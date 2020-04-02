The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-La Crosse

Arcadia: Alejandro Perez, biology.

Baldwin: Amanda Kaiser, Spanish.

Melrose: Atlanta Stanton, mathematics education.

New Richmond: Kaitlynn Belisle, exercise and sport science.

UW-Eau Claire

Barron: Rebecca Gibbs, applied arts and sciences.

Chippewa Falls: Satchel Sabin, physics and mathematics; Nevada Sweitzer, criminal justice and economics.

Eau Claire: Morgan Anderson, kinesiology; Thomas Cicha, kinesiology; Alexandria Oliver, social work; Lauren Wallo, art; Mai Xeng Xiong, chemistry.

Glenwood City: Brennan Kessler, biology.

Hudson: Nathan Cooksey, integrated strategic communication; Emilia Reynolds, communication sciences and disorders.

Menomonie: Sara Shaide, management.

Osseo: Anna Johnson, management.

Stanley: Austin Burzynski, elementary education.

Thorp: Morgan Pszeniczny, management.

