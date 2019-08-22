The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Madison

Greenwood: Morgan Larson, dairy science.

Hillsdale: David Pintens, biological systems engineering.

Houlton: Sherry Jorgenson, nursing.

Hudson: Morgan Armbruster, English; McKenna Daulton, nutritional sciences; Nicholas Farago, mechanical engineering; Kevin Fischer, computer sciences; Rita Haney, journalism; Elizabeth Kotoski, civil engineering; Grace Lowery, communication arts and environmental studies; Christopher Lueneburg, journalism; Dalton Marske, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Megan Monette, human development and family studies; Jacob O’Donnell, communication arts; Kevin Quinn, computer engineering; Brian Stark, accounting; Claire VanValkenburg, journalism.

Ladysmith: Payden Long, actuarial science; Makaila Wallin, pharmacology and toxicology.

Menomonie: Jonah Breneman, mechanical engineering; Samantha Meyer, psychology.

Mondovi: Markie Jacobson, Spanish; Brett Plagenz, biology.

New Auburn: Jonna Kolmer, biochemistry.

New Richmond: Emma Bakke, retailing and consumer behavior; Erin Earley, communication sciences and disorders; James Earley, computer sciences; Kennedy King, kinesiology.

Owen: Austin Milliren, international studies.

Prescott: Sarah Hll-Mackenzie, conservation biology.

Rice Lake: Tori Arnevik, animal sciences; Kelsey Christianson, psychology; Lindsey Christianson, psychology; Stephanie Cuskey, biology; Mitchell Dvorak, biochemistry; Dalton Fenske, business operations and technology management; Madeline Hodkiewicz, biology; Timothy Pinkerton, chemistry; Jennifer Terrell, psychology.

River Falls: Alison Casey, history and psychology; Linzie Gienau, English; Sterling Just, applied mathematics and engineering and physics; Evan Leitch, marketing and risk management and insurance; Benjamin Quick, zoology; Carly Wunrow, rehabilitation psychology; Lindsey Young, marketing and real estate and urban land economics.

Somerset: Jared Buchanan, civil engineering; Laura Colosky, psychology.

Spring Valley: Taylor Leach, nutritional sciences.

Thorp: Chester Abranczak, biochemistry.

Trempealeau: Caroline Lamke, economics and mathematics.

Woodville: Ezra Ostlie, engineering mechanics.

Wheaton College, Wheaton Ill.

Hudson: Maxwell Gierke, business economics.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com