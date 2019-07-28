The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
Elmwood: Kaitlyn Sabelko, elementary education.
Emerald: Casey Neisius, biology.
Fairchild: Gregory Logterman, agricultural business.
Fall Creek: Amy Engedal, social work; Clare Nelson, communication studies.
Fountain City: Bethany Lovejoy, English.
Galesville: Clare Remus, elementary education.
Glenwood City: Richard Croes, health and human performance; Kayla Hill, elementary education.
Hager City: Heather Wilcox, social work.
Hammond: Haley Doonan, criminology and sociology; Paul Lindquist, computer science; Derek Schutte, psychology.
Houlton: Samuel Schommer, marketing communications.
Hudson: Morgan Boeltl, psychology; Emma Buresh, art education; Grace Christianson, animal science; Shannon DeVos, early childhood; Courtney Fowell, conservation and environmental planning; Brianna Haag, marketing communications; Abigail Hughes, communication studies; Alyssa Iverson, social work; Kyle Jantz, biology; Christina Jenkins, social work; Bethany Klanderman, communication studies and marketing communications; Jennifer Laniado, computer science; Isabel Larson, animal science; Kendra Little, business administration.
Joshua Mattis, business administration; Samantha Miller, Criminology and sociology; Maria Monturiol, history; Elisabeth Pechacek, elementary education; Anne Petersen, business administration; Alexa Roberts, psychology; Adam Scheel, business administration and economics; Markelle Thompson, marketing communications; Lue Vue, neuroscience; Halley White, sociology; April Worthington, business administration.
Independence: Lacey Filla, animal science; Kelleen Wood, biology.
Knapp: Christopher Dusek, biology; Kayla Olson, agricultural business.
Loyal: Rebecca Heier, animal science.
Maiden Rock: Shannon McCabe, animal science.
Melrose: Ariel Hestekind, biology.
Menomonie: Mikayla Camren, geography; Rhiannon Coen-Johnson, communication studies; Samuel Jacobson, accounting and economics; Karisa Jensen, elementary education; Houston Olson, dairy science; Rusty Rollings, criminology; Sydney Sleichert, psychology.
Mondovi: Marissa Koller, accounting; Eloisa Dianne Paje, business administration; Joshua Walczak, biotechnology.
Neillsville: Katarina Nemitz, animal science.
New Auburn: Tyler Baker, physics.
New Richmond: Alexandra Beckman, criminology and sociology; Melissa Berry, business administration; Jessica Bracken, psychology; Trevor Brammer, mathematics; Jonathan Cook, history; Andrea Haglund, business administration; Christian Johnson, computer science and information systems; Rosemary Kosin, social work; Molly McConaughey, elementary education; Lauren McGaffey, social work; Justine Michael, psychology; Olivia Music, animal science; Heidi Reinhardt, conservation and environmental planning; Alex Running, social work; Caleb Tate, business administration; Thomas Tenner, computer science and information systems; Alex Treesh, business administration.
Prescott: Justine Backes, communication studies and fine arts; Rob Heilig, chemistry; Troy Powers, business administration; Ann Pryor, accounting and business administration.
Rice Lake: Alexander Kusilek, agricultural business; Britt Meyers, animal science; Ginger Pinkerton, international studies and political science.
River Falls: Emily Anciaux, horticulture; Ashley Andrews, fine arts; Jacob Backes, animal science; Hannah Brager, biology; Caitlin Brendum, health and human performance; Sara Buresh, psychology; Tyler Cran, computer science and information systems; Karah Dadez, music education; Christopher Donyes, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Ashley Downing, broad field social studies; Brittany Fitzgerald, animal science; Wesley Franklin, history; Mustafa Halim, physics; Karsten Halverson, stage and screen arts; Joel Hanke, psychology; Olivia Hardacker, biology; Marlee Henige, animal science; Mariah Hokanson, elementary education; Rachel Holmes, communication sciences and disorders; Samuel Humphrey, communication studies.
Courtney Kempf, marketing communications; Abigail King, accounting; Zachary King, computer science and information systems; James Kinkade, economics; Madison Lacy, elementary education; Hannah Lee, communication sciences and disorders; Aaron Lende, history; Elizabeth Lewis O’Neill, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Emily Longsdorf, English; Hannah Luedtke, data science; Trent Mahoney, horticulture; Mason Manteuffel, biotechnology; Jake Martin, health and human performance; Samuel McGinty, communication studies; Sage Miller, social work; Anthony Moga, accounting; Lee Mueller, international studies and political science; Jamie Muenzner, biology; Zachary Olson, agricultural engineering technology; Daniel Parlin, biotechnology.
Timothy Rixmann, biology; Hope Schaar, communication sciences and disorders; Josie Schmitt, biology; Megan Schultz, business administration; Wesley Sigsworth, stage and screen arts; Evangeline Sigwarth, psychology; Lauren Stutelberg, animal science; Alyssa Tonsager, social work; Samantha Topel, chemistry; Jade Waletzko, psychology; Samantha Zick, animal science.
Roberts: Tyler Belisle, business administration; Tyler Johnson, criminology; Jason Matteson, criminology and sociology.
Sheldon: Tyler Swoboda, animal science and dairy science.
Somerset: Luke Peters, business administration; Kara Sutherland-Spaulding, communication sciences and disorders.
Spring Valley: Elizabeth Anderson, marketing communications; Nathan Day, communication sciences and disorders; Miranda Haack, elementary education; Anne Wodarczyk, conservation.
Strum: Alex Larson, health and human performance.
Whitehall: Emily Herness, agricultural education; Andrew Lamberson, agricultural engineering technology.
Woodville: Dylan Merritt, teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Carthage College, Kenosha
Colby: Cara Hull.
Hudson: Danielle Borchart.
Somerset: Max Becher.
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Kyle Grokowsky, history; Theresa Laporte, Spanish and Latin American studies.
Arcadia: Ben Manley, accounting and business finance; Roman Miller, mathematics; Taylor Misch, computer science; Collin Sorenson, accounting and information systems.
Augusta: Wyatt Biegel, psychology; Alexa Canfield, business finance; Raquel Dorf, accounting; Nathaniel Goodell, economics; Maria RIcciardi, biology; Zachery Williams, physics.
Baldwin: Abbey Arndt, nursing; Thonetta Gerrits, management.
Bay City: Katlyn Bignell, integrated strategic communication.
Black River Falls: Elaine Emerson, English; Elizabeth Lipke, marketing; Sierra Peterson, business administration; Dominic Vase, business finance.
Bloomer: Allison Hassemer, communication; Nicole Knutson, English; Emily LaGesse, social work; Tessa Rutsch, marketing.
Cadott: Hailey Chirhart, nursing; Rachel Fredrickson, English; Charlene Holte, biology; Garrett Janicki, kinesiology; Dylan Rothbauer, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Cameron: McKenna Sevals, business administration; Bretton St. Aubin, business finance.
Chippewa Falls: Victoria Broses, psychology; Caleb Brown, computer science; Bailey Brun, nursing; Nicole Crusing, accounting; Natasha Dutter, special education; Thomas Furler, business administration; Mekenna Inbody, integrated strategic communication; Wesley Kukuk, marketing; Caryn Lange, nursing; Justin Lorentz, information systems; Alhagie Malick Lowe, accounting and international business; Andrew Martineau, physics; Maxwell McCanna, chemistry with business emphasis; Amber Meinen, communication sciences and disorders; Dawn Paukner, mathematics.
Maxwell Perrenoud, journalism; Raquel Prince, management; Brady Seidlitz, criminal justice and economics; Abigail Selzler, psychology; Erica Shakal, nursing; Adam Stephenson, nursing; Jessica Strand, elementary education; Brandon Swim, accounting and business finance; Erik Sylte, accounting; Thomas Xiong, communication; Cody Zimmerman, French.
Cochrane: Nathan Pronschinske, chemistry.
Colby: Jacob Krebsbach, business finance and accounting.
Colfax: Karina Wait, kinesiology.
Cumberland: Carley Green, kinesiology; Anna Nyhagen, health care administration; Amaris Vesely, nursing.
Durand: Corey Goodrich, economics.
Eau Claire: Alexandra Abraham, music; Chloe Ackerman, psychology and English; Kathryn Annis, Spanish; Kristen Antala, psychology; Kimberly Baker, accounting; Meghan Bauer, biology; Jessica Benson, elementary education; Micah Burch, management; Kyle Bushendorf, information systems; Zoe Copa, social work; Emma Cruciani, music; Catherine Dalal-Haugen, psychology; Kaitlin Dawson, communication sciences and disorders; Brianna Dillon, social studies; Gage Donkers, computer science; Ashley Esparza, management; Ethan Farr, criminal justice; Madison Ford, sociology; Jonathan Fortier, history; Aimee Gillespie, political science; Ella Glaser, integrated strategic communication; Melissa Glynn, biology; Samantha Gooden, special education; Kaci Gorres, psychology.
Scott Gunem, English; Kevin Hagmann, criminal justice; George Hamlin, computer science; Olivia Hanson, elementary education; James Hennick, social studies; Savannah Herman, biology; Jeramey Hintz, accounting; Payton Hoff, management; Chandler Hulke, health care administration; Rachel Isaacson, social work; William Johnston, marketing; Heather Kaese, mathematics; Ryan Keller, accounting; Austin Kempen, marketing; Lue Khang, sociology; Hannah Kleist, social work; Rachel Kubiatowicz, management; Taylor Kysely, biology; Hannah Lahti, history; Darin Lau, mathematics; Torien Leath, psychology; Sarah Leppert, music; Annisa Luginbill, elementary education and German; Leah Martinez, biology; Taylor Matthews, special education.
Anna Meier, biochemistry/molecular biology and Spanish; Johanna Meyer, kinesiology; Matthew Mikelson, accounting and business finance; Chaeli Morden, marketing; Megan Nicolet, communication sciences and disorders; Katelyn Niesen, geography; Amber Owens, psychology; Justin Parker, marketing; Brian Pauley, biology; Katie Paulich, biology and psychology; Annemarie Payson, journalism; Philip Pehler, criminal justice; Gretta Peterson, social work; Stephanie Rogge, kinesiology; Jared Ryan, environmental public health; Megan Salm, psychology; Samantha Sarkauskas, biology; Samuel Schwiebert, English; Bhrugu Shah, business administration; Levi Soborowicz, economics and mathematics; Tennisha Sonsalla, communication and theatre arts; Logan Staack, computer science.
Zachary Staads, theatre arts; Noah Staber, music; Cassandra Todd, nursing; Danielle Vierbicher, elementary education; Craig Walther, religious studies; James Worley, history; Rachel Worthing, art; Coua Xiong, health care administration; Lajchia Xiong, accounting; Ada Yang, art.
Eleva: Hunter Ryskoski, elementary education.
Elk Mound: Jordon Delong, psychology; Kaitlyn Gerber, journalism; Amy Hoffman, nursing; Mai Xee Lor, marketing; Hailey Mead, management.
Elmwood: Krista Peterson, management.
Fall Creek: Nathaniel Berg, health care administration; Derek Berge, business administration; Anais Chloe Cross, psychology; Emily Jaeger, biology; Eric Lewandowski, management; Ashley Mardis, art and English; Kendra Meek, special education; Ryan Schmidt, chemistry; Esther Theisen, history.
Fountain City: Joslyn Frie, management.
Galesville: Corey Cantu, chemistry with business emphasis.
Glenwood City: Katherine Mahoney, business finance.
Greenwood: Chance Krug, computer science; Madison Lucas, biology.
Hammond: Carissa Ditlefsen, elementary education; Alyssa Jones, social work; Jacob Wengelski, information systems.