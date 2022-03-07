The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Stout

Altoona: Brandon Cedarblade, computer and electrical engineering; Emily Wolf, rehabilitation services.

Arcadia: Katie Killian, criminal justice and rehabilitation.

Barron: Dana Hilbert, computer networking and informational technology; Catherine Murray, retail merchandising and management; Warren Williams, mechanical engineering.

Beldenville: Teresa Mark, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.

Bloomer: John Barr, mechanical engineering; Heather Dietsche, plastics engineering.

Cameron: Kylie Amundson, family and consumer science education; Maddy Otto, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.

Chetek: Quintin McFaul, engineering technology; Madeline Peters, early childhood education; Cody Stauner, psychology.

Chippewa Falls: Ross Hebert, computer networking and informational technology; Dylan Jaquish, computer networking and informational technology; Jordan Merrell, engineering technology; Mackenzie Milner, business administration; Rachael Pomietlo, graphic design and interactive media; Drew Steinmetz, business administration; Jenny Strand, business administration.

Colfax: Emma Emch, interior design.

Conrath: Will Pomeranke, applied science.

Durand: Kathryn Blue, early childhood education.

Eau Claire: Hillary Bell, business administration; Lucas Bonney, early childhood education; Chase Booth, hotel, restaurant and tourism management; Logan Irvine, mechanical engineering; Mariah Kent, packaging; Theresa Krongmadee, career, technical education and training; Gaonou Lor, graphic communications; Annalise Muller, early childhood education; Peter Reali, computer networking and informational technology; Jared Rebarchek, business administration; Jennifer Struensee, career, technical education and training; Nick Wiemer, management; Nicholas Wood, computer science.

Eleva: Evan Torgerson, business administration.

Elk Mound: Max Gibson, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Chandler Schreiber, construction.

Ellsworth: Lance Anderson, packaging.

Elmwood: Samuel Hoyt, mechanical engineering; Sarah Larson, health, wellness and fitness; Kylee Sabelko, health, wellness and fitness.

Glenwood City: Anna Berends, psychology; Destiny Stolarczyk, applied science.

Greenwood: Jennifer Hangen, career, technical education and training.

Hager City: Spencer Clemens, manufacturing engineering.

Holcombe: Angela Pahl, human development and family studies.

Houlton: Nicholas Wasieleski, technology education.

Hudson: Tyler Deis, manufacturing education; Shelley Kovacic, business administration; Devyn McLellan, rehabilitation services; Katherine Murray, special education; Shue Vue, entertainment design.

Independence: Ariel Schaefer, psychology.

Knapp: Kenzie Haas, rehabilitation services; Morgan Kuhn, business administration.

Ladysmith: Seth Schalinske, computer science; McKensey Zimmer, business administration.

Loyal: Blain Schmidt, engineering technology.

Menomonie: Grace Biegler, early childhood education; Joshua Biegler, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Brooks, psychology; Hannah Delk, psychology; Marcus Goebel, technology education; Adam Guldan, engineering technology; Taylor Hawkins, information and communication technology; Nika Johannsen, applied science; Chris Johnson, applied social science; Matt Jones, construction; Alex Larson, construction; Sarah Larson, early childhood education; Luke Levendowski, computer science; Madeline Matter, business administration; Brandon Nitz, packaging; Carter Pritchard, business administration; Kayla Spaeth, studio art; Andrew Spaight, business administration; Maryrose Stattelman, entertainment design; Riley Stolen, business administration; Tracen Vail, computer science; Chase Welsch, psychology.

New Richmond: Aaron Anderson, mechanical engineering; Morgan Kelly, early childhood education; Jack Lambert, digital marketing technology; Zachary Schoepke, construction; Dylan Ulesich, computer science.

Osseo: Austin Skoug, packaging.

Pepin: Anthony Ebensperger, mechanical engineering.

Plum City: Connor Hinrichs, engineering technology.

Rice Lake: Liz Elza, human development and family studies; Izzy Hackel, business administration; Jazmine VanGilder, psychology.

Ridgeland: Amber Glaser, special education.

River Falls: Wyatt Brunholzl, business administration; Sydney Cernohous, special education; Michaela Cook, interior design; Joseph Shimek, graphic design and interactive media; Luke Smith, mechanical engineering; Brandon Stocker, graphic design and interactive media.

Roberts: Gavin Hessler, mechanical engineering; Stephanie Howell, industrial design; Madison Saari, interior design.

Somerset: Devan Landry, golf enterprise management; Jerry Rand, supply chain management; Allie Trautmiller, marketing and business education.

Spring Valley: Kelsey Leach, human development and family studies.

Strum: Grace Anderson, human development and family studies.

Thorp: Nicholas Abramowicz, plastics engineering.

Wilson: Aly Shaw, computer science.

UW-Oshkosh

Chippewa Falls: Jasmine Davis, nursing.

Eau Claire: Matelyn Peplinski, rehabilitation science; Xandra Young, nursing.

Glenwood City: Shania Warren, special education-cross categorical.

Jim Falls: Alexis Chapman, nursing.

Menomonie: Brendan Frion, history and social science.

Prescott: Caitlin Fitzchowan, nursing.

Rice Lake: Abigail Zook, English.

River Falls: Tara Bonte, nursing.

