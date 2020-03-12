The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
Colfax: McKenzie Anderson, animal science.
Eau Claire: Elliott Hagenbucher, biology; Thelma Ritzinger, communication sciences and disorders.
Eleva: Cassandra Hazen, animal science.
Ellsworth: Jonah Conway, vocal/general K-12.
Elmwood: Rebecca Baumgartner, geology.
Fountain City: Erin Putz, elementary education.
Glen Flora: Alyssia Geimer, neuroscience.
Glenwood City: Kaitlin Konder, agricultural business.
Hager City: Angela Novek, neuroscience.
Hammond: Tiffany Lissick, biology; Samantha Mackenburg, dairy science.
Holcombe: Anah Story, animal science.
Houlton: Maria Schroepfer, animal science.
Hudson: Chunnara Chhay, business administration; Samuel Cunningham, health and human performance; Kieran DuHoux, elementary education; Raylyn Hansen, psychology; Anna Head, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Bryan Heth, accounting; Alexis Heu, marketing communications; Abbey Holden, conservation and environmental planning; Christopher Jentzsch, chemistry; Brecken Johnson, communication sciences and disorders; Jared Johnson, criminology; Margaret Koehler, business administration; Wesley Korum, conservation and environmental planning.
Joshua Kressly, computer science and information systems; Amy Larsen, art; Anthony Philblad, accounting; Savanna Quinn, business administration; Kathryn Ross, health and human performance; Erica Rothbauer, psychology; Ashleigh Shirley, art; Matthew Sparstad, business administration.
Menomonie: Haylee Green, history; Savannah Heath, animal science; Karli Helland, elementary education; Payton Rudiger, biology; Mai Youa Vang, communication sciences and disorders.
Mondovi: Cody Dregney, agricultural business.
Nelson: Derek Anibas, agricultural engineering technology.
New Richmond: Emily Colombo, psychology; Bradley Foster, business administration; David Guild, business administration; Sierra Rogers, animal science; Sabrina Stacken, animal science; Destinie Vhaa, journalism; Joshua Vue, international studies.
Osseo: Nicole Welke, animal science;
Owen: Colton Booth, business administration; Morgan Vetterkind, animal science.
Prescott: Lauren Hintz, health and human performance; Angela Lackner, biology; Jonathan Mielke, art; Amanda Murphy, elementary education; Teresa Regnier, communication studies; Garrett Ryan, health and human performance; Helen Zuelke, international studies.
River Falls: Josee Axberg, music; Alexander Boddy, business administration; Brianna Brasser, English; Amanda Hendrickson, marketing communications; Katie Hetrick, business administration; Natalie Jansen, psychology; Michael Johnson, conservation and environmental planning; Travis Jones, agricultural studies; Tyler Jones, sociology; Alison Krohn, broad field social studies; Daniel Lee, biology; Patrick Martin, business administration; Lacey McAleavey, biology; Shellie Newago, English; Christopher Pedersen, health and human performance; Mary Schmitt, elementary education; Jonathan Smits, political science; Cody Spencer, accounting; Emily Watson, agricultural education; Marcus West, data science.
Roberts: Emily Bennig, business administration; Sara Hove, business administration.
Somerset: Hannah Erickson, marketing communications; Jessica Severson, biology.
Turtle Lake: Cassaundra Stanley, marketing communications.
Whitehall: Elijah Anderson, business administration.
Woodville: Aaron Larson, health and human performance.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City
Eau Claire: Rochelle Sieg, nursing; Clarissa Knapp, nursing; Jennifer Meyer, nursing; Tracey Samuelson, nursing.
Osseo: Alexandria Daffinson, nursing.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Chippewa Falls: Trent Kruger, nursing.
Menomonie: Tyler Duex, nursing.
New Richmond: Genevieve Bowersox, nursing.
River Falls: Richard Parnell, social work; Laura Koester, nursing.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Bloomer: Ryan Ratcliff.
Turtle Lake: William Cross.
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Cumberland: Breanna Johnson, secondary education and mathematics.
Menomonie: Joshua Tietz, secondary education and broad field social sciences.
Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.
Houlton: Nicholas Yanta, mechanical engineering.
UW-Platteville
Baldwin: Nikolas Vrchota, biology.
Black River Falls: Gunnar Markgren, engineering physics.
Chetek: Benjamin Linton, forensic investigation.