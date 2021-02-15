The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Menomonie: Abdulmajeed Almarwani, engineering technology; Hassan Alsadeq, engineering technology; Alyssa Andrews, management; Alyssa Bauer, hotel restaurant and tourism; Alana Naomi Christiansen, environmental science; William Durdin, applied social science; Jesseca Haselhuhn, special education; Tyson Hoeft, applied social science; Evan Hoyt, health wellness and fitness; Emily Juelich, retail merchandising and management; Madeline Kelley, early childhood education; John Kutchera, construction; Quintin Livdahl, mechanical engineering; Deanna Livingston, early childhood education; Alex Norby, engineering technology; Crystal Peterson, hotel restaurant and tourism; Aaron Plotsky, professional communications and emerging media.
Adam Richards, supply chain management; Paige Sandoval, psychology; Connor Schuh, psychology; Brandon Scott, career technical education and training; Trevor Seston, manufacturing engineering; Aaron Swift, computer networking and information technology; Nicole Tellock, dietetics; Lars Thoreson, manufacturing engineering; Stacy Wagner, early childhood education; Alee Webb, engineering technology; Kelsey Wirth, human development and family studies; Devin Wright, business administration.
Mondovi: Bria Bauer, digital marketing technology; Madelyn Gilbertson, professional communications and emerging media.
Neillsville: Cody Friemoth, management; Nicole Pagenkopf, health wellness and fitness.
New Richmond: Kristin Birkholz, management; Brianna Erickson, psychology; Megan Hugo, special education; Lucas Larrabee, business administration; Neil Scott, construction.