The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Roberts: Joshua Cleary, management; Jami Ruvelson, nursing; Ethan Skoviera, exercise science.
Spring Valley: Samuel Fritz, management.
Stanley: Samuel Burzynski, physics; Aaron Schneider, business finance; Benjamin Turner, actuarial science.
Thorp: Morgan Barth, exercise science; Amber Noah, biology; Katarina Petranovich, liberal studies; Abby Quinnell, communication sciences and disorders; Sheila Wundrow, social work.
Turtle Lake: Rebecca Alvarez, nursing.
Whitehall: Karli Estenson, elementary education.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Chetek: Audrey Macone, nursing.
Eau Claire: Emma Mattison, psychology.
Mondovi: Michael Graese, mechanical engineering.
New Richmond: Anna Landaal, graphic design.
River Falls: Wendy Accola, liberal studies.
Somerset: Brittney Hartmann, liberal studies.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Eau Claire: Katherine Taylor, political science.
Roberts: Jared Tilton, mechanical engineering.
UW-Platteville
Arcadia: Richard Hotelling, mechanical engineering.
Bruce: Elijah Johnson, industrial technology management.
Cameron: Micaela Murphy, criminal justice.
Fall Creek: Joshua Eastenson, civil engineering; Matthew Walloch, civil engineering.
Hudson: Clara Simonson, biology and forensic investigation.
Roberts: Gunnar Olson, civil engineering; Erik Peterson, environmental engineering.
Thorp: Raleigh Frankewicz, agricultural business.
Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.
Hudson: Maija Luckow, biology.
UW-Madison
Altoona: Olivia Lang, information systems.
Beldenville: Jon Keller, mechanical engineering.
Black River Falls: Laura Gulso, nursing; Tillie Moldenhauer, communication arts; Jack Wirtz, economics.
Bruce: Henry West, journalism.
Cameron: Carly Zlabek-Schuebel, computer engineering.
Eau Claire: Garrett Balmer, biochemistry and neurobiology; Brendan Dooley, marketing; Griffin Emerson, English; Clarice Mettler, rehabilitation psychology; Colin Porter, biochemistry; Chase Rauckman, engineering mechanics; Luke Schroeder, psychology; Daniel Southard, computer science.
Ellsworth: Luke Cipala, health promotion and health equity.
Fountain City: Briar Putz, civil engineering.
Greenwood: Trevor Barth, forest science.
Hammond: Ryan Knapton, German and linguistics.
Hudson: Kevin Chukel, communication arts; Eloise Johnson, English; Kate Lowery, music education; Avery Ondrusik, anthropology and Spanish; Griffin Zacharias, mechanical engineering.
Menomonie: McKenna Register, communication arts.
Mondovi: Hunter Evans, computer science.
New Richmond: Michael Skoyen, chemical engineering.
Rice Lake: Coltan Fenske, psychology; Madison Johnson, legal studies and sociology.
Wilson: Levi Sands, data science.
South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.
Black River Falls: Allison Burgau.
Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Houlton: Gabrielle Ouimet, accounting/marketing.
UW-Oshkosh
Cameron: Abby Sankey, elementary education.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Kelsey Arneson, general science.
Rice Lake: Tanner Kleppe, general science.
UW-La Crosse
Abbotsford: Dylana Schreiner, exercise and sport science.
Arcadia: Xavier Elena, general studies.
Baldwin: Nathan Newton, management and economics.
Bay City: Alysse Lewis, exercise and sport science.
Black River Falls: Morgan Anderson, therapeutic recreation.
Bruce: Alyssa Anderson, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Chippewa Falls: Morgan Belshause, biology; Griffen Mlsna, finance; Kaeli Zwiefelhofer, psychology.
Colby: Megan Underwood, psychology.
Eau Claire: Alissa Benson, therapeutic recreation, Anne McMenomy, political science; Ben Prissel, accountancy.
Eleva: Cade Kunferman, public health and community health education.
Fairchild: Emily Orth, biology.
Fountain City: Abbey Engel, finance.
Galesville: Luke Bahnub, finance.
Hammond: Ryan Christensen, accountancy.
Hudson: Emma Gannon, psychology.
Independence: Jonathan Warner, international business.
Knapp: Kyle Baker, exercise and sport science and school health education.
Menomonie: Jon Roe, psychology.
Mondovi: Tristan McLean, exercise and sport science.
Neillsville: Mindy Schoengarth, biology education and general science education.
Pepin: Zachary Dolan, marketing.
River Falls: Camron Hughes, computer science.