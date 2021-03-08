The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Loyal: Emly Nikolai, nursing; Devyn Schoonover, nursing.

Menomonie: Jacob Fuhrman, business finance and accounting; Mellen Omweno, biology; Adam White, business finance.

Mondovi: Emma Boley, psychology; Samantha Wulff, management.

New Auburn: Kansas North, biology.

New Richmond: Madeline Kestner, special education; Emily Miller, elementary education and Spanish.

Prescott: Mason Syverson, criminal justice.

Rice Lake: Andrew Buchman, business finance; Madeline Kay, history; Nathaniel Kern, business finance; Cole Klasi, management; Sophie Page, nursing; Ryan Pelle, biology; Sarah Slayton, sociology; Nicholas Thurs, marketing.

River Falls: Jacob Bilicke, psychology and religious studies; Katherine Keller, elementary education; Alex Sather, accounting.

Roberts: Karin Sollom, nursing.

Somerset: Rachel Cloutier, physics; Mariah Patterson, social work.

Stanley: Taylor Burzynski, business administration; Timothy Krueger, business finance; Brittney McGraw, political science; Brandy Pecha, special education; Julia Post, psychology.

Trempealeau: Allison Lebakken, criminal justice and Spanish.

Whitehall: Kayley Blaha, nursing.

Woodville: Avery Bond, biology; Rayna Wangen, mathematics.

UW-Stevens Point

Alma: Kesley Secrist, wildlife ecology and management.

Cadott: Brittany Erickson, communication science and disorders-teaching.

Chippewa Falls: Aaron Knez, physical education.

Durand: Adam Carrier, fish and water resources.

Elk Mound: Bradley Biegel, wildlife ecology and management.

Hudson: Josiah Crump, wildlife ecology and management; Annika McGill, dietetics.

Loyal: Desiree Fravert, family and consumer science.

Mondovi: Andrew Whelan, resource management-conservation law enforcement.

Neillsville: Alex Slenczka, biology.

Prescott: Sophia Laabs, biology and philosophy-environmental ethics.

Rice Lake: Keira Stager, music, social work and sociology.

River Falls: Haley Dunn, early childhood education.

Stanley: Courtney Okerglicki, sociology.

