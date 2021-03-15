The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Whitewater
Eau Claire: Brian Trowbridge, political science.
Osseo: Ben Haas, public policy and administration.
River Falls: Karissa Murphy, journalism
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee
Elk Mound: Nicole Mueller, psychology.
UW-Oshkosh
Eau Claire: Robert Haller, fire and emergency administration and management; Katlyn Xiong, international studies.
Hudson: Hannah Johnson, human services leadership.
UW-La Crosse
Alma Center: Brooke Bahr, public health and community health education; Ricardo Jaime, accountancy.
Altoona: Jenna Gregoire, therapeutic recreation; Isabel McDaniel, English-writing and rhetoric studies emphasis.
Arcadia: Hanna Hoesley, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Halley Lepsch, Spanish education.
Baldwin: Aaron Kusilek, political science.
Black River Falls: Zachary Zillmer, biology.
Blair: Elizabeth Nelson, psychology.
Boyceville: Hannah Guy, psychology.
Cameron: Justin Harriman, biology-biomedical science concentration.
Chippewa Falls: Colin Berseth, management; Morgan McCann, sociology.
Eau Claire: Travis Berg, marketing; Alisha Gilbert, psychology; Craig Glassbrenner, computer science; Savannah Gray, psychology; Kiah Patera, accountancy and finance; Alyssa Phippen, statistics-actuarial science concentration.
Eleva: Danielle Mestelle, finance and marketing.
Fall Creek: Isaiah Schmidt, biology and general science education.
Galesville: Elliot Henscheid, finance; Stephanie Maloney, biology-aquatic science concentration.
Hudson: Ryan Dunn, social studies education and political science education; Bradley Jacobson, management; Hannah Weiss, biology; Evelynn Yuengst, mathematics.
Menomonie: Arianna Prichard, psychology.
Mondovi: Jacob Davis, psychology; Lucas Ganschow, political science.
New Richmond: Austin Haseleu, marketing.
Osseo: Michaela Peterson, accountancy and finance.
Rice Lake: Jayne Emerson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Logan Jeffrey, communication studies-organizational and professional communication emphasis; Marc Rademaker, biology.
River Falls: Alyssa Larsen, microbiology-biomedical concentration.
Roberts: Jordyn Plahn, communication studies-interpersonal communication emphasis.
Taylor: Dillon Zinn, accountancy.
Trempealeau: Whitney Nichols, early childhood through middle childhood education.