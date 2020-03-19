The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Rice Lake: Andrew Shearrow, international business.
River Falls: Abby Harrington, marketing.
Roberts: Benjamin Dumont, psychology and communication studies.
Strum: David Snow, physics.
Taylor: Bradley Elvaker, accounting.
Trempealeau: Emily Gardner, sociology; Samantha Kohnle, physics; Catherine Schuth, mathematics.
UW-Madison
Bruce: Lucas Sturzl, legal studies and political science.
Cameron: Eric Western, biological systems engineering.
Chippewa Falls: Hannah Winegarden, biological systems engineering.
Colfax: Devon Heim, athletic training.
Dallas: Jordan Schutz, environmental sciences; Taylor Schutz, environmental sciences.
Eau Claire: Elizabeth Baumann, personal finance; Alex Braaten, political science; Ryan Deyoe, civil engineering; Peter Minton, athletic training; Brent Nicolet, statistics; Ella Strei, wildlife ecology.
Hudson: Hannah Bennett, biomedical engineering; Caroline Cooper, computer sciences; Jordan Daniel, civil engineering; Zachary Kremer, computer sciences; Noah Le Brun, computer sciences; Molly Plitzner, conservation biology and environmental sciences.
Menomonie: Brayden Paur, agricultural and applied economics; Jack Reinhardt, English; Syranda Yukel, civil engineering.
Mondovi: Weston Gumbert, civil engineering.
Osseo: Erin Dubiel, business administration.
Owen: Malinda Miller, art.
Rice Lake: Max Osterbauer, mechanical engineering.
River Falls: Benjamin Hanson, business administration.
UW-Eau Claire
Almena: Kaitlin Draganowski, accounting, Katelyn Jensen, special education.
Altoona: Brett Dekan, social studies; Lynsie Jones, psychology; Spencer Tan, computer science; Taylor Vander Wegen, art.
Arcadia: Alana Petz, criminal justice; Jenna Pyka, nursing.
Baldwin: Megan Krupa, accounting and information systems; Madeline Russell, mathematics.
Barron: Tessa Church, kinesiology; Haileigh Hanson, liberal studies; Louis Settie, biology.
Bloomer: Alyssa Pake, communication; Sarveshwar Patel, computer science.
Boyceville: Marissa Becker, kinesiology.
Boyd: Mackenzie Nelson, psychology.
Cadott: Josephine Calkins, management.
Chetek: Olivia Peters, communication sciences and disorders.
Chippewa Falls: Samuel Bleskachek, marketing; Sara Brunsell, English; Aymee Heidaragha, marketing; Brianna Kopnick, social work; Jeremy Lamb, art; Bryce Meade, accounting and business finance; Alexander Mueller, mathematics; Nicholas Reid, materials science and physics; Thomas Rocque, political science; Lance Schoch, economics; Raeann Schwab, special education; Olivia Spiegel, nursing; Courtney Wiemer, criminal justice.
Colfax: Dannielle Dachel, nursing; Whitney Demoe, nursing; Bayli Vacho, biology.
Cornell: Makenzie Ewings, elementary education; Cortland Spletter, management; Elizabeth Sproul, business administration.
Cumberland: Makenna Olson, business administration; Morgan Weaver, special education.
Durand: Nicole Berger, business finance.
Eau Claire: Rachel Ackerman, accounting and business finance; Aderinola Adegoke, information systems; Olivia Bautch, biology; Cheyenne Behling, psychology; Samson Blesi, environmental public health; Moriah Branick, information systems; Elizabeth Brown, communication sciences and disorders; Bridget Brownell, criminal justice; Emma Brownell, information systems; Weston Busch, computer science; Elise Chapin, economics and Spanish; Katie Christian, communication; Ryan Cushman, history; Jacob Dawson, computer science; Logan Dawson, biochemistry/molecular biology; Andrea Dornbusch, nursing; Elliot Draxler, geology; David Fischer, business administration; Kyle France, computer science; Deidra Gibson, French; Rachael Gruen, accounting.
Adrianna Gruhlke, elementary education; Megan Hager, information systems; Monica Hart, communication; Grace Hoenisch, kinesiology; Carter Holden, accounting and information systems; Nicole Holweinski, psychology; Ryan Isaacson, kinesiology; Jaclyn Isham, marketing; Cassandra Jasper, English; Jessaca Jens, special education; Kennedy Johannsen, mathematics.
Josephine Kajer, chemistry and Spanish; Marcus Kamrath, mathematics; Eleanor Kernkamp, English; Jilliam Kresen, German; Jesse Kubly, information systems; Leia Kufahl, special education; Alicia Kurschner, nursing; Brendan Kwick, physics; Lia Landowski, biology; Brandon Lewis, marketing; Dana Lind, biology; Bjorn Lindstedt, biology; Kirsten Morgan, mathematics and Spanish; Zoua Moua, psychology.
Dakota Naser-Stellar; Abigail Naumann, special education; Alexander Oeffler, economics; Mikayla Otto, biology; Zachary Pecha, management; Kylie Peterson, social work; Breana Prock, business administration; Lyndsay Quinlan, social work; Brittany Rickey, geography; Gianni Rossato, marketing; Sara Rykal, nursing; Alicia Schwahn, sociology; Benjamin Severson, communication; Alexa Shelton, business administration; Kaitlyn Stein, elementary education; Justin Vue, information systems; Melyna Xiong, management; Neesej Xiong, management; PhaVIII Xiong, management; Xai Xiong, accounting; Pa Xao Mee Yang, art.
Eleva: Chase Anderson, sociology and communication; Hannah Bokor, elementary education; Alexander Schauer, physics.
Elk Mound: Nevada Lapointe, mathematics; Moriah Moriarty, special education; Emily Yang, information systems.
Emerald: Jensen Hagen, nursing.
Fairchild: Allan Richardson, history.
Galesville: Kellee Dixon, nursing.
Greenwood: Lexi Hinker, communication sciences and disorders; Heather Turnmire, social work; Ashley Walker, psychology.
Haugen: Delaney Marcon, social work.
Hillsdale: Shawn Larson, applied arts and sciences.
Houlton: Tayva Strom, nursing.
Hudson: Katie Barber, nursing; Abigail Schmidt, psychology; Caroline Witchell, nursing.
Independence: Brittney Lyga, business finance and accounting.
Jim Falls: Karleen McElroy, business administration; Ryan Swenson, biology.
Knapp: Katelyn Meyers, nursing; Edward Sobottka, psychology.
Ladysmith: Jared McHugh, exercise science.
Menomonie: Brittany Amborn, nursing; Kaitlyn Baker, integrated strategic communication; Emily Billingsley, nursing and Spanish; Danielle Thompson, English; Kara Trainor, nursing.
Merrillan: Gabrielle Rave, women’s studies.
Mondovi: Anna Accola, English; Makena Easker, psychology; Julia Jehn, biology; Amanda Rud, management; Britney Rud, special education.
New Richmond: Kaitlin Croes, nursing; Benjamin Peterson, kinesiology; Austin Preece, business finance; Madison Seeger, social work.
Osseo: Greta Boehnen, marketing.
Rice Lake: Shanyn Ambrozaitis, nursing; Damen Daniel, mathematics; Colten Schmidt, psychology; Tia Tilley, kinesiology.
River Falls: Issa Fofana, psychology; Breanna Gilbertson, special education; Jordan Sather, nursing.
Roberts: Rebecca Thomas, nursing and German.
Sheldon: Jessica Manglos, accounting.
Strum: McKenzee Bellesbach, social work; Amanda Erickson, nursing; Michael Tonn, information systems.
Trempealeau: Wesley Lebakken, elementary education.
Whitehall: Elaine Kruswicki, psychology.