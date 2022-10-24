The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Arcadia: Kathryn Sobotta, exercise and sport science.
Black River Falls: Alli Zillmer, therapeutic recreation.
Cameron: Kayla Gerber, general studies; Morgan Warner, general studies.
Cumberland: Alex Ricci, therapeutic recreation.
Eau Claire: Elizabeth Brandenburg, public health and community health education; Mikala Wiggins, management.
Elk Mound: Madysen Borofka, radiation therapy.
Elmwood: Rachel Fesenmaier, therapeutic recreation.
Hammond: Kalli Cress, exercise and sport science.
Hixton: Madison Shramek, public health and community health education.
Holcombe: Alexis Burns, biology.
Hudson: Elise Anderson, public health and community health education.
Ladysmith: Nick Koudelka-Raap, management.
Lake Hallie: Narisse Dumas, exercise and sport science.
Menomonie: Kayla Steinmetz, radiation therapy.
Merrillan: Lydia LaCost, radiation therapy, Grant Wittchow, exercise and sport science.
Mondovi: Carly Buchholz, radiation therapy; LaMarria Hawkins, public health and community health education.
Osseo: Harleigh Gearing, radiation therapy.
Pepin: Tyler Meixner, exercise and sport science.
