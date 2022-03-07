The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Altoona: Brandon Cedarblade, computer and electrical engineering; Emily Wolf, rehabilitation services.
Arcadia: Katie Killian, criminal justice and rehabilitation.
Barron: Dana Hilbert, computer networking and informational technology; Catherine Murray, retail merchandising and management; Warren Williams, mechanical engineering.
Beldenville: Teresa Mark, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
Bloomer: John Barr, mechanical engineering; Heather Dietsche, plastics engineering.
Cameron: Kylie Amundson, family and consumer science education; Maddy Otto, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
Chetek: Quintin McFaul, engineering technology; Madeline Peters, early childhood education; Cody Stauner, psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Ross Hebert, computer networking and informational technology; Dylan Jaquish, computer networking and informational technology; Jordan Merrell, engineering technology; Mackenzie Milner, business administration; Rachael Pomietlo, graphic design and interactive media; Drew Steinmetz, business administration; Jenny Strand, business administration.
Colfax: Emma Emch, interior design.
Conrath: Will Pomeranke, applied science.
Durand: Kathryn Blue, early childhood education.
Eau Claire: Hillary Bell, business administration; Lucas Bonney, early childhood education; Chase Booth, hotel, restaurant and tourism management; Logan Irvine, mechanical engineering; Mariah Kent, packaging; Theresa Krongmadee, career, technical education and training; Gaonou Lor, graphic communications; Annalise Muller, early childhood education; Peter Reali, computer networking and informational technology; Jared Rebarchek, business administration; Jennifer Struensee, career, technical education and training; Nick Wiemer, management; Nicholas Wood, computer science.
Eleva: Evan Torgerson, business administration.
Elk Mound: Max Gibson, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Chandler Schreiber, construction.
Ellsworth: Lance Anderson, packaging.
Elmwood: Samuel Hoyt, mechanical engineering; Sarah Larson, health, wellness and fitness; Kylee Sabelko, health, wellness and fitness.
Glenwood City: Anna Berends, psychology; Destiny Stolarczyk, applied science.
Greenwood: Jennifer Hangen, career, technical education and training.
Hager City: Spencer Clemens, manufacturing engineering.
Holcombe: Angela Pahl, human development and family studies.
Houlton: Nicholas Wasieleski, technology education.
Hudson: Tyler Deis, manufacturing education; Shelley Kovacic, business administration; Devyn McLellan, rehabilitation services; Katherine Murray, special education; Shue Vue, entertainment design.
Independence: Ariel Schaefer, psychology.
Knapp: Kenzie Haas, rehabilitation services; Morgan Kuhn, business administration.
Ladysmith: Seth Schalinske, computer science; McKensey Zimmer, business administration.
Loyal: Blain Schmidt, engineering technology.
Menomonie: Grace Biegler, early childhood education; Joshua Biegler, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Brooks, psychology; Hannah Delk, psychology; Marcus Goebel, technology education; Adam Guldan, engineering technology; Taylor Hawkins, information and communication technology; Nika Johannsen, applied science; Chris Johnson, applied social science; Matt Jones, construction; Alex Larson, construction; Sarah Larson, early childhood education; Luke Levendowski, computer science; Madeline Matter, business administration; Brandon Nitz, packaging; Carter Pritchard, business administration; Kayla Spaeth, studio art; Andrew Spaight, business administration; Maryrose Stattelman, entertainment design; Riley Stolen, business administration; Tracen Vail, computer science; Chase Welsch, psychology.
New Richmond: Aaron Anderson, mechanical engineering; Morgan Kelly, early childhood education; Jack Lambert, digital marketing technology; Zachary Schoepke, construction; Dylan Ulesich, computer science.
Osseo: Austin Skoug, packaging.
Pepin: Anthony Ebensperger, mechanical engineering.
Plum City: Connor Hinrichs, engineering technology.
Rice Lake: Liz Elza, human development and family studies; Izzy Hackel, business administration; Jazmine VanGilder, psychology.
Ridgeland: Amber Glaser, special education.
River Falls: Wyatt Brunholzl, business administration; Sydney Cernohous, special education; Michaela Cook, interior design; Joseph Shimek, graphic design and interactive media; Luke Smith, mechanical engineering; Brandon Stocker, graphic design and interactive media.
Roberts: Gavin Hessler, mechanical engineering; Stephanie Howell, industrial design; Madison Saari, interior design.
Somerset: Devan Landry, golf enterprise management; Jerry Rand, supply chain management; Allie Trautmiller, marketing and business education.
Spring Valley: Kelsey Leach, human development and family studies.
Strum: Grace Anderson, human development and family studies.
Thorp: Nicholas Abramowicz, plastics engineering.
Wilson: Aly Shaw, computer science.
UW-Oshkosh
Chippewa Falls: Jasmine Davis, nursing.
Eau Claire: Matelyn Peplinski, rehabilitation science; Xandra Young, nursing.
Glenwood City: Shania Warren, special education-cross categorical.
Jim Falls: Alexis Chapman, nursing.
Menomonie: Brendan Frion, history and social science.
Prescott: Caitlin Fitzchowan, nursing.
Rice Lake: Abigail Zook, English.
River Falls: Tara Bonte, nursing.