The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Bay City: Tyler Beder, computer engineering.
Cumberland: Rachel Roling, aerospace engineering.
Hudson: Justin Aherns, mechanical engineering; Elizabeth Boehm, horticulture; Braden Marvin, finance; Emmeline Nooren, industrial design.
Menomonie: Alec Giljohann, mechanical engineering.
River Falls: Abigail Nelson, linguistics.
Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, Calif.
Cornell: Whitney Wallerius.
Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, Mich.
Hammond: Zachary Davenport, social studies.
UW-Stout
Alma: Jordan Neitzel, vocational rehabilitation.
Alma Center: Thad Kramas, management.
Altoona: Skyler Kleinschmidt, applied social science; Matt Palmer, career technical education and training; Brent Revello, technical and science education; Branden Schmude, management; Danika Tollefson, management; Mariah Werner, criminal justice and rehabilitation.
Arcadia: Ronda Hickey, management.
Augusta: Benjamin Mosley, management.
Baldwin: Krystal Hagenazer, information and communication technology; Rebecca Morton, interior design.
Barron: Emily Gilles, business administration; McKylie Hoff, business administration; Adam Oleson, information and communication technology.
Barronett: Joseph Sherwood, health wellness and fitness.
Beldenville: Bradley Cain, packaging; Jackie Mark, management.
Black River Falls: Benjamin Sherman, business administration.
Blair: Whitney McDougall-Saxe, business administration.
Bloomer: Jacob Anderson, studio art; Joyel Metcalf, human development and family studies; Danielle Rihn, psychology.
Boyd: Michael Eslinger, construction; Samantha Nitz, professional communication and emerging media.
Bruce: Anthony Wierzba, engineering technology.
Cadott: Isaac McInis, environmental science.
Chetek: Addaline Roth, graphic design and interactive media.
Chippewa Falls: Nicole Anderson, human development and family studies; Joshua Barney, engineering technology; Alina Hepfler, dietetics; Heather Hutchins, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Sydney Murphy, business administration; Deanie Schaller, human development and family studies; Lindsey Woodford, business administration.
Colfax: Katie Christoffel, packaging; Peyton Hellmann, human development and family studies; Haleigh Styer, management.
Cornell: Jena Burton, special education.
Durand: Hayley Binkowski, human development and family studies; Zachary Gilbertson, hotel restaurant and tourism.
Eau Claire: Elliott Baker, sustainable management; Carter Barstad, management; Jamie Beers, applied science; Brooke Bergeman, early childhood education; Jim Buck, graphic design and interactive media; Samuel Carr, plastics engineering; Alexia Chang, hotel restaurant and tourism; Lauren Davis, special education; Brittany Evans, vocational rehabilitation; Lucas Fiore, information and communication technology; Erin Garney, information and communication technology; Deshawn GIlles, business administration; Lindsey Gorell, graphic design and interactive media; Vanessa Gums, graphic design and interactive media; Hailey Hansen, psychology; Josiah Hendrickson, entertainment design; Jon Kable, management; Daniel Kron, mechanical engineering.
Alex Laffey, manufacturing engineering; Abbegail Lee, graphics communication; Anne Lindsay, early childhood education; Emily McCormick, packaging; Michael McDonough, business administration; Lauren McMahon, psychology; Kristopher McMenamin, psychology; Julie Mitchell, Dietetics; Meagan Myers, retail merchandising and management; Lindsey Quinnell, management; Maggie Sills, vocational rehabilitation; Josh Turnmire, management; Joshua Urlaub, business administration; Stephanie Vue, digital marketing technology; Jordan Wilson, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Christopher Woletz, mechanical engineering.