The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Altoona: Madeline Vatland, elementary education.

Eau Claire: Jillian Vaughan, nursing.

Ellsworth: Alesha Flom, exercise science; Chrystian Kulow, finance.

Galesville: Reggie Evenson, aviation.

Glenwood City: Nicole Gabbert, elementary education.

Hammond: Erika Sheflet, art.

Houlton: Nicholas Viertel, aviation.

Hudson: Chelsea Bates, nursing; Carly Junco, elementary education; Casey Slowiak, nursing.

Menomonie: Paige Burke, exercise science.

New Richmond: Zachary Vincent, computer information technology.

River Falls: Scott Anderson, communication studies; Taylor Gullickson, aviation; Avery Whooley, corrections and gender and women’s studies.

Roberts: Jessica Dux, RN baccalaureate completion.

UW-Milwaukee

Chippewa Falls: Christopher Eckes.

Eau Claire: Brendan Kwick, Micaela Peden, David Snow, Khue Xiong.

River Falls: Zachary Radkey-Pechacek.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Beldenville: Brittney Mark, animal science.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com