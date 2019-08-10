The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Colby: Jacob Krebsbach, business finance and accounting.
Colfax: Karina Wait, kinesiology.
Cumberland: Carley Green, kinesiology; Anna Nyhagen, health care administration; Amaris Vesely, nursing.
Durand: Corey Goodrich, economics.
Eau Claire: Alexandra Abraham, music; Chloe Ackerman, psychology and English; Kathryn Annis, Spanish; Kristen Antala, psychology; Kimberly Baker, accounting; Meghan Bauer, biology; Jessica Benson, elementary education; Micah Burch, management; Kyle Bushendorf, information systems; Zoe Copa, social work; Emma Cruciani, music; Catherine Dalal-Haugen, psychology; Kaitlin Dawson, communication sciences and disorders; Brianna Dillon, social studies; Gage Donkers, computer science; Ashley Esparza, management; Ethan Farr, criminal justice; Madison Ford, sociology; Jonathan Fortier, history; Aimee Gillespie, political science; Ella Glaser, integrated strategic communication; Melissa Glynn, biology; Samantha Gooden, special education; Kaci Gorres, psychology.
Scott Gunem, English; Kevin Hagmann, criminal justice; George Hamlin, computer science; Olivia Hanson, elementary education; James Hennick, social studies; Savannah Herman, biology; Jeramey Hintz, accounting; Payton Hoff, management; Chandler Hulke, health care administration; Rachel Isaacson, social work; William Johnston, marketing; Heather Kaese, mathematics; Ryan Keller, accounting; Austin Kempen, marketing; Lue Khang, sociology; Hannah Kleist, social work; Rachel Kubiatowicz, management; Taylor Kysely, biology; Hannah Lahti, history; Darin Lau, mathematics; Torien Leath, psychology; Sarah Leppert, music; Annisa Luginbill, elementary education and German; Leah Martinez, biology; Taylor Matthews, special education.
Anna Meier, biochemistry/molecular biology and Spanish; Johanna Meyer, kinesiology; Matthew Mikelson, accounting and business finance; Chaeli Morden, marketing; Megan Nicolet, communication sciences and disorders; Katelyn Niesen, geography; Amber Owens, psychology; Justin Parker, marketing; Brian Pauley, biology; Katie Paulich, biology and psychology; Annemarie Payson, journalism; Philip Pehler, criminal justice; Gretta Peterson, social work; Stephanie Rogge, kinesiology; Jared Ryan, environmental public health; Megan Salm, psychology; Samantha Sarkauskas, biology; Samuel Schwiebert, English; Bhrugu Shah, business administration; Levi Soborowicz, economics and mathematics; Tennisha Sonsalla, communication and theatre arts; Logan Staack, computer science.
Zachary Staads, theatre arts; Noah Staber, music; Cassandra Todd, nursing; Danielle Vierbicher, elementary education; Craig Walther, religious studies; James Worley, history; Rachel Worthing, art; Coua Xiong, health care administration; Lajchia Xiong, accounting; Ada Yang, art.
Eleva: Hunter Ryskoski, elementary education.
Elk Mound: Jordon Delong, psychology; Kaitlyn Gerber, journalism; Amy Hoffman, nursing; Mai Xee Lor, marketing; Hailey Mead, management.
Elmwood: Krista Peterson, management.
Fall Creek: Nathaniel Berg, health care administration; Derek Berge, business administration; Anais Chloe Cross, psychology; Emily Jaeger, biology; Eric Lewandowski, management; Ashley Mardis, art and English; Kendra Meek, special education; Ryan Schmidt, chemistry; Esther Theisen, history.
Fountain City: Joslyn Frie, management.
Galesville: Corey Cantu, chemistry with business emphasis.
Glenwood City: Katherine Mahoney, business finance.
Greenwood: Chance Krug, computer science; Madison Lucas, biology.
Hammond: Carissa Ditlefsen, elementary education; Alyssa Jones, social work; Jacob Wengelski, information systems.
Houlton: Mary Esselman, kinesiology; Zachary Haas, business finance.
Hudson: Beau Godbout, biology; Curtis Guhl, history; Andrew Kreye, nursing; Erin O’Brien, social studies; Kayla Parker, art; Jordan Petersen, nursing; Austin Romanoski, computer science; Julia Van Allen, English.
Independence: Desmond Nielsen, geology.
Ladysmith: Lucas Weisenberger, business finance.
Loyal: Ryley Fischer, information systems; Logan Genteman, mathematics; Tyler Wehrman, information systems.
Menomonie: Bradley Atnip, accounting; Samantha Edwards, biology; Shayna Erickson, nursing; Catherine Wieland, marketing.
Mikana: Tanner Toft, kinesiology.
Mondovi: Jenna Jiskra, business administration; Casey Kent, nursing; Tychicus Vettrus, accounting.
Neillsville: Jennifer Jacobson, nursing; Cordell Kapusta, management; Kyle Klieforth, marketing; Derek Krejci, management; Cheslea Opelt, elementary education; Devon Opelt, marketing; Joshua Opelt, business finance.
New Auburn: Annamarie Bischel, elementary education; Ryan Dachel, social studies; Austin North, information systems.
New Richmond: Audrey Dekock, nursing; Derek Dowd, business finance and economics; Sheila Mummert, nursing; Cole Nord, kinesiology; Tanner Olson, materials science and physics; Dustin Reed, accounting.
Osseo: John Frame, biology; Marissa Rogness, elementary education; Nancy Roskos, social work; Michaela Shuttleworth, communication sciences and disorders.
Rice Lake: Ethan Anderson, elementary education; Jessica Buchman, accounting and business finance; Sydney Clemens, communication sciences and disorders; Samantha Gerland, marketing; Anna Johnston, biochemistry/molecular biology; Kristina Olson, psychology; Amaris Vesely, nursing; Benjamin Widdes, management.
Ridgeland: Jill Becker, nursing.
River Falls: Roy Cranston, art.
Roberts: Elias Schendel, criminal justice; Benjamen Segebrecht, accounting.
Sheldon: Jennifer Shearer, organizational leadership and communication.
Somerset: Heather Hartwick, integrated strategic communication.
Spring Valley: Jared Fogarty, accounting and business finance; Maria Nygren, English; Jacob Richardson, physics; Alison Von Haden, information systems.
Stanley: Dalton Lewallen, biology.
Strum: Cody Erickson, information systems; William Tonn, nursing.
Thorp: Michael Alger, chemistry; Shayla Gulcynski, social work; Lyndsey Jacks, kinesiology; McKenna Mertens, management; Cecil Philson, special education.
Trempealeau: Ashley Baumgarten, social work; Brianna Bork, elementary education; Brian Lettner, business finance and economics.
Whitehall: Jada Schaub, nursing; Courtney Sosalla, management.
Woodville: Maria Keefer, elementary education.
Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
Hudson: Akinda Johnson, interactive media studies.
UW-Stevens Point
Abbotsford: Kaitlyn Keech, psychology-human services.
Altoona: Meghan Gobler, theatre; Ryan Krall, business-finance/insurance/real estate; Philip Mazzei, athletic training.
Baldwin: Lauren Soergel, biology.
Black River Falls: Thomas Torkelson, soil and land management.
Cameron: Ethan Englund, psychology-human services and music-jazz performance.
Chippewa Falls: Lisa Rabska, organizational leadership; Victoria Rykal, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Comstock: Cassandra Callow, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Cumberland: Laura Fowler, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Dallas: Alex Wirth, forestry-management.
Eau Claire: Marissa Becker, early childhood education; Megan Brown, wildlife; Whitney Hays, social work; Dustin Indermuehle, economics, history, political science and international relations; Jarett Peterson, physical education; Hanna Stanley, wildlife; Calvin Wynn, English.
Eleva: Shaundra Wachter, fisheries and water resources.
Elk Mound: Zachary Mohr, fisheries and water resources.
Ellsworth: Andrew Johnson, wildlife and Spanish.
Greenwood: Delten Schmitz, forestry-management.
Hudson: Gavin Goeltz, athletic training.
Ladysmith: Corbin Czyscon, forestry-management; Brendan Rogers, biochemistry.
Loyal: Veronica Nikolai, family and consumer science.
Menomonie: Caleb Edwards, soil and waste resources; Jenny Lindquist, biology.
Merrillan: Darby Schmidt, health promotion.
Neillsville: Krista Bryan, soil and land management; Holly Erpenbach, psychology-human services;
New Richmond: Austin Headlee, soil and land management.
Osseo: Lindsay Steig, dietetics.
Rice Lake: Karlee Tabor, dance.
River Falls: Curtis Hanson, music education.
Somerset: Carole Scheder, broadfield social science.
Spring Valley: Liam Dangeur, fisheries and water resources.
Stanley: Lyle Swartz, communication-public relations and coaching.
Thorp: Hannah Tyznik, psychology-human services and sociology.