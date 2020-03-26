The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Roberts: Rebecca Thomas, nursing and German.
Sheldon: Jessica Manglos, accounting.
Strum: McKenzee Bellesbach, social work; Amanda Erickson, nursing; Michael Tonn, information systems.
Trempealeau: Wesley Lebakken, elementary education.
Whitehall: Elaine Kruswicki, psychology.
UW-Oshkosh
Elk Mound: Katie Benson, nursing.
Hudson: Beatrice Germain, biology.
Menomonie: Anastasia Solsaa, physical education; Ann Zingsheim, nursing.
River Falls: Marissa Westphal, nursing.
Thorp: Caterina Cortese, human resources management.