The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Colby: Lawrence Stuttgen, manufacturing engineering.
Colfax: Nicole Bird, vocational rehabilitation; Kenzie Galetka, management; RosaLee Muckley, professional communication and emerging media; Alexis Rudi, hotel restaurant and tourism; Lannette Vaudreuil, information and communication technology.
Conrath: Amanda Ewer, human development and family studies; Nicole Modl, marketing and business education.
Cornell: Taylor Bauch, mechanical engineering; Nathan Nowak, supply chain management; Elliot Sproul, engineering technology.
Cumberland: Kalley Bergstrom, early childhood education; Kyla Bergstrom, family and consumer science education; Benjamin Kerr, applied science; Veronica Vicich, game design and development; Kyle Whitman, computer science.
Downing: Maswell Galloway, engineering technology; Jacob Hanson, construction.
Durand: John Fayerweather, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Alexis Salter, vocational rehabilitation; Abriel Schuh, human development and family studies; Alexis Stewart, human development and family studies.
Eau Claire: Carter Barstad, management; Lucas Bednar, computer network and information technology; Jamie Beers, applied science; Andrew Berg, information and communication technology; Kayla Borton, early childhood education; Jennifer Brantner, management; Nicholas Brost, game design and development; Dylan Crowder, management; Abigail Fawcett, digital marketing technology; Nathan Garvey, information and communication technology; Ian Gorman, computer science; Josiah Hendrickson, entertainment design; Lou Shi Pheng Her, human development and family studies; Amber Herrick, industrial design; Julia Hilgedick, hotel restaurant and tourism; Laura Jacobson, human development and family studies; Jeffrey Johnson, career technical education and training.
Matthew Klahr, information and communication technology; Justin Konwinski, management; Andrew Kott, career technical education and training; Lindsey Matysik, management; Ryan McKone, business administration; McKenna Miller, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Sam Peterson, information technology management; Kurt Petricka, construction; Joseph Phillips, science education; Thea Polus, interior design; Brittnie Prock, marketing and business education; Lindsey Quinnell, management; Hannah Ritsch, dietetics; Quintin Sabelko, business administration; Mila Schroeder, human development and family studies; Shadoe Settle, career technical education and training; Ezra Sobtzak, technology education; Marissa Steffens, business administration.
John Thompson, business administration; Roger Tice, management; Jacqueline Trautlein, special education; Eric Traxler, special education; Michael Van Dyke, information and communication technology; Eric Wackwitz, information and communication technology; Quinton Wagner, mechanical engineering; Blair Wekkin, human development and family studies; Alyssa Willett, human development and family studies; Singsai Xiong, health wellness and fitness.
Eleva: Joshua Bokor, graphic design and interactive media; Tyson Rohrscheib, technology education.
Elk Mound: Daniel Bachman, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Ronald Borek, career technical education and training; Corey Hagberg, information technology management; Adrianna Harrison, human development and family studies; Kayla Hollingsworth, hotel restaurant and tourism; d’Artagnan Kramer, applied math and computer science; Alexandria, Lorenz, engineering technology; Joshua Mentzel, construction; Sarah Scharlau, business administration; Christopher Wolf, business administration; Jonathan Wolgemuth, plastics engineering.
Ellsworth: Tyler Freyholtz, manufacturing engineering; Jazmine Hanson, human development and family studies; Evan Schulte, business administration and retail merchandising and management.
Elmwood: Kaitlyn Lee, dietetics.
Emerald: Kimberly Martin, business administration.
Fairchild: Destiny Vojtik, supply chain management.
Fall Creek: Jessica Geske, early childhood education; Dustin Kuhnert, health wellness and fitness; Ryan Rochester, business administration; Makayla Schmit, early childhood education; Austin Schoen, environmental science; Caleb Schulz, early childhood education; Alayna Wier, applies social science.
Glenwood City: Brittany Obitz, apparel design and development.
Greenwood: Aarica Humke, human development and family studies.
Hager City: Kelsie Nygren, management; Reid Zaborowski, mechanical engineering.
Hammond: Brandon Berg, business administration; Kayla Boyd, applied science; Hope Hoolihan, real estate property management; James Knops, computer engineering; Kayla Pabst, special education; Connor Rogers, health wellness and fitness.
Hawkins: Quint Schmidt, packaging.
Holcombe: Dakota Armstrong, manufacturing engineering.
Hudson: Mikayla Bartlett, construction; Kaylie Brand, dietetics; Rebecca Dahlke, health wellness and fitness; Madison Goodman, human development and family studies; Kara Goplin, human development and family studies; Jordyn Hall, business administration; Lars Jorgenson, industrial design; Jacob Jubie, retail merchandising and management; Jacob Schroeder, mechanical engineering; Kelsey Willaby, graphic design and interactive media; Chingla Xiong, applied science.
Independence: Emily Olson, applied science.
Knapp: Jolene Miller, management.
Ladysmith: Brittney Hanson, early childhood education; Haley Seifert, packaging.
Loyal: Miranda Stumpner, graphic communications.
Maiden Rock: Dylan Hovland, construction.
Melrose: Jenna Wakeshauser, psychology.
Menomonie: Meta Adams, environmental science; Anastazia Almer, entertainment design; Haley Anderson, environmental science; Joshua Andrews, applied science; Shelby Atkinson, management; Peter Beall, information and communication technology; Ivy Berg, studio art; Jesse Bertram, hotel restaurant and tourism; Tanner Blomster, information and communication technology; Jaicee Bowman, graphic communication; Jordana Brady, applied biochemistry and molecular biology; Gabrianne Bruggenthies Kelch, business administration; Hilary Brunn, early childhood education; Cody Bryan, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Maggie Budd, graphic design and interactive media; Roger Connell, packaging; Artur Cravet, computer networking and information technology.
Miranda Danzeisen, applied science; Kyle Denver, psychology; Rachel Jo Donley, human development and family studies; Joshua Draeger, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Brittany Edge, human development and family studies; Dalton Faber, applied math and computer science; Scott Froehlich, engineering technology; Jacob Greenway, applied science; Colleen Harmer, business administration; Macy Helgeson, professional communication and emerging media; Chue Her, studio art; Grace Jacott, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Myla Johannsen, business administration; Emily Johnson, human development and family studies; Dakota Kelnhofer, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Jordan Klatt, early childhood education.
Tyhler Kohn Gallardo, real estate property management; Claire Kraft, vocational rehabilitation; Katie LaBuda, special education; Ryan Leckel, applied social science; Mallory Lee, game design and development; Hleeda Lor, graphic design and interactive media; Angela Marshman, human development and family studies; Ka Moua, studio art; Alexander Murrey, business administration; Jacob Norcutt, food science and technology; Thomas Oakland, packaging; Brandon Peebles, engineering technology; Jacob Pember, business administration; Mary Peters, business administration; Stephanie Rasmussen, vocational rehabilitation; Andrew Schmeling, health wellness and fitness; Lee Schneider, business administration; Jennifer Seibert, game design and development.
Brendon Serrano, mechanical engineering; Madison Sesker, early childhood education; Rachel Smith, applied social science; Kathleen Thorn, marketing and business education; Haley Uetz, graphic design and interactive media; Abby Wiskerchen, management; Andrew Wolf, mechanical engineer; Zong Xiong, dietetics.
Merrillan: Gary Ramos, computer science.