The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-River Falls

Colfax: McKenzie Anderson, animal science.

Eau Claire: Elliott Hagenbucher, biology; Thelma Ritzinger, communication sciences and disorders.

Eleva: Cassandra Hazen, animal science.

Ellsworth: Jonah Conway, vocal/general K-12.

Elmwood: Rebecca Baumgartner, geology.

Fountain City: Erin Putz, elementary education.

Glen Flora: Alyssia Geimer, neuroscience.

Glenwood City: Kaitlin Konder, agricultural business.

Hager City: Angela Novek, neuroscience.

Hammond: Tiffany Lissick, biology; Samantha Mackenburg, dairy science.

Holcombe: Anah Story, animal science.

Houlton: Maria Schroepfer, animal science.

Hudson: Chunnara Chhay, business administration; Samuel Cunningham, health and human performance; Kieran DuHoux, elementary education; Raylyn Hansen, psychology; Anna Head, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Bryan Heth, accounting; Alexis Heu, marketing communications; Abbey Holden, conservation and environmental planning; Christopher Jentzsch, chemistry; Brecken Johnson, communication sciences and disorders; Jared Johnson, criminology; Margaret Koehler, business administration; Wesley Korum, conservation and environmental planning.

Joshua Kressly, computer science and information systems; Amy Larsen, art; Anthony Philblad, accounting; Savanna Quinn, business administration; Kathryn Ross, health and human performance; Erica Rothbauer, psychology; Ashleigh Shirley, art; Matthew Sparstad, business administration.

Menomonie: Haylee Green, history; Savannah Heath, animal science; Karli Helland, elementary education; Payton Rudiger, biology; Mai Youa Vang, communication sciences and disorders.

Mondovi: Cody Dregney, agricultural business.

Nelson: Derek Anibas, agricultural engineering technology.

New Richmond: Emily Colombo, psychology; Bradley Foster, business administration; David Guild, business administration; Sierra Rogers, animal science; Sabrina Stacken, animal science; Destinie Vhaa, journalism; Joshua Vue, international studies.

Osseo: Nicole Welke, animal science;

Owen: Colton Booth, business administration; Morgan Vetterkind, animal science.

Prescott: Lauren Hintz, health and human performance; Angela Lackner, biology; Jonathan Mielke, art; Amanda Murphy, elementary education; Teresa Regnier, communication studies; Garrett Ryan, health and human performance; Helen Zuelke, international studies.

River Falls: Josee Axberg, music; Alexander Boddy, business administration; Brianna Brasser, English; Amanda Hendrickson, marketing communications; Katie Hetrick, business administration; Natalie Jansen, psychology; Michael Johnson, conservation and environmental planning; Travis Jones, agricultural studies; Tyler Jones, sociology; Alison Krohn, broad field social studies; Daniel Lee, biology; Patrick Martin, business administration; Lacey McAleavey, biology; Shellie Newago, English; Christopher Pedersen, health and human performance; Mary Schmitt, elementary education; Jonathan Smits, political science; Cody Spencer, accounting; Emily Watson, agricultural education; Marcus West, data science.

Roberts: Emily Bennig, business administration; Sara Hove, business administration.

Somerset: Hannah Erickson, marketing communications; Jessica Severson, biology.

Turtle Lake: Cassaundra Stanley, marketing communications.

Whitehall: Elijah Anderson, business administration.

Woodville: Aaron Larson, health and human performance.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City

Eau Claire: Rochelle Sieg, nursing; Clarissa Knapp, nursing; Jennifer Meyer, nursing; Tracey Samuelson, nursing.

Osseo: Alexandria Daffinson, nursing.

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Chippewa Falls: Trent Kruger, nursing.

Menomonie: Tyler Duex, nursing.

New Richmond: Genevieve Bowersox, nursing.

River Falls: Richard Parnell, social work; Laura Koester, nursing.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Bloomer: Ryan Ratcliff.

Turtle Lake: William Cross.

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Cumberland: Breanna Johnson, secondary education and mathematics.

Menomonie: Joshua Tietz, secondary education and broad field social sciences.

Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.

Houlton: Nicholas Yanta, mechanical engineering.

UW-Platteville

Baldwin: Nikolas Vrchota, biology.

Black River Falls: Gunnar Markgren, engineering physics.

Chetek: Benjamin Linton, forensic investigation.

