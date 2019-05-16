The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Emporia State University, Emporia, Kan.
River Falls: Brian Grove, economics.
Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill.
Eau Claire: Marcus Wollak, biology.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Baldwin: Lindsay Veenendall, exercise science.
Bay City: Samuel Mahaffey, automotive engineering technology; Michael Tonsager, electrical engineering.
Chippewa Falls: Darian Bluedorn, alcohol and drug studies.
Elk Mound: Dexter Curry, automotive engineering technology; Madeline Pitts, community health education.
Fall Creek: Jenessa Kothlow, special education.
Houlton: Alexander Queener, sport management; Nicholas Viertel, aviation.
Hudson: Gabriella Larson, dental hygiene.
New Richmond: Zachary Vincent, computer information technology.
River Falls: Kate Barnes, marketing; Jonathan Covelli, aviation; Taylor Gullickson, aviation; Abby James, environmental science; Samuel Lenzen, management; Alexandra Rollins, theatre arts; Avery Whooley, corrections and gender & women’s studies.
Roberts: Jessica Dux, registered nurse baccalaureate completion; Caitlin Feikema, art.
Somerset: Samantha Swanson, physics teaching.
Concordia University, Seward, Neb.
Thorp: Abigail Wisniewski.