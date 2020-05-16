The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

Hudson: Jonathan Krier, agricultural business.

East Stroudsburg University, East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Glenwood City: Jake Dotseth.

University of Tampa, Tampa, Fla.

Eau Claire: Samantha Schreiter, marine science-biology.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hudson: Monica Uzpen, journalism.

River Falls: Alexis Grobel, design.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Arcadia: Oscar Andrade Lara, Spanish teaching.

Chetek: Jennifer Lehto, dental hygiene.

Chippewa Falls: Adam Krause, automotive engineering technology; Rachel Ryan, communications arts and literature education.

Colfax: Scott Ross, automotive engineering technology.

Elk Mound: Madeline Pitts, community health education.

Ellsworth: Chrystian Kulow, finance.

Elmwood: Emily Hoyt, biology.

Hager City: Brooklyn Kemmerer, nursing.

Hudson: Yuri Bronson, biology; Sarah Hagar, recreation, parks and leisure services; August Hoffman, psychology; Mitchell Karras, civil engineering; Max McKenzie, psychology; Luke romness, management; Amelia Shortell, film and media studies.

Menomonie: Erik Brunner, automotive engineering technology; Gail Jacques, family consumer science; Thomas Klapperich, computer information technology; Robert Tronnier, electrical engineering.

New Richmond: Tyler Vizenor, aviation.

Prescott: Kaitlyn Bretoi, family consumer science; Mitchell Favor, law enforcement.

River Falls: Scott Anderson, management; Ty Denzer, interdisciplinary studies; Justin Duran, law enforcement; Cassandra Laidlaw, aviation; Taylor Lindaman, marketing; Molly Morrissette, recreation, parks and leisure services; Zane Nelson, automotive engineering technology.

Roberts: Ryah Albright, family consumer science; Lukas Smith, automotive engineering technology.

Somerset: Emalee Osborn, baccalaureate completion.

Spring Valley: Julian Manley, music education.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City

Eau Claire: Braden Olson, nursing; Chrisna Rathbun, nursing; Jaynee Wewerka, nursing.

