The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Eau Claire: Maria Brownell, packaging; Rochelle Draper, special education; James Drew, business administration; Markella Fiore, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Reid Geiger, business administration; Nathan Hastreiter, applied math and computer science; Shayna Hohlfelder, early childhood education; Kelli Holty, family and consumer science education; Susan Johnston, management; Matthew Linn, business administration; Gaonou Lor, graphic communications; Riley Munson, applied math and computer science; Diane Okerglicki, management; Joshua Thiess, mechanical engineering; Brandon Withers, computer network and information technology; Mai Yang, management.
Elk Mound: Colin Feuster, engineering technology; Danielle Meier, human development and family studies; Mikayla Woolhouse, environmental science.
Ellsworth: Tanner Christopherson, marketing and business education; Joseph Kannel, mechanical engineering.
Elmwood: Nickolas Bechel, information technology management; Kylie Morgan, management; Patrick Weix, mechanical engineering; David Williams, mechanical engineering.
Emerald: LeAnn Larson, special education.
Fall Creek: Nathan Henrichs, applied mathematics and computer science; Connor Mattoon, mechanical engineering; RaVae Mercer, management.
Galesville: Nicholas Sanders, game design and development.
Gilmanton: Brady Laehn, mechanical engineering.
Glen Flora: Alexis Severson, interior design.
Glenwood City: Samuel Aasen, manufacturing engineering and mechanical engineering; Nathan Mrdutt, business administration.
Greenwood: Teagan Mayenschein, early childhood education.
Hammond: Xena Vandusartz, applied mathematics and computer science.
Holcombe: Chase Fronk, applied biochemistry and molecular biology.
Hudson: Lydia Fetter, retail merchandising and management; Matt Gianforte, digital marketing technology; Chloe Halverson, art education; Zachary Thelen, health wellness and fitness.
Jim Falls: Michael Ewer, information and communication technology.
Ladysmith: Liz Sarauer, management.