The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Bethel University, St. Paul
Chippewa Falls: Adam Bronstad, nursing; Emily Meinen, psychology; Noah Mutter-Schulz, psychology.
Hudson: Brady Gunderson, business and political science.
Menomonie: Brendan Reich, biology.
New Richmond: Jamie Hudalla, English literature and writing; Cole Peterson, biochemistry/molecular biology.
River Falls: Michael Wesner, business.
Somerset: Ty McDonald, biology.
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Osseo: Wynonah Filla, biochemistry.
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
River Falls: Logan Erickson, film and media arts.
Lawrence University, Appleton
River Falls: Matt Coke, government.
UW-Oshkosh
Alma Center: Paige Stuckey, liberal studies.
Bruce: Shuree Zehner, criminal justice and psychology.
Cornell: Grace Thompson, nursing.
Eau Claire: Alexandra Smith, biology.
Greenwood: Haley Gardner, social work.
Hudson: Bradley Erdrich, nursing; Lyndsey Murphy, chemistry.
Menomonie: Courtney Schuna, English.
River Falls: Christine Bjornstal, radio, TV and film.
Somerset: Ryan Vang, nursing.
Taylor: Erin Hoff, human services leadership.
Whitehall: Amanda Zimmerman, psychology.
UW-Madison
Abbotsford: Aija Kopca, communication arts.
Arcadia: Chandler Halverson, industrial engineering.
Baldwin: Rebekah Dix, economics and mathematics.
Barron: Megan Knight, community and environmental sociology.
Black River Falls: Brad Bluedorn, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Jacky Lin, biology.
Blair: Brett Ladsten, kinesiology.
Bloomer: Matthew Salm, mechanical engineering.
Cameron: Ellie O’Flanagan, psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Colin Coubal, biochemistry; Katy Guhl, nursing; Hadyn Hebert, management and human resources and marketing; Randi Lea, mechanical engineering; Brett Mower, journalism; Stephen Ortmann, genetics and genomics; Tyler Pilgrim, finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Shannon Ryan, sociology.
Colfax: Katherine Bartlett, human development and family studies.
Conrath: Danielle Gygi, geology and geophysics.
Durand: Brooke Hallum, nursing.
Eau Claire: Austin Abts, nutrition and dietetics; Sarah Becker, journalism; Bailey Bowe, life sciences communication; Mary Callaghan, English; Logan Dodd, geological engineering; Drew Eklund, computer sciences and German; Samantha Gibbons, journalism; Alexander Glittenberg, mathematics; Bryce Henckel, economics; Patrick Kapla, finance, investment and banking, and real estate and urban land economics; Rachel Kent, pharmaceutical sciences; Katrina Kitzmann, marketing; Berklee Klauck, journalism; Samuel Larson, computer sciences; Megan Munden, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Zachary Pire, animal sciences; Gretchen Quade, physics; Park Walter, economics.
Ellsworth: Jens Lantz, agricultural business management; Megan Schroeder, mathematics.
Galesville: Julia Oanes, Spanish; Amanda Zauner, nutritional sciences.
Greenwood: Morgan Larson, dairy science.
Hillsdale: David Pintens, biological systems engineering.
Houlton: Sherry Jorgenson, nursing.
Hudson: Morgan Armbruster, English; McKenna Daulton, nutritional sciences; Nicholas Farago, mechanical engineering; Kevin Fischer, computer sciences; Rita Haney, journalism; Elizabeth Kotoski, civil engineering; Grace Lowery, communication arts and environmental studies; Christopher Lueneburg, journalism; Dalton Marske, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Megan Monette, human development and family studies; Jacob O’Donnell, communication arts; Kevin Quinn, computer engineering; Brian Stark, accounting; Claire VanValkenburg, journalism.
Ladysmith: Payden Long, actuarial science; Makaila Wallin, pharmacology and toxicology.
Menomonie: Jonah Breneman, mechanical engineering; Samantha Meyer, psychology.
Mondovi: Markie Jacobson, Spanish; Brett Plagenz, biology.
New Auburn: Jonna Kolmer, biochemistry.
New Richmond: Emma Bakke, retailing and consumer behavior; Erin Earley, communication sciences and disorders; James Earley, computer sciences; Kennedy King, kinesiology.
Owen: Austin Milliren, international studies.
Prescott: Sarah Hll-Mackenzie, conservation biology.
Rice Lake: Tori Arnevik, animal sciences; Kelsey Christianson, psychology; Lindsey Christianson, psychology; Stephanie Cuskey, biology; Mitchell Dvorak, biochemistry; Dalton Fenske, business operations and technology management; Madeline Hodkiewicz, biology; Timothy Pinkerton, chemistry; Jennifer Terrell, psychology.
River Falls: Alison Casey, history and psychology; Linzie Gienau, English; Sterling Just, applied mathematics and engineering and physics; Evan Leitch, marketing and risk management and insurance; Benjamin Quick, zoology; Carly Wunrow, rehabilitation psychology; Lindsey Young, marketing and real estate and urban land economics.
Somerset: Jared Buchanan, civil engineering; Laura Colosky, psychology.
Spring Valley: Taylor Leach, nutritional sciences.
Thorp: Chester Abranczak, biochemistry.
Trempealeau: Caroline Lamke, economics and mathematics.
Woodville: Ezra Ostlie, engineering mechanics.
Wheaton College, Wheaton Ill.
Hudson: Maxwell Gierke, business economics.