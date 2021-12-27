Sorry, an error occurred.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Altoona: Mitchell Froehlich, accounting.
Bay City: Maggie Engnes, elementary education.
Beldenville: Ethan Hayes, theatre arts.
Chippewa Falls: Lincoln Mlsna, accounting.
Ellsworth: Chasse Heiskala, construction management.
Emerald: Julia Olsem, dance.
Fountain City: Justin Waldera, Spanish.
Hammond: Caitlyn Nelson, RN baccalaureate completion.
Houlton: Miranda O’Rourke, sociology.
Hudson: Christopher Bayliss, finance; Samantha Deyo, sociology; Carter Elliott, finance; Braden Hanafee-Major, theatre arts; Alyssa Paulson, RN baccalaureate completion; Brittany Przybilla-Laukkonen, RN baccalaureate completion; Ellie Tvedt, psychology.
New Richmond: Brady Werner, aviation.
Rice Lake: Sara Ademi, environmental science.
River Falls: Trey Davis, sport management; Justice Lehmann, elementary education.
Somerset: Bennett Baillargeon, management; Noah Dendinger, marketing; Kyle Heiser, law enforcement; Preston Kern, sport management; Emma Woulfe, finance.
Wilson: Joshua Moor, economics.
UW-Milwaukee
Barron: Justin Hicks.
Chippewa Falls: Alexandra Barnard.
Glenwood City: Nathan Hill.
Osseo: Caroline Tietjens.
Rice Lake: Nicole Kallberg, Jade Mlejnek.
Willard: Jamie Reit.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Chippewa Falls: Evan Schlimgen, business administration.
