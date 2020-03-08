The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Roberts: Jaimie Althoff, rehabilitation services.
Somerset: Grady Olson, business administration; Samuel Schoenborn, real estate property management.
Spring Valley: Tyler Ellefson, applied science; Madison Garin, business administration.
Stanley: Craig Mason, mechanical engineering; Marissa Westaby, health wellness and fitness.
Stockholm: Chloe Cochran, psychology.
Weyerhaeuser: Regina Anders, management.
Wheeler: Randy Nelson, manufacturing engineering; Abby Shockley, mechanical engineering.
Whitehall: Andy George, management.
Wilson: Stacey Kostman, human development and family studies.
Woodville: Kendra Huston, interior design.
UW-River Falls
Arcadia: Rebecca Bisek, agricultural business; Briar Golden, crop and soil science; Morgan Thomas, animal science.
Augusta: Halle Luedtke, elementary education.
Baldwin: Laura Fern-Weber, English.
Barron: Cody Vought, environmental science.
Bay City: Jonathan Dohrer, computer science and information systems.
Boyceville: April Lake, crop and soil science.
Chippewa Falls: Molly McIlquham, crop and soil science; Kathryn Rokenbrodt, teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Colfax: McKenzie Anderson, animal science.
Eau Claire: Elliott Hagenbucher, biology; Thelma Ritzinger, communication sciences and disorders.
Eleva: Cassandra Hazen, animal science.
Ellsworth: Jonah Conway, vocal/general K-12.
Elmwood: Rebecca Baumgartner, geology.
Fountain City: Erin Putz, elementary education.
Glen Flora: Alyssia Geimer, neuroscience.
Glenwood City: Kaitlin Konder, agricultural business.
Hager City: Angela Novek, neuroscience.
Hammond: Tiffany Lissick, biology; Samantha Mackenburg, dairy science.
Holcombe: Anah Story, animal science.
Houlton: Maria Schroepfer, animal science.
Hudson: Chunnara Chhay, business administration; Samuel Cunningham, health and human performance; Kieran DuHoux, elementary education; Raylyn Hansen, psychology; Anna Head, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Bryan Heth, accounting; Alexis Heu, marketing communications; Abbey Holden, conservation and environmental planning; Christopher Jentzsch, chemistry; Brecken Johnson, communication sciences and disorders; Jared Johnson, criminology; Margaret Koehler, business administration; Wesley Korum, conservation and environmental planning.
Joshua Kressly, computer science and information systems; Amy Larsen, art; Anthony Philblad, accounting; Savanna Quinn, business administration; Kathryn Ross, health and human performance; Erica Rothbauer, psychology; Ashleigh Shirley, art; Matthew Sparstad, business administration.
Menomonie: Haylee Green, history; Savannah Heath, animal science; Karli Helland, elementary education; Payton Rudiger, biology; Mai Youa Vang, communication sciences and disorders.
Mondovi: Cody Dregney, agricultural business.
Nelson: Derek Anibas, agricultural engineering technology.
New Richmond: Emily Colombo, psychology; Bradley Foster, business administration; David Guild, business administration; Sierra Rogers, animal science; Sabrina Stacken, animal science; Destinie Vhaa, journalism; Joshua Vue, international studies.
Osseo: Nicole Welke, animal science;
Owen: Colton Booth, business administration; Morgan Vetterkind, animal science.
Prescott: Lauren Hintz, health and human performance; Angela Lackner, biology; Jonathan Mielke, art; Amanda Murphy, elementary education; Teresa Regnier, communication studies; Garrett Ryan, health and human performance; Helen Zuelke, international studies.
River Falls: Josee Axberg, music; Alexander Boddy, business administration; Brianna Brasser, English; Amanda Hendrickson, marketing communications; Katie Hetrick, business administration; Natalie Jansen, psychology; Michael Johnson, conservation and environmental planning; Travis Jones, agricultural studies; Tyler Jones, sociology; Alison Krohn, broad field social studies; Daniel Lee, biology; Patrick Martin, business administration; Lacey McAleavey, biology; Shellie Newago, English; Christopher Pedersen, health and human performance; Mary Schmitt, elementary education; Jonathan Smits, political science; Cody Spencer, accounting; Emily Watson, agricultural education; Marcus West, data science.
Roberts: Emily Bennig, business administration; Sara Hove, business administration.
Somerset: Hannah Erickson, marketing communications; Jessica Severson, biology.
Turtle Lake: Cassaundra Stanley, marketing communications.
Whitehall: Elijah Anderson, business administration.
Woodville: Aaron Larson, health and human performance.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City
Eau Claire: Rochelle Sieg, nursing; Clarissa Knapp, nursing; Jennifer Meyer, nursing; Tracey Samuelson, nursing.
Osseo: Alexandria Daffinson, nursing.