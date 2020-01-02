The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Altoona: Madeline Vatland, elementary education.
Eau Claire: Jillian Vaughan, nursing.
Ellsworth: Alesha Flom, exercise science; Chrystian Kulow, finance.
Galesville: Reggie Evenson, aviation.
Glenwood City: Nicole Gabbert, elementary education.
Hammond: Erika Sheflet, art.
Houlton: Nicholas Viertel, aviation.
Hudson: Chelsea Bates, nursing; Carly Junco, elementary education; Casey Slowiak, nursing.
Menomonie: Paige Burke, exercise science.
New Richmond: Zachary Vincent, computer information technology.
River Falls: Scott Anderson, communication studies; Taylor Gullickson, aviation; Avery Whooley, corrections and gender and women’s studies.
Roberts: Jessica Dux, RN baccalaureate completion.
UW-Milwaukee
Chippewa Falls: Christopher Eckes.
Eau Claire: Brendan Kwick, Micaela Peden, David Snow, Khue Xiong.
River Falls: Zachary Radkey-Pechacek.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Beldenville: Brittney Mark, animal science.