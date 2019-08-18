The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Bethel University, St. Paul

Chippewa Falls: Adam Bronstad, nursing; Emily Meinen, psychology; Noah Mutter-Schulz, psychology.

Hudson: Brady Gunderson, business and political science.

Menomonie: Brendan Reich, biology.

New Richmond: Jamie Hudalla, English literature and writing; Cole Peterson, biochemistry/molecular biology.

River Falls: Michael Wesner, business.

Somerset: Ty McDonald, biology.

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Osseo: Wynonah Filla, biochemistry.

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

River Falls: Logan Erickson, film and media arts.

Lawrence University, Appleton

River Falls: Matt Coke, government.

UW-Oshkosh

Alma Center: Paige Stuckey, liberal studies.

Bruce: Shuree Zehner, criminal justice and psychology.

Cornell: Grace Thompson, nursing.

Eau Claire: Alexandra Smith, biology.

Greenwood: Haley Gardner, social work.

Hudson: Bradley Erdrich, nursing; Lyndsey Murphy, chemistry.

Menomonie: Courtney Schuna, English.

River Falls: Christine Bjornstal, radio, TV and film.

Somerset: Ryan Vang, nursing.

Taylor: Erin Hoff, human services leadership.

Whitehall: Amanda Zimmerman, psychology.

UW-Madison

Abbotsford: Aija Kopca, communication arts.

Arcadia: Chandler Halverson, industrial engineering.

Baldwin: Rebekah Dix, economics and mathematics.

Barron: Megan Knight, community and environmental sociology.

Black River Falls: Brad Bluedorn, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Jacky Lin, biology.

Blair: Brett Ladsten, kinesiology.

Bloomer: Matthew Salm, mechanical engineering.

Cameron: Ellie O’Flanagan, psychology.

Chippewa Falls: Colin Coubal, biochemistry; Katy Guhl, nursing; Hadyn Hebert, management and human resources and marketing; Randi Lea, mechanical engineering; Brett Mower, journalism; Stephen Ortmann, genetics and genomics; Tyler Pilgrim, finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Shannon Ryan, sociology.

Colfax: Katherine Bartlett, human development and family studies.

Conrath: Danielle Gygi, geology and geophysics.

Durand: Brooke Hallum, nursing.

Eau Claire: Austin Abts, nutrition and dietetics; Sarah Becker, journalism; Bailey Bowe, life sciences communication; Mary Callaghan, English; Logan Dodd, geological engineering; Drew Eklund, computer sciences and German; Samantha Gibbons, journalism; Alexander Glittenberg, mathematics; Bryce Henckel, economics; Patrick Kapla, finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Rachel Kent, pharmaceutical sciences; Katrina Kitzmann, marketing; Berklee Klauck, journalism; Samuel Larson, computer sciences; Megan Munden, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Zachary Pire, animal sciences; Gretchen Quade, physics; Park Walter, economics.

Ellsworth: Jens Lantz, agricultural business management; Megan Schroeder, mathematics.

Galesville: Julia Oanes, Spanish; Amanda Zauner, nutritional sciences.

Greenwood: Morgan Larson, dairy science.

Hillsdale: David Pintens, biological systems engineering.

Houlton: Sherry Jorgenson, nursing.

Hudson: Morgan Armbruster, English; McKenna Daulton, nutritional sciences; Nicholas Farago, mechanical engineering; Kevin Fischer, computer sciences; Rita Haney, journalism; Elizabeth Kotoski, civil engineering; Grace Lowery, communication arts and environmental studies; Christopher Lueneburg, journalism; Dalton Marske, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Megan Monette, human development and family studies; Jacob O’Donnell, communication arts; Kevin Quinn, computer engineering; Brian Stark, accounting; Claire VanValkenburg, journalism.

Ladysmith: Payden Long, actuarial science; Makaila Wallin, pharmacology and toxicology.

Menomonie: Jonah Breneman, mechanical engineering; Samantha Meyer, psychology.

Mondovi: Markie Jacobson, Spanish; Brett Plagenz, biology.

New Auburn: Jonna Kolmer, biochemistry.

New Richmond: Emma Bakke, retailing and consumer behavior; Erin Earley, communication sciences and disorders; James Earley, computer sciences; Kennedy King, kinesiology.

Owen: Austin Milliren, international studies.

Prescott: Sarah Hll-Mackenzie, conservation biology.

Rice Lake: Tori Arnevik, animal sciences; Kelsey Christianson, psychology; Lindsey Christianson, psychology; Stephanie Cuskey, biology; Mitchell Dvorak, biochemistry; Dalton Fenske, business operations and technology management; Madeline Hodkiewicz, biology; Timothy Pinkerton, chemistry; Jennifer Terrell, psychology.

River Falls: Alison Casey, history and psychology; Linzie Gienau, English; Sterling Just, applied mathematics and engineering and physics; Evan Leitch, marketing and risk management and insurance; Benjamin Quick, zoology; Carly Wunrow, rehabilitation psychology; Lindsey Young, marketing and real estate and urban land economics.

Somerset: Jared Buchanan, civil engineering; Laura Colosky, psychology.

Spring Valley: Taylor Leach, nutritional sciences.

Thorp: Chester Abranczak, biochemistry.

Trempealeau: Caroline Lamke, economics and mathematics.

Woodville: Ezra Ostlie, engineering mechanics.

Wheaton College, Wheaton Ill.

Hudson: Maxwell Gierke, business economics.

