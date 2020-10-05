The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Stevens Point

Ladysmith: Chance Brown, fisheries and aquatic sciences.

Mondovi: Jason Fath, social work.

Neillsville: Karen King, nursing; Jacob Kunze, wildlife ecology and management; Nolan Matson, wildlife ecology and management; Jennifer Thornton, art-3D; Sayre Ystad, management.

River Falls: Tess Bents, theatre arts-acting.

Taylor: Donavan Risch, wildlife ecology and management.

Thorp: Kelsey Roshell, health science-pre-athletic training.

Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.

Cameron: Chloe Wanink, sociology, anthropology and psychology.

St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.

Chippewa Falls: Eric Anderlik, mathematics.

Eau Claire: Meiyi Chen, Asian studies and biology.

Hudson: Jacob Gillingham, chemistry.

Loyal: Ben Zimmerman, biology.

Menomonie: Rachel Ropella, theater.

New Richmond: Shiloh Goodwin, religion.

River Falls: Henry Jetmore, chemistry and mathematics; Andy Myers, political science and economics.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com