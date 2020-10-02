The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.
Hudson: Megan DuBois, English.
Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.
Fall Creek: Jacob Olson.
Hudson: Jacqueline Kaasa.
New Richmond: Alexis Derrick.
UW-Stevens Point
Abbotsford: Dylan Bloch, fisheries and aquatic sciences; Alexander Kampmeyer, English-teaching.
Baldwin: Lindsey Bundgaard, English and Spanish.
Barron: Quincy Stephens, fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Chetek: Nathan Jaksha, fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Chippewa Falls: Toua Vang, computer information systems; Paige Zeratsky, psychology-human services.
Colby: Trevor Flick, philosophy-religious studies and psychology; Olivia Frome, English; Tabitha Hanson, music education-instrumental.
Eau Claire: Jordan Sorenson, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Elk Mound: Corrine Zimmer, biology and philosophy-religious studies.
Ellsworth: MacKenzie Plummer, wildlife ecology and management.
Elmwood: Elizabeth Feuker, art-graphic design.
Hawkins: Courtney Krell, communication-media studies.
Holcombe: Kayla Vavra, early childhood education; Ross Vetterkind, communication-media studies.
Hudson: Blade FlandersJohnson, urban forestry; Erika Jones, media studies and public relations.
Jim Falls: Ethan Hanson, business administration-marketing.
Ladysmith: Chance Brown, fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Mondovi: Jason Fath, social work.
Neillsville: Karen King, nursing; Jacob Kunze, wildlife ecology and management; Nolan Matson, wildlife ecology and management; Jennifer Thornton, art-3D; Sayre Ystad, management.
River Falls: Tess Bents, theatre arts-acting.
Taylor: Donavan Risch, wildlife ecology and management.
Thorp: Kelsey Roshell, health science-pre-athletic training.
Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.
Cameron: Chloe Wanink, sociology, anthropology and psychology.