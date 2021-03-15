The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Whitewater

Eau Claire: Brian Trowbridge, political science.

Osseo: Ben Haas, public policy and administration.

River Falls: Karissa Murphy, journalism

Mount Mary University, Milwaukee

Elk Mound: Nicole Mueller, psychology.

UW-Oshkosh

Eau Claire: Robert Haller, fire and emergency administration and management; Katlyn Xiong, international studies.

Hudson: Hannah Johnson, human services leadership.

UW-La Crosse

Alma Center: Brooke Bahr, public health and community health education; Ricardo Jaime, accountancy.

Altoona: Jenna Gregoire, therapeutic recreation; Isabel McDaniel, English-writing and rhetoric studies emphasis.

Arcadia: Hanna Hoesley, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Halley Lepsch, Spanish education.

Baldwin: Aaron Kusilek, political science.

Black River Falls: Zachary Zillmer, biology.

Blair: Elizabeth Nelson, psychology.

Boyceville: Hannah Guy, psychology.

Cameron: Justin Harriman, biology-biomedical science concentration.

Chippewa Falls: Colin Berseth, management; Morgan McCann, sociology.

Eau Claire: Travis Berg, marketing; Alisha Gilbert, psychology; Craig Glassbrenner, computer science; Savannah Gray, psychology; Kiah Patera, accountancy and finance; Alyssa Phippen, statistics-actuarial science concentration.

Eleva: Danielle Mestelle, finance and marketing.

Fall Creek: Isaiah Schmidt, biology and general science education.

Galesville: Elliot Henscheid, finance; Stephanie Maloney, biology-aquatic science concentration.

Hudson: Ryan Dunn, social studies education and political science education; Bradley Jacobson, management; Hannah Weiss, biology; Evelynn Yuengst, mathematics.

Menomonie: Arianna Prichard, psychology.

Mondovi: Jacob Davis, psychology; Lucas Ganschow, political science.

New Richmond: Austin Haseleu, marketing.

Osseo: Michaela Peterson, accountancy and finance.

Rice Lake: Jayne Emerson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Logan Jeffrey, communication studies-organizational and professional communication emphasis; Marc Rademaker, biology.

River Falls: Alyssa Larsen, microbiology-biomedical concentration.

Roberts: Jordyn Plahn, communication studies-interpersonal communication emphasis.

Taylor: Dillon Zinn, accountancy.

Trempealeau: Whitney Nichols, early childhood through middle childhood education.

