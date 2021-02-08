The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Altoona: Ann Curler, information and communication technology.
Baldwin: Bailey Peterson, business administration; Jedidiah Schlegel, health wellness and fitness.
Barron: Tatiana Bakken, psychology.
Bay City: Johnathan Albarado, mechanical engineering.
Beldenville: Theodore Mark, manufacturing engineering and mechanical engineering.
Black River Falls: Mariah Jessie, early childhood education; Andrew Millis, business administration.
Blair: Lars Everson, graphic communications.
Bloomer: Dirk Bruxvoort, technology education; Rachel Erickson, career technical education and training; Denise Rogge, information and communication technology.
Boyceville: Rebekah Palmer, professional communication and emerging media.
Boyd: Jewel Fredrickson, art education.
Bruce: Karissa Stewart, retail merchandising and management.
Cadott: Stephen Kelly, special education; Jacob Wiensch, applied social science.
Chetek: Spencer Harwood, environmental science.
Chippewa Falls: Billie Jo Burgraff, psychology; Zachary Cole, applied science; Brady Cronk, business administration and real estate property management; Tom Eder, applied social science; Kali Goodrich, packaging; Katelyn Govin, rehabilitation services; Mary Guhl, retail merchandising and management; Andrew Lahr, packaging; Parker Lehmann, manufacturing engineering; Madeline, Nettell, graphic design and interactive media; Gina Roznak, business administration; Brooke Stoman, human development and family studies.
Cochrane: Tristan Schmidtknecht, psychology.
Colby: Chelsea Stuttgen, early childhood education.
Cornell: Peyton Bowe, mechanical engineering.
Cumberland: Alfredo Perez-Rodriguez, engineering technology.
Durand: Hunter Black, early childhood education; Dylan Fedie, mechanical engineering.