The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Baldwin: Serena Downey, psychology.
Barron: Jessica Nelson, biology.
Beldenville: Logan Armstrong, accountancy and finance.
Black River Falls: Austin Acor, exercise and sport science; Dylan Chown, economics; Jacob Gerzsik, biology; Dalton Shaw, biology; Ethan Young, accountancy and finance.
Blair: Mikayla Simmons, exercise and sport management.
Boyceville: Alex Franseen, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, exercise and sport science.
Cameron: Kal Gerber, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Morgan Bergeron, communication studies; Hannah Cowan, French; Brandon Hein, management and marketing; Sydney Schemenauer, information systems and accountancy; Nolan Tilton, marketing; Kyle Zerbian, geography.
Eau Claire: Khadel Akindolire-King, clinical laboratory science; Emma Buss, communication studies; Kayla Dolezel, biology education; Sarah Faanes, biology; Megan Kirchman, recreation management; Meagan McRae, biology; Samuel Prissel, biology; Anika Reinsch, public health and community health education; Megan Sigurdson, management; Kyle Wogahn, marketing.
Eleva: Brittany Beaudrie, biology.
Elk Mound: Jacob Ausman, communication studies; John Yang, clinical laboratory science.
Ettrick: Marissa Tenneson, biology.
Fall Creek: Jenna Ives, communication studies; Brooke Jaeger, clinical laboratory science; Ryan Santos, biology.
Galesville: Jessie Booth, finance; Dawn Lawry, nuclear medicine technology; Erik Low, physics.
Glenwood City: Hannah Steinberger, finance.
Hager City: Malia Wilcziek, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Hammond: Connor Lyksett, biology.
Hudson: Katelyn Asmus, psychology; Dayna Ball, economics; Halle Barnabo, nuclear medicine technology; Adam Dux, finance and mathematics; Tyler Kirk, finance; Cheyanne Massie, exercise and sport science; Jake Neiderhauser, marketing; Joseph Potter, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Rossini, communication studies; Marina Tingblad, archaeological studies; Taying Yang, biology.
Knapp: Megan Hackbarth, social studies education and history education.
Loyal: Kiersten Orth, biology.
Melrose: Lee Hertzfeldt, finance.
Menomonie: Austin Coss, recreation management; Faustina Zertler, Spanish.
Mondovi: Brittany Yealey, communication studies.
New Richmond: Sydney Kannel, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Isabella Kilibarda, political science; Nicole L’Allier, communication studies; Caleb Neumann, biology.
Osseo: Laikyn Boettcher, undergrad enrolled in graduate program; Cody Carlstrom, exercise and sport science; Jarvis Rongstad, recreation management; Kelsey Skoyen, clinical laboratory science; Skye Volk, biology.
Owen: Joshuah Kakes, psychology.
Prescott: Myles Garvey, communication studies; Sam Hoopingarner, economics; Rebecca Shirley, public health and community health education.
Rice Lake: Gavin Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Tyler Bennett, psychology; Tia Demers, biology.
River Falls: Frankie Bjork, history; Katherine Drewiske, public health and community health education; James Witt, exercise and sport science.
Roberts: Ella Scott, exercise and sport science.
Spring Valley: Cassandra Quinn, mathematics; Remington Schneider, chemistry.
Strum: Gage Everson, management.
Taylor: Dakota Samples, physics.
Trempealeau: Taylor Duffenbach, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Turtle Lake: Maxwell Molls, geography.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Eau Claire: Kiana Carlson Sather, neuroscience.
Hammond: Claire Hueg, environmental policy.
Hudson: Connor Ellingson, data analytics; Jelena Spasic, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Rice Lake: Gary Haack, finance.
UW-River Falls
Alma: Allison Huber, elementary education.
Almena: Scott Carr, agricultural business.
Augusta: Matthew Stanek, agricultural business.
Baldwin: Khadijah Aileru, business administration; Kathryn Bennett, broad field studies and history; Nicole Burnett, marketing communications; Alisha Coddington, English; McKayla Custer, health and human performance; Brit Hanson, social work; Jenna Hovde, agricultural business; Madelyne Kulow, neuroscience and psychology; Trent Lokker, crop and soil science; Zachary Weyer, stage and screen arts; Hannah Zupfer, biology.
Barron: Emily Klatt, animal science.
Beldenville: Elizabeth Helmer, business administration.
Bloomer: Stephanie Szura, biology.
Cadott: Ryder Starck, animal science.
Chetek: Selena Moen, social work; Chad Sheehan, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Megan Frey, animal science; Kendall Keegan, horticulture; Michaela Tietz, animal science.
Cochrane: Dori Pronschinske, mathematics; Anna Rippley, animal science.
Colby: Courtney Polzin, animal science.
Downing: Hannah Ludtke, animal science.
Eau Claire: Amanda Becker, animal science; Brooke Evjen, psychology; Samuel Flaten, business administration; Melanie Meyers, political science; Megan Olson, business administration and economics; Grace Taft, elementary education; Dakota Walters, music education.
Ellsworth: Brieanna Davis, broad field social studies; Brady DeGross, broad field social studies; Diana Gilbertson, business administration; Morgan Hines, psychology; James Jean, neuroscience and psychology; Miranda Plummer, business administration; Jonathan Radke, agricultural engineering technology; Clay Seifert, computer science and information systems; Dalton Yarrington, business administration, computer science and information systems.
Elmwood: Kaitlyn Sabelko, elementary education.
Emerald: Casey Neisius, biology.
Fairchild: Gregory Logterman, agricultural business.
Fall Creek: Amy Engedal, social work; Clare Nelson, communication studies.
Fountain City: Bethany Lovejoy, English.
Galesville: Clare Remus, elementary education.
Glenwood City: Richard Croes, health and human performance; Kayla Hill, elementary education.
Hager City: Heather Wilcox, social work.
Hammond: Haley Doonan, criminology and sociology; Paul Lindquist, computer science; Derek Schutte, psychology.
Houlton: Samuel Schommer, marketing communications.
Hudson: Morgan Boeltl, psychology; Emma Buresh, art education; Grace Christianson, animal science; Shannon DeVos, early childhood; Courtney Fowell, conservation and environmental planning; Brianna Haag, marketing communications; Abigail Hughes, communication studies; Alyssa Iverson, social work; Kyle Jantz, biology; Christina Jenkins, social work; Bethany Klanderman, communication studies and marketing communications; Jennifer Laniado, computer science; Isabel Larson, animal science; Kendra Little, business administration.
Joshua Mattis, business administration; Samantha Miller, Criminology and sociology; Maria Monturiol, history; Elisabeth Pechacek, elementary education; Anne Petersen, business administration; Alexa Roberts, psychology; Adam Scheel, business administration and economics; Markelle Thompson, marketing communications; Lue Vue, neuroscience; Halley White, sociology; April Worthington, business administration.
Independence: Lacey Filla, animal science; Kelleen Wood, biology.
Knapp: Christopher Dusek, biology; Kayla Olson, agricultural business.
Loyal: Rebecca Heier, animal science.
Maiden Rock: Shannon McCabe, animal science.
Melrose: Ariel Hestekind, biology.
Menomonie: Mikayla Camren, geography; Rhiannon Coen-Johnson, communication studies; Samuel Jacobson, accounting and economics; Karisa Jensen, elementary education; Houston Olson, dairy science; Rusty Rollings, criminology; Sydney Sleichert, psychology.
Mondovi: Marissa Koller, accounting; Eloisa Dianne Paje, business administration; Joshua Walczak, biotechnology.
Neillsville: Katarina Nemitz, animal science.
New Auburn: Tyler Baker, physics.
New Richmond: Alexandra Beckman, criminology and sociology; Melissa Berry, business administration; Jessica Bracken, psychology; Trevor Brammer, mathematics; Jonathan Cook, history; Andrea Haglund, business administration; Christian Johnson, computer science and information systems; Rosemary Kosin, social work; Molly McConaughey, elementary education; Lauren McGaffey, social work; Justine Michael, psychology; Olivia Music, animal science; Heidi Reinhardt, conservation and environmental planning; Alex Running, social work; Caleb Tate, business administration; Thomas Tenner, computer science and information systems; Alex Treesh, business administration.
Prescott: Justine Backes, communication studies and fine arts; Rob Heilig, chemistry; Troy Powers, business administration; Ann Pryor, accounting and business administration.
Rice Lake: Alexander Kusilek, agricultural business; Britt Meyers, animal science; Ginger Pinkerton, international studies and political science.