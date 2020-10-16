The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Ripon College, Ripon
Emerald: Maya Petersen.
Eau Claire: Haley Stowell, Jason Thoney.
River Falls: Briana Petersen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Ripon College, Ripon
Emerald: Maya Petersen.
Eau Claire: Haley Stowell, Jason Thoney.
River Falls: Briana Petersen.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com