The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Emporia State University, Emporia, Kan.

River Falls: Brian Grove, economics.

Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill.

Eau Claire: Marcus Wollak, biology.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Baldwin: Lindsay Veenendall, exercise science.

Bay City: Samuel Mahaffey, automotive engineering technology; Michael Tonsager, electrical engineering.

Chippewa Falls: Darian Bluedorn, alcohol and drug studies.

Elk Mound: Dexter Curry, automotive engineering technology; Madeline Pitts, community health education.

Fall Creek: Jenessa Kothlow, special education.

Houlton: Alexander Queener, sport management; Nicholas Viertel, aviation.

Hudson: Gabriella Larson, dental hygiene.

New Richmond: Zachary Vincent, computer information technology.

River Falls: Kate Barnes, marketing; Jonathan Covelli, aviation; Taylor Gullickson, aviation; Abby James, environmental science; Samuel Lenzen, management; Alexandra Rollins, theatre arts; Avery Whooley, corrections and gender & women’s studies.

Roberts: Jessica Dux, registered nurse baccalaureate completion; Caitlin Feikema, art.

Somerset: Samantha Swanson, physics teaching.

Concordia University, Seward, Neb.

Thorp: Abigail Wisniewski.

