The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Alma Center: Spencer Spaulding, exercise and sport science.
Arcadia: Aaron Benson, exercise and sport science.
Baldwin: Brooke Mikla, public health and community health education.
Chetek: Nicole Dau, nuclear medicine technology.
Eau Claire: Brianna Banks, management; Daylon Desouza, finance; Alison Pankratz, radiation therapy; Jaiden Sullivan, nuclear medicine technology.
Elk Mound: Erik Strand, exercise and sport science.
Ettrick: Hayes Probus, chemistry.
Fountain City: Andrea Richmond, therapeutic recreation.
Galesville: Callie Thundercloud, marketing.
Hixton: Jamie Johnson, public health and community health education.
Hudson: Julia Schultz, therapeutic recreation.
Menomonie: Tori Williams, radiation therapy.
New Auburn: Nicole Winiarczyk, nuclear medicine technology.
Osseo: Jaiden Birtzer, public health and community health education.
Thorp: Rachel Jensen, public health and community health education.
