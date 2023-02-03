The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Hager City: Alyssa Anway, equine business management and equine science.
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Hudson: Tyler Schwab, mechanical engineering.
University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
New Richmond: August Brose, history.
Spring Valley: Jarod Rielly, criminology, law and justice.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
Hudson: Madeline Bates, international business and marketing.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn.
Cochrane: Isabelle Ostrem.
Roberts: Briana Williquett.
Winona State University, Winona, Minn.
Arcadia: John Krett, individualized studies.
Arkansaw: Treyden Casey, exercise and rehabilitative science.
Bloomer: Sidney Kostner, physical education.
Cochrane: Christian Repinski.
Colfax: Kayla Drazkowski, elementary education.
Eau Claire: Antonio Idarraga, nursing; Dustin Knopps, criminal justice; Ashton McKenzie, nursing; Jenna Schabert, music performance.
Ellsworth: Reed Olson, business administration.
Ettrick: Nicholas Salzwedel, business administration and human resources management.
Fountain City: Benjamin Moonen, biology.
Hager City: Olivia Carlson, social work; Emily Ray, social work.
Hudson: Gabrielle Myers.
Menomonie: Cole Reckin, recreation, tourism and therapeutic recreation.
New Richmond: Makayla Mitchell, nursing.
Somerset: Dominic Shelley, criminal justice.
Trempealeau: Nicole Schuh, nursing.
Turtle Lake: Heidi Leopold, psychology.
University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.
Woodville: Kelly Klund, gerontology and aging services.
