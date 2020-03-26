The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Roberts: Rebecca Thomas, nursing and German.

Sheldon: Jessica Manglos, accounting.

Strum: McKenzee Bellesbach, social work; Amanda Erickson, nursing; Michael Tonn, information systems.

Trempealeau: Wesley Lebakken, elementary education.

Whitehall: Elaine Kruswicki, psychology.

UW-Oshkosh

Elk Mound: Katie Benson, nursing.

Hudson: Beatrice Germain, biology.

Menomonie: Anastasia Solsaa, physical education; Ann Zingsheim, nursing.

River Falls: Marissa Westphal, nursing.

Thorp: Caterina Cortese, human resources management.

