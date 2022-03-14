The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
River Falls: Leah Ahlgren, broad field social studies education and history; Shiloh Ballard, computer science and information systems; Sarah Buhr, political science and criminology; Michael Burdick, business administration; Jack Bye, marketing communications and communication studies; Gwendolyn Cahak, art education; Hsin-Yu Chang, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Ali Davey, biology; Julia Egly, business administration; Sharianna Frauly-McCord, criminology and sociology; Kevin Gray, crop and soil science; Kya Harding-Jornlin, criminology; Katelyn Harris, business administration; Cassandra Helmer, fine arts; Bailey Hudak, stage and screen arts; Caileen Hughes, biology; Ronald Kirk, marketing communications and communication studies.
Dawson Knutson, agricultural business; Samantha Krueger, communication sciences and disorders; Jenelle Larsen, agricultural education; Dakkota Mark, music education; Marissa Metzler, biology and animal science; Cassie Meyer, agricultural business; Emily Micke, elementary education; Alexis Midtlien, biology; Amber Minue, animal science; Raine Nyberg, fine arts; Emily Parish, animal science; Kelsey Penk, health and human performance; Sandy Tyler, animal science; Blair Wermuth, animal science; Lucas White, criminology and sociology.
Roberts: Camille Budrow, fine arts and marketing communications.
Somerset: Stephanie Lustig, accounting; Ruby Morua-Bomberry, modern language education.
Spring Valley: Dylan Bune, environmental science; Jennifer Hayes, criminology.
Wilson: Isaac Nilssen, business administration.
Woodville: Gabrielle Chapin environmental science; Tyler Mentink, business administration; Spencer Oehlke, business administration.
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Benedetto McGowan Cataldi, psychology; Renee Sletten, geology.
Arcadia: Noah Rumpel, marketing.
Augusta: Brooke Krause, business finance.
Baldwin: Alejandra Alvarez Salazar, public health; Samuel Benoy, business finance.
Barron: Taylor Koenig, criminal justice; Crystalina Peterson, history.
Bloomer: Ashlie Fanetti, journalism; Sean Hurt, kinesiology; Katelyn Prill, accounting and information systems; Jenna Ruff, rehabilitation science.
Boyd: Brandon Milas, accounting and business finance.
Buffalo City: Ashley Auer, marketing.
Cadott: Bryce Boyea, elementary education; Kylie Denzine, communication sciences and disorders; Krista Holler, psychology; Morgan Spaeth, business administration.
Chetek: Samuel Newell, political science.
Chippewa Falls: Emma Dunn, elementary education; Carly Eystad, psychology; Taylor Hagmann, English; Shane Kohls, physics; Morgan Lyberg, business finance; Garett Retzlaff, psychology; Curtis Sandeen, information systems.
Cochrane: Nicholas Pronschinske, computer science.
Colby: Alyssa Schade, management; Sarah Wiersma, social work.
Colfax: Makayla Mattson, psychology.
Cornell: Cole Stephens, psychology.
Eau Claire: Mobeen Abdrabbo, biochemistry/molecular biology; Bryce Abley, management; Townes Adams, geography; Taryn Alexander, history; David Andros, business finance; Eryn Bakken, social studies; Morgan Barnhardt, exercise science; Dylan Black, computer science; Kaytlynn Carson, management; Michael Dahl, computer science; Kylie Denzine, communication sciences and disorders; Brooke Erickson, English and women’s gender, and sexuality studies; Dana Gebert, management and mathematics; Taylor Hagmann, English; Christina Hassemer, social work; Alec Heacox, economics; Megan Henning, special education; Elandra Higley, social work; Ethan homann, biology; Payton Hughes, economics; Skyler Johnson, communication.
Benjamin Kittilstad, business administration; Killy Kitzmann, psychology; Elizabeth Kuehl, elementary education; Anna Leffel, social studies; MengTing Lin, accounting and business finance; Brendan Malewicki, mathematics; Vanessa Markfort, political science; Matthew Martinez, computer science and mathematics; Morgan Mellesmoen, social work; Joseph Micheel, accounting and business finance; Mariah Miller, elementary education and Spanish; Sara Nerbonne, special education; Karlee Reid, social work; Sira Shepard, elementary education; Kendra Skwierczynski, nursing.
Andrew Smith, psychology; Emily Smith, Spanish; Tabetha Stevens, geography; Marcelo Telleria Rojas, computer science; Michael Ulbricht, accounting; Jacob Weber, English; Briunna Wells, nursing; Rocky Yang, management; Samuel Zehms, history.
Eleva: Bailey LaBerge, computer science.
Elk Mound: Dylan Black, computer science; Hannah Cedarblade, special education; Hunter Gagner, marketing; Maria Heltne, communication sciences and disorders; Kassandra Jain, social work; David Reither, psychology; Thomas Reither, computer science; Kevin Reynolds, accounting; Lauren Scharlau, management and marketing.
Elmwood: Addysen Welch, social work.
Ettrick: Tyler Johnson, biology.
Fall Creek: Katrina Berg, geography and public health; Samuel Kuehn, English; Jamie Peterson, psychology.
Greenwood: Madeline Pedretti, psychology; Trevor Serocki, management.
Hammond: Trevor Nelson, geology.
Houlton: Aaron Lyksett, information systems.
Hudson: Derek Bates, Spanish; Hannah Erickson, management and Spanish; Will Jilek, exercise science; Zachary Nelson, business finance; Karen Schmidt, English.
Independence: Jazmin Nielsen, special education.
Jim Falls: Alexander Mazur, music.
Maiden Rock: Breida Torres Berumen, biology.
Menomonie: Andrew Rhodes, computer science; Cameron Senor, computer science.
Mondovi: Emily Flaskrud, rehabilitation science; Sara Hansen, accounting; Kyle Rosensteel, history.
Neillsville: Ashlee Diestler, sociology; Rita Donahue, nursing; Taylor Hand, special education.
New Richmond: Loni Bauer, nursing; Kasee Meyer, economics and business finance; Aaron Tenner, chemistry.
Osseo: Andrew Christopherson, marketing; Amanda Franks, kinesiology.
Rice Lake: Ian Pongratz, psychology; Sophia Schmitz, communication sciences and disorders.
River Falls: Olivia Campbell, management; Nicole Smith, special education; Alaina Syverson, art.