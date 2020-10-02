The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.

Hudson: Megan DuBois, English.

Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.

Fall Creek: Jacob Olson.

Hudson: Jacqueline Kaasa.

New Richmond: Alexis Derrick.

UW-Stevens Point

Abbotsford: Dylan Bloch, fisheries and aquatic sciences; Alexander Kampmeyer, English-teaching.

Baldwin: Lindsey Bundgaard, English and Spanish.

Barron: Quincy Stephens, fisheries and aquatic sciences.

Chetek: Nathan Jaksha, fisheries and aquatic sciences.

Chippewa Falls: Toua Vang, computer information systems; Paige Zeratsky, psychology-human services.

Colby: Trevor Flick, philosophy-religious studies and psychology; Olivia Frome, English; Tabitha Hanson, music education-instrumental.

Eau Claire: Jordan Sorenson, clinical lab science-medical technology.

Elk Mound: Corrine Zimmer, biology and philosophy-religious studies.

Ellsworth: MacKenzie Plummer, wildlife ecology and management.

Elmwood: Elizabeth Feuker, art-graphic design.

Hawkins: Courtney Krell, communication-media studies.

Holcombe: Kayla Vavra, early childhood education; Ross Vetterkind, communication-media studies.

Hudson: Blade FlandersJohnson, urban forestry; Erika Jones, media studies and public relations.

Jim Falls: Ethan Hanson, business administration-marketing.

Ladysmith: Chance Brown, fisheries and aquatic sciences.

Mondovi: Jason Fath, social work.

Neillsville: Karen King, nursing; Jacob Kunze, wildlife ecology and management; Nolan Matson, wildlife ecology and management; Jennifer Thornton, art-3D; Sayre Ystad, management.

River Falls: Tess Bents, theatre arts-acting.

Taylor: Donavan Risch, wildlife ecology and management.

Thorp: Kelsey Roshell, health science-pre-athletic training.

Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.

Cameron: Chloe Wanink, sociology, anthropology and psychology.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com