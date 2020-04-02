The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Arcadia: Alejandro Perez, biology.
Baldwin: Amanda Kaiser, Spanish.
Melrose: Atlanta Stanton, mathematics education.
New Richmond: Kaitlynn Belisle, exercise and sport science.
UW-Eau Claire
Barron: Rebecca Gibbs, applied arts and sciences.
Chippewa Falls: Satchel Sabin, physics and mathematics; Nevada Sweitzer, criminal justice and economics.
Eau Claire: Morgan Anderson, kinesiology; Thomas Cicha, kinesiology; Alexandria Oliver, social work; Lauren Wallo, art; Mai Xeng Xiong, chemistry.
Glenwood City: Brennan Kessler, biology.
Hudson: Nathan Cooksey, integrated strategic communication; Emilia Reynolds, communication sciences and disorders.
Menomonie: Sara Shaide, management.
Osseo: Anna Johnson, management.
Stanley: Austin Burzynski, elementary education.
Thorp: Morgan Pszeniczny, management.