The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Altoona: Mitchell Froehlich, accounting.

Bay City: Maggie Engnes, elementary education.

Beldenville: Ethan Hayes, theatre arts.

Chippewa Falls: Lincoln Mlsna, accounting.

Ellsworth: Chasse Heiskala, construction management.

Emerald: Julia Olsem, dance.

Fountain City: Justin Waldera, Spanish.

Hammond: Caitlyn Nelson, RN baccalaureate completion.

Houlton: Miranda O’Rourke, sociology.

Hudson: Christopher Bayliss, finance; Samantha Deyo, sociology; Carter Elliott, finance; Braden Hanafee-Major, theatre arts; Alyssa Paulson, RN baccalaureate completion; Brittany Przybilla-Laukkonen, RN baccalaureate completion; Ellie Tvedt, psychology.

New Richmond: Brady Werner, aviation.

Rice Lake: Sara Ademi, environmental science.

River Falls: Trey Davis, sport management; Justice Lehmann, elementary education.

Somerset: Bennett Baillargeon, management; Noah Dendinger, marketing; Kyle Heiser, law enforcement; Preston Kern, sport management; Emma Woulfe, finance.

Wilson: Joshua Moor, economics.

UW-Milwaukee

Barron: Justin Hicks.

Chippewa Falls: Alexandra Barnard.

Glenwood City: Nathan Hill.

Osseo: Caroline Tietjens.

Rice Lake: Nicole Kallberg, Jade Mlejnek.

Willard: Jamie Reit.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Chippewa Falls: Evan Schlimgen, business administration.

