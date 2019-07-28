The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-River Falls

Elmwood: Kaitlyn Sabelko, elementary education.

Emerald: Casey Neisius, biology.

Fairchild: Gregory Logterman, agricultural business.

Fall Creek: Amy Engedal, social work; Clare Nelson, communication studies.

Fountain City: Bethany Lovejoy, English.

Galesville: Clare Remus, elementary education.

Glenwood City: Richard Croes, health and human performance; Kayla Hill, elementary education.

Hager City: Heather Wilcox, social work.

Hammond: Haley Doonan, criminology and sociology; Paul Lindquist, computer science; Derek Schutte, psychology.

Houlton: Samuel Schommer, marketing communications.

Hudson: Morgan Boeltl, psychology; Emma Buresh, art education; Grace Christianson, animal science; Shannon DeVos, early childhood; Courtney Fowell, conservation and environmental planning; Brianna Haag, marketing communications; Abigail Hughes, communication studies; Alyssa Iverson, social work; Kyle Jantz, biology; Christina Jenkins, social work; Bethany Klanderman, communication studies and marketing communications; Jennifer Laniado, computer science; Isabel Larson, animal science; Kendra Little, business administration.

Joshua Mattis, business administration; Samantha Miller, Criminology and sociology; Maria Monturiol, history; Elisabeth Pechacek, elementary education; Anne Petersen, business administration; Alexa Roberts, psychology; Adam Scheel, business administration and economics; Markelle Thompson, marketing communications; Lue Vue, neuroscience; Halley White, sociology; April Worthington, business administration.

Independence: Lacey Filla, animal science; Kelleen Wood, biology.

Knapp: Christopher Dusek, biology; Kayla Olson, agricultural business.

Loyal: Rebecca Heier, animal science.

Maiden Rock: Shannon McCabe, animal science.

Melrose: Ariel Hestekind, biology.

Menomonie: Mikayla Camren, geography; Rhiannon Coen-Johnson, communication studies; Samuel Jacobson, accounting and economics; Karisa Jensen, elementary education; Houston Olson, dairy science; Rusty Rollings, criminology; Sydney Sleichert, psychology.

Mondovi: Marissa Koller, accounting; Eloisa Dianne Paje, business administration; Joshua Walczak, biotechnology.

Neillsville: Katarina Nemitz, animal science.

New Auburn: Tyler Baker, physics.

New Richmond: Alexandra Beckman, criminology and sociology; Melissa Berry, business administration; Jessica Bracken, psychology; Trevor Brammer, mathematics; Jonathan Cook, history; Andrea Haglund, business administration; Christian Johnson, computer science and information systems; Rosemary Kosin, social work; Molly McConaughey, elementary education; Lauren McGaffey, social work; Justine Michael, psychology; Olivia Music, animal science; Heidi Reinhardt, conservation and environmental planning; Alex Running, social work; Caleb Tate, business administration; Thomas Tenner, computer science and information systems; Alex Treesh, business administration.

Prescott: Justine Backes, communication studies and fine arts; Rob Heilig, chemistry; Troy Powers, business administration; Ann Pryor, accounting and business administration.

Rice Lake: Alexander Kusilek, agricultural business; Britt Meyers, animal science; Ginger Pinkerton, international studies and political science.

River Falls: Emily Anciaux, horticulture; Ashley Andrews, fine arts; Jacob Backes, animal science; Hannah Brager, biology; Caitlin Brendum, health and human performance; Sara Buresh, psychology; Tyler Cran, computer science and information systems; Karah Dadez, music education; Christopher Donyes, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Ashley Downing, broad field social studies; Brittany Fitzgerald, animal science; Wesley Franklin, history; Mustafa Halim, physics; Karsten Halverson, stage and screen arts; Joel Hanke, psychology; Olivia Hardacker, biology; Marlee Henige, animal science; Mariah Hokanson, elementary education; Rachel Holmes, communication sciences and disorders; Samuel Humphrey, communication studies.

Courtney Kempf, marketing communications; Abigail King, accounting; Zachary King, computer science and information systems; James Kinkade, economics; Madison Lacy, elementary education; Hannah Lee, communication sciences and disorders; Aaron Lende, history; Elizabeth Lewis O’Neill, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Emily Longsdorf, English; Hannah Luedtke, data science; Trent Mahoney, horticulture; Mason Manteuffel, biotechnology; Jake Martin, health and human performance; Samuel McGinty, communication studies; Sage Miller, social work; Anthony Moga, accounting; Lee Mueller, international studies and political science; Jamie Muenzner, biology; Zachary Olson, agricultural engineering technology; Daniel Parlin, biotechnology.

Timothy Rixmann, biology; Hope Schaar, communication sciences and disorders; Josie Schmitt, biology; Megan Schultz, business administration; Wesley Sigsworth, stage and screen arts; Evangeline Sigwarth, psychology; Lauren Stutelberg, animal science; Alyssa Tonsager, social work; Samantha Topel, chemistry; Jade Waletzko, psychology; Samantha Zick, animal science.

Roberts: Tyler Belisle, business administration; Tyler Johnson, criminology; Jason Matteson, criminology and sociology.

Sheldon: Tyler Swoboda, animal science and dairy science.

Somerset: Luke Peters, business administration; Kara Sutherland-Spaulding, communication sciences and disorders.

Spring Valley: Elizabeth Anderson, marketing communications; Nathan Day, communication sciences and disorders; Miranda Haack, elementary education; Anne Wodarczyk, conservation.

Strum: Alex Larson, health and human performance.

Whitehall: Emily Herness, agricultural education; Andrew Lamberson, agricultural engineering technology.

Woodville: Dylan Merritt, teaching English to speakers of other languages.

Carthage College, Kenosha

Colby: Cara Hull.

Hudson: Danielle Borchart.

Somerset: Max Becher.

UW-Eau Claire

Altoona: Kyle Grokowsky, history; Theresa Laporte, Spanish and Latin American studies.

Arcadia: Ben Manley, accounting and business finance; Roman Miller, mathematics; Taylor Misch, computer science; Collin Sorenson, accounting and information systems.

Augusta: Wyatt Biegel, psychology; Alexa Canfield, business finance; Raquel Dorf, accounting; Nathaniel Goodell, economics; Maria RIcciardi, biology; Zachery Williams, physics.

Baldwin: Abbey Arndt, nursing; Thonetta Gerrits, management.

Bay City: Katlyn Bignell, integrated strategic communication.

Black River Falls: Elaine Emerson, English; Elizabeth Lipke, marketing; Sierra Peterson, business administration; Dominic Vase, business finance.

Bloomer: Allison Hassemer, communication; Nicole Knutson, English; Emily LaGesse, social work; Tessa Rutsch, marketing.

Cadott: Hailey Chirhart, nursing; Rachel Fredrickson, English; Charlene Holte, biology; Garrett Janicki, kinesiology; Dylan Rothbauer, biochemistry/molecular biology.

Cameron: McKenna Sevals, business administration; Bretton St. Aubin, business finance.

Chippewa Falls: Victoria Broses, psychology; Caleb Brown, computer science; Bailey Brun, nursing; Nicole Crusing, accounting; Natasha Dutter, special education; Thomas Furler, business administration; Mekenna Inbody, integrated strategic communication; Wesley Kukuk, marketing; Caryn Lange, nursing; Justin Lorentz, information systems; Alhagie Malick Lowe, accounting and international business; Andrew Martineau, physics; Maxwell McCanna, chemistry with business emphasis; Amber Meinen, communication sciences and disorders; Dawn Paukner, mathematics.

Maxwell Perrenoud, journalism; Raquel Prince, management; Brady Seidlitz, criminal justice and economics; Abigail Selzler, psychology; Erica Shakal, nursing; Adam Stephenson, nursing; Jessica Strand, elementary education; Brandon Swim, accounting and business finance; Erik Sylte, accounting; Thomas Xiong, communication; Cody Zimmerman, French.

Cochrane: Nathan Pronschinske, chemistry.

Colby: Jacob Krebsbach, business finance and accounting.

Colfax: Karina Wait, kinesiology.

Cumberland: Carley Green, kinesiology; Anna Nyhagen, health care administration; Amaris Vesely, nursing.

Durand: Corey Goodrich, economics.

Eau Claire: Alexandra Abraham, music; Chloe Ackerman, psychology and English; Kathryn Annis, Spanish; Kristen Antala, psychology; Kimberly Baker, accounting; Meghan Bauer, biology; Jessica Benson, elementary education; Micah Burch, management; Kyle Bushendorf, information systems; Zoe Copa, social work; Emma Cruciani, music; Catherine Dalal-Haugen, psychology; Kaitlin Dawson, communication sciences and disorders; Brianna Dillon, social studies; Gage Donkers, computer science; Ashley Esparza, management; Ethan Farr, criminal justice; Madison Ford, sociology; Jonathan Fortier, history; Aimee Gillespie, political science; Ella Glaser, integrated strategic communication; Melissa Glynn, biology; Samantha Gooden, special education; Kaci Gorres, psychology.

Scott Gunem, English; Kevin Hagmann, criminal justice; George Hamlin, computer science; Olivia Hanson, elementary education; James Hennick, social studies; Savannah Herman, biology; Jeramey Hintz, accounting; Payton Hoff, management; Chandler Hulke, health care administration; Rachel Isaacson, social work; William Johnston, marketing; Heather Kaese, mathematics; Ryan Keller, accounting; Austin Kempen, marketing; Lue Khang, sociology; Hannah Kleist, social work; Rachel Kubiatowicz, management; Taylor Kysely, biology; Hannah Lahti, history; Darin Lau, mathematics; Torien Leath, psychology; Sarah Leppert, music; Annisa Luginbill, elementary education and German; Leah Martinez, biology; Taylor Matthews, special education.

Anna Meier, biochemistry/molecular biology and Spanish; Johanna Meyer, kinesiology; Matthew Mikelson, accounting and business finance; Chaeli Morden, marketing; Megan Nicolet, communication sciences and disorders; Katelyn Niesen, geography; Amber Owens, psychology; Justin Parker, marketing; Brian Pauley, biology; Katie Paulich, biology and psychology; Annemarie Payson, journalism; Philip Pehler, criminal justice; Gretta Peterson, social work; Stephanie Rogge, kinesiology; Jared Ryan, environmental public health; Megan Salm, psychology; Samantha Sarkauskas, biology; Samuel Schwiebert, English; Bhrugu Shah, business administration; Levi Soborowicz, economics and mathematics; Tennisha Sonsalla, communication and theatre arts; Logan Staack, computer science.

Zachary Staads, theatre arts; Noah Staber, music; Cassandra Todd, nursing; Danielle Vierbicher, elementary education; Craig Walther, religious studies; James Worley, history; Rachel Worthing, art; Coua Xiong, health care administration; Lajchia Xiong, accounting; Ada Yang, art.

Eleva: Hunter Ryskoski, elementary education.

Elk Mound: Jordon Delong, psychology; Kaitlyn Gerber, journalism; Amy Hoffman, nursing; Mai Xee Lor, marketing; Hailey Mead, management.

Elmwood: Krista Peterson, management.

Fall Creek: Nathaniel Berg, health care administration; Derek Berge, business administration; Anais Chloe Cross, psychology; Emily Jaeger, biology; Eric Lewandowski, management; Ashley Mardis, art and English; Kendra Meek, special education; Ryan Schmidt, chemistry; Esther Theisen, history.

Fountain City: Joslyn Frie, management.

Galesville: Corey Cantu, chemistry with business emphasis.

Glenwood City: Katherine Mahoney, business finance.

Greenwood: Chance Krug, computer science; Madison Lucas, biology.

Hammond: Carissa Ditlefsen, elementary education; Alyssa Jones, social work; Jacob Wengelski, information systems.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com