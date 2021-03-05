The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Jacinda Gardner, psychology; Jennasa Lima, management; Alexa Parroni, sociology; Amber Parroni, political science; Madeline Schroeder, nursing.
Arcadia: Isaiah Anderson, accounting and business finance.
Augusta: Seaann Nuetzmann, art; Madeline Williams, special education.
Baldwin: Caroline Dobson, elementary education.
Barron: Callie Hilbert, nursing.
Bay City: Ally Somerville, geography.
Black River Falls: Erin Rodenberg, psychology; Grace Simonson, special education.
Bloomer: Karlien Asplund, economics.
Cadott: Trevor Beighley, biology; Tory Crank, mathematics.
Cameron: Ashlee Drew, sociology; Caitlin Eaton, accounting; Shelby Zillmer, social work.
Chetek: Levi Marquardt, psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Carcyn Crandall-Wathke, management; Alexander Danielson, business finance; Henry Erickson, marketing; Marissa Gibbs, criminal justice; Jenna Jaquish, nursing; Logan Kaduce, music; Joanne Pampuch, nursing; Claire Parker, English; Alexander Pederson, computer science; Frank Rineck, English; Karly Rubenzer, accounting and business finance; Isaac Solberg, special education; Gage Stabenow, kinesiology; Danielle Wagner, management; Richard Yang, computer science.
Colfax: Ally Heidorn, rehabilitation science; Angela Michaels, accounting.
Cornell: Samuel Peterson, social studies.
Cumberland: Claire Bailey, nursing.
Durand: Isaac Annis, management; Michelle Iberg, English.
Eau Claire: Gregory Antonson, information systems; Kyle Dague, management; Jonas Eckert, computer science; Chelsea Ennen, elementary education; Mikayla Ewert, special education; Aleah Gmeiner-Anderson, public health; Larissa Grases, biology; Gabrielle Hadrath, art; Timothy Hartzel, information systems; Lauren Hayes, music; Breanna Higley, management; Dexter Hughes, accounting; Amanda Janz, psychology; Gaoyer Lee, psychology; Jennifer lohmann, music; Frances Longville, marketing; Olivia Lutz, special education; Elan McCallum, English; Natasia McDougall, management; Mia Mittelstadt, social work; Morgan Mlsna, business finance; Alyssa Monson, sociology and Spanish; Casey Moua, communication; Paul Nash, economics.
Jett Nauman, biochemistry/molecular biology and chemistry; Kyle Nelson, computer science; Tess Newhouse, history; Carter Peuse, biology; Ally Pryse, management; Crystal Sanchez, economics and business finance; Jasmine Sluis, accounting; Hannah Stearns, biology and Spanish; Mckayla Steinhauer, special education; Beth Strand, nursing; Colin Swiler, management; Ryan Vaughan, computer science; Ciera White, elementary education; Ariana Xiong, international business.
Eleva: Rachel Bachhuber, business administration and political science; Heather Dillard, nursing; Carley Forsythe, environmental public health; Bryan Larson, management.
Elk Mound: Taylor Deling, social studies; Jonathan Hoff, information systems; Colleen Olson, physics; Daniel Reither, biochemistry/molecular biology; Andrea Scharlau, Spanish.
Ellsworth: Alexandra Georgakas, psychology.
Elmwood: Damon Erickson, exercise science; Elizabeth Fredrickson, nursing.
Fall Creek: Sedona Burnside, nursing; Cody Cline, rehabilitation science; Emma Mabie, integrated strategic communication; Foster Morgan, computer science.
Galesville: Zoe Lavender, history.
Greenwood: Kassidy Lamovec, exercise science.
Hudson: Jacob Benoy, English; Jonathan Broschk, music; Jordyn Kern, elementary education; Thomas Schmidt, mathematics.
Jim Falls: Devon Boiteau, social work.