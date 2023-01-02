The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Chippewa Falls: Elizabeth Anderson, nursing.
Dallas: Emma Knutson, dance.
Eau Claire: Nicholas Barka, sport management; Carter Duerkop, recreation, parks and leisure services.
Hager City: Isaac Kemmerer, aviation; Kyle Thomas, registered nurse baccalaureate completion; Paige Thomas, registered nurse baccalaureate completion.
Hudson: Ayeat Battah, biology; Connor Cameron, sport management; Craig Cernohous, finance; Grady Gornick, accounting and finance; Charles Schrank, marketing; Lauryn Sicard, food science technology; Dalyon Waldner, psychology.
Menomonie: Ashlee Nichols, family consumer science education.
New Richmond: Alexis Anderson, management; Brady Werner, aviation.
River Falls: Blake Johnson, computer information technology.
Roberts: Brittany Glauser, registered nurse baccalaureate completion.
UW-Milwaukee
Cochrane: Franziska Burkard.
Eau Claire: Tyrone Luedtke, Ethan Snowbank.
Hudson: Anna Lane.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
