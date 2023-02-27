The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
Alma: Jarett Pearson, health and human performance.
Altoona: Katelin Schubring, communication studies.
Baldwin: Rachel Grothe, accounting; Ali Lokker, elementary education; Katelyn Weyer, communication studies.
Barron: Skyler Dwyer, agricultural business.
Beldenville: Zachary Hines, animal science.
Bloomer: Olivia Zwiefelhofer, animal science.
Chippewa Falls: Abbie Reed, elementary education.
Comstock: Nikolas Sommerfeld, crop and soil science.
Cornell: Jessica Sikora, agricultural education.
Dallas: Emily Myers, psychology.
Durand: Andrew Hohmann, agricultural business.
Eau Claire: Katrina Burnside, communication sciences and disorders; Carl Hansen, business administration; Noah Hanson, business administration; Andrew Jordan, business administration.
Elk Mound: Brook Plaszcz, animal science.
Ellsworth: Cody Riggins, computer science and information systems.
Emerald: Tristan Bale, accounting and business administration.
Fall Creek: Kaylee Sadorf, biology.
Glenwood City: Rachel Skinner, dairy science.
Hager City: Avery Girdeen, computer science and information systems; Jocelyn Johnson, conservation and environmental planning.
Hammond: Madison Bosshart, elementary education; Aaron Johnson, business administration; Robyn Pfeifer, music education.
Hawkins: Samantha Elam, mathematics.
Hillsdale: Makayla Fagerlin, elementary education.
Houlton: Carrie Wallace, stage and screen arts.
Hudson: Clarence Burt, mathematics; Phoebe Crowe, economics; Sean Dorame, biology; Bryna Iverson, food science and technology; Taljit Manak, accounting and business administration; Eli Moore, elementary education; Alexander Nafe, business administration; Daniel Olsen, physics; Rachel Potter, geographic information science; Michael Ratz, conservation and environmental planning; Bryanna Sengbusch, accounting; Amy Simpson, marketing communications and communication studies; Emily Stanze, psychology; Victoria Wood, business administration.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.