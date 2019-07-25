The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-La Crosse

Baldwin: Serena Downey, psychology.

Barron: Jessica Nelson, biology.

Beldenville: Logan Armstrong, accountancy and finance.

Black River Falls: Austin Acor, exercise and sport science; Dylan Chown, economics; Jacob Gerzsik, biology; Dalton Shaw, biology; Ethan Young, accountancy and finance.

Blair: Mikayla Simmons, exercise and sport management.

Boyceville: Alex Franseen, early childhood through middle childhood education.

Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, exercise and sport science.

Cameron: Kal Gerber, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Morgan Bergeron, communication studies; Hannah Cowan, French; Brandon Hein, management and marketing; Sydney Schemenauer, information systems and accountancy; Nolan Tilton, marketing; Kyle Zerbian, geography.

Eau Claire: Khadel Akindolire-King, clinical laboratory science; Emma Buss, communication studies; Kayla Dolezel, biology education; Sarah Faanes, biology; Megan Kirchman, recreation management; Meagan McRae, biology; Samuel Prissel, biology; Anika Reinsch, public health and community health education; Megan Sigurdson, management; Kyle Wogahn, marketing.

Eleva: Brittany Beaudrie, biology.

Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, communication studies; John Yang, clinical laboratory science.

Ettrick: Marissa Tenneson, biology.

Fall Creek: Jenna Ives, communication studies; Brooke Jaeger, clinical laboratory science; Ryan Santos, biology.

Galesville: Jessie Booth, finance; Dawn Lawry, nuclear medicine technology; Erik Low, physics.

Glenwood City: Hannah Steinberger, finance.

Hager City: Malia Wilcziek, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Hammond: Connor Lyksett, biology.

Hudson: Katelyn Asmus, psychology; Dayna Ball, economics; Halle Barnabo, nuclear medicine technology; Adam Dux, finance and mathematics; Tyler Kirk, finance; Cheyanne Massie, exercise and sport science; Jake Neiderhauser, marketing; Joseph Potter, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Rossini, communication studies; Marina Tingblad, archaeological studies; Taying Yang, biology.

Knapp: Megan Hackbarth, social studies education and history education.

Loyal: Kiersten Orth, biology.

Melrose: Lee Hertzfeldt, finance.

Menomonie: Austin Coss, recreation management; Faustina Zertler, Spanish.

Mondovi: Brittany Yealey, communication studies.

New Richmond: Sydney Kannel, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Isabella Kilibarda, political science; Nicole L’Allier, communication studies; Caleb Neumann, biology.

Osseo: Laikyn Boettcher, undergrad enrolled in graduate program; Cody Carlstrom, exercise and sport science; Jarvis Rongstad, recreation management; Kelsey Skoyen, clinical laboratory science; Skye Volk, biology.

Owen: Joshuah Kakes, psychology.

Prescott: Myles Garvey, communication studies; Sam Hoopingarner, economics; Rebecca Shirley, public health and community health education.

Rice Lake: Gavin Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Tyler Bennett, psychology; Tia Demers, biology.

River Falls: Frankie Bjork, history; Katherine Drewiske, public health and community health education; James Witt, exercise and sport science.

Roberts: Ella Scott, exercise and sport science.

Spring Valley: Cassandra Quinn, mathematics; Remington Schneider, chemistry.

Strum: Gage Everson, management.

Taylor: Dakota Samples, physics.

Trempealeau: Taylor Duffenbach, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Turtle Lake: Maxwell Molls, geography.

Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

Eau Claire: Kiana Carlson Sather, neuroscience.

Hammond: Claire Hueg, environmental policy.

Hudson: Connor Ellingson, data analytics; Jelena Spasic, biochemistry/molecular biology.

Rice Lake: Gary Haack, finance.

UW-River Falls

Alma: Allison Huber, elementary education.

Almena: Scott Carr, agricultural business.

Augusta: Matthew Stanek, agricultural business.

Baldwin: Khadijah Aileru, business administration; Kathryn Bennett, broad field studies and history; Nicole Burnett, marketing communications; Alisha Coddington, English; McKayla Custer, health and human performance; Brit Hanson, social work; Jenna Hovde, agricultural business; Madelyne Kulow, neuroscience and psychology; Trent Lokker, crop and soil science; Zachary Weyer, stage and screen arts; Hannah Zupfer, biology.

Barron: Emily Klatt, animal science.

Beldenville: Elizabeth Helmer, business administration.

Bloomer: Stephanie Szura, biology.

Cadott: Ryder Starck, animal science.

Chetek: Selena Moen, social work; Chad Sheehan, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Megan Frey, animal science; Kendall Keegan, horticulture; Michaela Tietz, animal science.

Cochrane: Dori Pronschinske, mathematics; Anna Rippley, animal science.

Colby: Courtney Polzin, animal science.

Downing: Hannah Ludtke, animal science.

Eau Claire: Amanda Becker, animal science; Brooke Evjen, psychology; Samuel Flaten, business administration; Melanie Meyers, political science; Megan Olson, business administration and economics; Grace Taft, elementary education; Dakota Walters, music education.

Ellsworth: Brieanna Davis, broad field social studies; Brady DeGross, broad field social studies; Diana Gilbertson, business administration; Morgan Hines, psychology; James Jean, neuroscience and psychology; Miranda Plummer, business administration; Jonathan Radke, agricultural engineering technology; Clay Seifert, computer science and information systems; Dalton Yarrington, business administration, computer science and information systems.

Elmwood: Kaitlyn Sabelko, elementary education.

Emerald: Casey Neisius, biology.

Fairchild: Gregory Logterman, agricultural business.

Fall Creek: Amy Engedal, social work; Clare Nelson, communication studies.

Fountain City: Bethany Lovejoy, English.

Galesville: Clare Remus, elementary education.

Glenwood City: Richard Croes, health and human performance; Kayla Hill, elementary education.

Hager City: Heather Wilcox, social work.

Hammond: Haley Doonan, criminology and sociology; Paul Lindquist, computer science; Derek Schutte, psychology.

Houlton: Samuel Schommer, marketing communications.

Hudson: Morgan Boeltl, psychology; Emma Buresh, art education; Grace Christianson, animal science; Shannon DeVos, early childhood; Courtney Fowell, conservation and environmental planning; Brianna Haag, marketing communications; Abigail Hughes, communication studies; Alyssa Iverson, social work; Kyle Jantz, biology; Christina Jenkins, social work; Bethany Klanderman, communication studies and marketing communications; Jennifer Laniado, computer science; Isabel Larson, animal science; Kendra Little, business administration.

Joshua Mattis, business administration; Samantha Miller, Criminology and sociology; Maria Monturiol, history; Elisabeth Pechacek, elementary education; Anne Petersen, business administration; Alexa Roberts, psychology; Adam Scheel, business administration and economics; Markelle Thompson, marketing communications; Lue Vue, neuroscience; Halley White, sociology; April Worthington, business administration.

Independence: Lacey Filla, animal science; Kelleen Wood, biology.

Knapp: Christopher Dusek, biology; Kayla Olson, agricultural business.

Loyal: Rebecca Heier, animal science.

Maiden Rock: Shannon McCabe, animal science.

Melrose: Ariel Hestekind, biology.

Menomonie: Mikayla Camren, geography; Rhiannon Coen-Johnson, communication studies; Samuel Jacobson, accounting and economics; Karisa Jensen, elementary education; Houston Olson, dairy science; Rusty Rollings, criminology; Sydney Sleichert, psychology.

Mondovi: Marissa Koller, accounting; Eloisa Dianne Paje, business administration; Joshua Walczak, biotechnology.

Neillsville: Katarina Nemitz, animal science.

New Auburn: Tyler Baker, physics.

New Richmond: Alexandra Beckman, criminology and sociology; Melissa Berry, business administration; Jessica Bracken, psychology; Trevor Brammer, mathematics; Jonathan Cook, history; Andrea Haglund, business administration; Christian Johnson, computer science and information systems; Rosemary Kosin, social work; Molly McConaughey, elementary education; Lauren McGaffey, social work; Justine Michael, psychology; Olivia Music, animal science; Heidi Reinhardt, conservation and environmental planning; Alex Running, social work; Caleb Tate, business administration; Thomas Tenner, computer science and information systems; Alex Treesh, business administration.

Prescott: Justine Backes, communication studies and fine arts; Rob Heilig, chemistry; Troy Powers, business administration; Ann Pryor, accounting and business administration.

Rice Lake: Alexander Kusilek, agricultural business; Britt Meyers, animal science; Ginger Pinkerton, international studies and political science.

