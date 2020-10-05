The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stevens Point
Ladysmith: Chance Brown, fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Mondovi: Jason Fath, social work.
Neillsville: Karen King, nursing; Jacob Kunze, wildlife ecology and management; Nolan Matson, wildlife ecology and management; Jennifer Thornton, art-3D; Sayre Ystad, management.
River Falls: Tess Bents, theatre arts-acting.
Taylor: Donavan Risch, wildlife ecology and management.
Thorp: Kelsey Roshell, health science-pre-athletic training.
Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.
Cameron: Chloe Wanink, sociology, anthropology and psychology.
St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
Chippewa Falls: Eric Anderlik, mathematics.
Eau Claire: Meiyi Chen, Asian studies and biology.
Hudson: Jacob Gillingham, chemistry.
Loyal: Ben Zimmerman, biology.
Menomonie: Rachel Ropella, theater.
New Richmond: Shiloh Goodwin, religion.
River Falls: Henry Jetmore, chemistry and mathematics; Andy Myers, political science and economics.