The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Loyal: Emly Nikolai, nursing; Devyn Schoonover, nursing.
Menomonie: Jacob Fuhrman, business finance and accounting; Mellen Omweno, biology; Adam White, business finance.
Mondovi: Emma Boley, psychology; Samantha Wulff, management.
New Auburn: Kansas North, biology.
New Richmond: Madeline Kestner, special education; Emily Miller, elementary education and Spanish.
Prescott: Mason Syverson, criminal justice.
Rice Lake: Andrew Buchman, business finance; Madeline Kay, history; Nathaniel Kern, business finance; Cole Klasi, management; Sophie Page, nursing; Ryan Pelle, biology; Sarah Slayton, sociology; Nicholas Thurs, marketing.
River Falls: Jacob Bilicke, psychology and religious studies; Katherine Keller, elementary education; Alex Sather, accounting.
Roberts: Karin Sollom, nursing.
Somerset: Rachel Cloutier, physics; Mariah Patterson, social work.
Stanley: Taylor Burzynski, business administration; Timothy Krueger, business finance; Brittney McGraw, political science; Brandy Pecha, special education; Julia Post, psychology.
Trempealeau: Allison Lebakken, criminal justice and Spanish.
Whitehall: Kayley Blaha, nursing.
Woodville: Avery Bond, biology; Rayna Wangen, mathematics.
UW-Stevens Point
Alma: Kesley Secrist, wildlife ecology and management.
Cadott: Brittany Erickson, communication science and disorders-teaching.
Chippewa Falls: Aaron Knez, physical education.
Durand: Adam Carrier, fish and water resources.
Elk Mound: Bradley Biegel, wildlife ecology and management.
Hudson: Josiah Crump, wildlife ecology and management; Annika McGill, dietetics.
Loyal: Desiree Fravert, family and consumer science.
Mondovi: Andrew Whelan, resource management-conservation law enforcement.
Neillsville: Alex Slenczka, biology.
Prescott: Sophia Laabs, biology and philosophy-environmental ethics.
Rice Lake: Keira Stager, music, social work and sociology.
River Falls: Haley Dunn, early childhood education.
Stanley: Courtney Okerglicki, sociology.