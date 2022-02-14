The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Greenwood: Bailey Cichon, journalism and mass communication, and American studies.

Saint Mary’s University, Winona, Minn.

Ellsworth: Isaac Galle.

University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.

Eau Claire: Zachary Rubenzer, cybersecurity management and policy.

Hudson: Nathan Wilson, cybersecurity management and policy.

New Richmond: Steven Kramer, computer networks and cybersecurity.

Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Mich.

Eau Claire: Rebecca Brodjeski, clinical laboratory science.

UW-Whitewater

Boyd: Emily Mahr, supply chain management.

Chippewa Falls: Alec Bauer, finance.

