Kali Kurrelmeyer, career technical education and training.

Black River Falls: Garret Gjerseth, applied social science; Benjamin Sherman, business administration.

Bloomer: Jacob Malinowski, plastics engineering; Justin Wachtendonk, mechanical engineering.

Boyceville: Abbey Bird, human development and family studies.

Boyd: Mckenzie Booth, human development and family studies; Katie Dubiel, human development and family studies.

Cadott: Kelly Irish, entertainment design.

Cameron: Lucas Morgan, mechanical engineering.

Chetek: McKenzie Librande, environmental science; Arik Nichols, applied math and computer science; Walker Olson, computer engineering; Indiana Thompson, golf enterprise management; Jason Zappa, information and communication technology.

Chippewa Falls: Sarah Dickson, entertainment design; Natasha Engstrand, marketing and business education; Dylan Lubs, early childhood education; Angel Peck, human development and family studies; Janelle Robarge, interior design; Erik Schuelke, information and communication technology; Jolene Uetz, management; Adam Williams, information and communication technology; Justen Wiltrout, computer engineering.

