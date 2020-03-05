The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Eleva: Laiken Green, interior design; Brett Larson, business administration; Gabriel Toft, manufacturing engineering.
Elk Mound: Kayla Hollingsworth, hotel restaurant and tourism.
Ellsworth: Jacob Johnson, mechanical engineering.
Elmwood: Margaret Freiermuth, applied biochemistry and molecular biology; Levi Wolf, manufacturing engineering.
Fall Creek: Dustin Kuhnert, health wellness and fitness.
Fountain City: Hannah Bunkowski, early childhood education; Lindsey Cafferty, hotel restaurant and tourism; Alyssa Hortman, interior design; Briana Roberts, food science and technology.
Glenwood City: Jennifer Kopacz, construction.
Hammond: Hope Hoolihan, real estate property management; McKenzy Johnson, health wellness and fitness; Connor Rogers, health wellness and fitness.
Hillsdale: Nathan Moen, health wellness and fitness; Sarah Pintens, early childhood education.
Hudson: Paco Castro, studio art; Kara Goplin, human development and family studies; Joseph Griese, packaging; Morgan Nordahl, hotel restaurant and tourism; Ariez Sime, supply chain management; Jenna Sorenson, business administration; Joshua Squires, information and communication technology; Christopher Steiner, construction; Holden Timm, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Emily Wyland, graphic design and interactive media.
Jim Falls: Alec Chapman, mechanical engineering.
Knapp: Andrew Marshall, business administration.
Ladysmith: Curtis Scott, engineering technology.
Maiden Rock: Jillian Holt, packaging; Alyssa Wieser, hotel restaurant and tourism, and real estate property management.
Menomonie: Colton Amundson, supply chain management; Tristan Bagley, real estate property management; Anders Christensen, engineering technology; Golden Deangelo, business administration; Susanna Gauger, digital marketing technology; Jake Greenway, applied science; Vong Hang, industrial design; Kari Hetlet, hotel restaurant and tourism; Devyn Hintz, business administration; Emerson Kovacs, graphic design and interactive media; Natalie Kramer, digital marketing technology; Kimberlie Larrabee, management; Mikayla Larsen, retail merchandising and management; Ryan Leckel, applied social science; Chiashia Lor, graphic design and interactive media; Gabriel Loraas, psychology; Matthew Oakland, real estate property management.
Jacob Ohman, business administration; Noah Olson, psychology; Wyatt Quilling, mechanical engineering; Lee Schneider, business administration; Alexei Szemborski, industrial design; Alyssa Thurston, early childhood education; Alexandra Van Haren, graphic design and interactive media; Alexis Villeneuve, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Rachel Vind, information and communication technology; Shelby von Tish, management; Chia Vue, criminal justice and rehabilitation; LeQiong Yang, packaging; Tony Yang, real estate property management.
Mondovi: Mitchel Close, information and communication technology; Clayton Jacobson, business administration; Shanna Laehn, health wellness and fitness; Megan Mayer, business administration; Joel Thompson, vocational rehabilitation.
Neillsville: Chad Pagenkopf, technology education; Charles Scaletta, health wellness and fitness.
Nelson: Crysta Bedard, art education.
New Richmond: Makenzi Mattson, graphic design and interactive media; Olivia Rice, food science and technology; Reid Sedlak, computer network and information technology; Kristopher Thoen, management; Tanner Wisemiller, business administration.
Osseo: Lucas Eide, early childhood education; Aubrie Lyngen, psychology; Jasmine Thompson, human development and family studies.
Prescott: Joseph Haas, computer and electrical engineering.
Rice Lake: Marissa Gomez, professional communication and emerging media; Megan Katcher, applied social science; Austin Minkel, engineering technology; Ryan Neil, management.
River Falls: Veronica Baillargeon, apparel design and development; Maddie Christensen, entertainment design; Anna Johannsen, graphic design and interactive media; Jonathon Krueger, plastics engineering; Kelsi Morrow, health wellness and fitness; Luke Murphy, business administration.
Roberts: Jaimie Althoff, rehabilitation services.
Somerset: Grady Olson, business administration; Samuel Schoenborn, real estate property management.
Spring Valley: Tyler Ellefson, applied science; Madison Garin, business administration.
Stanley: Craig Mason, mechanical engineering; Marissa Westaby, health wellness and fitness.
Stockholm: Chloe Cochran, psychology.
Weyerhaeuser: Regina Anders, management.
Wheeler: Randy Nelson, manufacturing engineering; Abby Shockley, mechanical engineering.
Whitehall: Andy George, management.
Wilson: Stacey Kostman, human development and family studies.
Woodville: Kendra Huston, interior design.
UW-River Falls
Arcadia: Rebecca Bisek, agricultural business; Briar Golden, crop and soil science; Morgan Thomas, animal science.
Augusta: Halle Luedtke, elementary education.
Baldwin: Laura Fern-Weber, English.
Barron: Cody Vought, environmental science.
Bay City: Jonathan Dohrer, computer science and information systems.
Boyceville: April Lake, crop and soil science.
Chippewa Falls: Molly McIlquham, crop and soil science; Kathryn Rokenbrodt, teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Colfax: McKenzie Anderson, animal science.
Eau Claire: Elliott Hagenbucher, biology; Thelma Ritzinger, communication sciences and disorders.
Eleva: Cassandra Hazen, animal science.
Ellsworth: Jonah Conway, vocal/general K-12.
Elmwood: Rebecca Baumgartner, geology.
Fountain City: Erin Putz, elementary education.
Glen Flora: Alyssia Geimer, neuroscience.
Glenwood City: Kaitlin Konder, agricultural business.
Hager City: Angela Novek, neuroscience.
Hammond: Tiffany Lissick, biology; Samantha Mackenburg, dairy science.
Holcombe: Anah Story, animal science.
Houlton: Maria Schroepfer, animal science.
Hudson: Chunnara Chhay, business administration; Samuel Cunningham, health and human performance; Kieran DuHoux, elementary education; Raylyn Hansen, psychology; Anna Head, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Bryan Heth, accounting; Alexis Heu, marketing communications; Abbey Holden, conservation and environmental planning; Christopher Jentzsch, chemistry; Brecken Johnson, communication sciences and disorders; Jared Johnson, criminology; Margaret Koehler, business administration; Wesley Korum, conservation and environmental planning.