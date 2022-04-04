The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Roberts: Joshua Cleary, management; Jami Ruvelson, nursing; Ethan Skoviera, exercise science.

Spring Valley: Samuel Fritz, management.

Stanley: Samuel Burzynski, physics; Aaron Schneider, business finance; Benjamin Turner, actuarial science.

Thorp: Morgan Barth, exercise science; Amber Noah, biology; Katarina Petranovich, liberal studies; Abby Quinnell, communication sciences and disorders; Sheila Wundrow, social work.

Turtle Lake: Rebecca Alvarez, nursing.

Whitehall: Karli Estenson, elementary education.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Chetek: Audrey Macone, nursing.

Eau Claire: Emma Mattison, psychology.

Mondovi: Michael Graese, mechanical engineering.

New Richmond: Anna Landaal, graphic design.

River Falls: Wendy Accola, liberal studies.

Somerset: Brittney Hartmann, liberal studies.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Eau Claire: Katherine Taylor, political science.

Roberts: Jared Tilton, mechanical engineering.

UW-Platteville

Arcadia: Richard Hotelling, mechanical engineering.

Bruce: Elijah Johnson, industrial technology management.

Cameron: Micaela Murphy, criminal justice.

Fall Creek: Joshua Eastenson, civil engineering; Matthew Walloch, civil engineering.

Hudson: Clara Simonson, biology and forensic investigation.

Roberts: Gunnar Olson, civil engineering; Erik Peterson, environmental engineering.

Thorp: Raleigh Frankewicz, agricultural business.

Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.

Hudson: Maija Luckow, biology.

UW-Madison

Altoona: Olivia Lang, information systems.

Beldenville: Jon Keller, mechanical engineering.

Black River Falls: Laura Gulso, nursing; Tillie Moldenhauer, communication arts; Jack Wirtz, economics.

Bruce: Henry West, journalism.

Cameron: Carly Zlabek-Schuebel, computer engineering.

Eau Claire: Garrett Balmer, biochemistry and neurobiology; Brendan Dooley, marketing; Griffin Emerson, English; Clarice Mettler, rehabilitation psychology; Colin Porter, biochemistry; Chase Rauckman, engineering mechanics; Luke Schroeder, psychology; Daniel Southard, computer science.

Ellsworth: Luke Cipala, health promotion and health equity.

Fountain City: Briar Putz, civil engineering.

Greenwood: Trevor Barth, forest science.

Hammond: Ryan Knapton, German and linguistics.

Hudson: Kevin Chukel, communication arts; Eloise Johnson, English; Kate Lowery, music education; Avery Ondrusik, anthropology and Spanish; Griffin Zacharias, mechanical engineering.

Menomonie: McKenna Register, communication arts.

Mondovi: Hunter Evans, computer science.

New Richmond: Michael Skoyen, chemical engineering.

Rice Lake: Coltan Fenske, psychology; Madison Johnson, legal studies and sociology.

Wilson: Levi Sands, data science.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.

Black River Falls: Allison Burgau.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas

Houlton: Gabrielle Ouimet, accounting/marketing.

UW-Oshkosh

Cameron: Abby Sankey, elementary education.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa

Chippewa Falls: Kelsey Arneson, general science.

Rice Lake: Tanner Kleppe, general science.

UW-La Crosse

Abbotsford: Dylana Schreiner, exercise and sport science.

Arcadia: Xavier Elena, general studies.

Baldwin: Nathan Newton, management and economics.

Bay City: Alysse Lewis, exercise and sport science.

Black River Falls: Morgan Anderson, therapeutic recreation.

Bruce: Alyssa Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Chippewa Falls: Morgan Belshause, biology; Griffen Mlsna, finance; Kaeli Zwiefelhofer, psychology.

Colby: Megan Underwood, psychology.

Eau Claire: Alissa Benson, therapeutic recreation, Anne McMenomy, political science; Ben Prissel, accountancy.

Eleva: Cade Kunferman, public health and community health education.

Fairchild: Emily Orth, biology.

Fountain City: Abbey Engel, finance.

Galesville: Luke Bahnub, finance.

Hammond: Ryan Christensen, accountancy.

Hudson: Emma Gannon, psychology.

Independence: Jonathan Warner, international business.

Knapp: Kyle Baker, exercise and sport science and school health education.

Menomonie: Jon Roe, psychology.

Mondovi: Tristan McLean, exercise and sport science.

Neillsville: Mindy Schoengarth, biology education and general science education.

Pepin: Zachary Dolan, marketing.

River Falls: Camron Hughes, computer science.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com