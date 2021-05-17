The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hudson: Remyngton Beauclaire, journalism.

Prescott: Katherine Anderson, journalism.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Altoona: Mitchell Froehlich, accounting.

Eau Claire: Nathaniel Syverson, mechanical engineering.

Eleva: Hanna McCarville, criminal justice and law enforcement.

Ellsworth: Nicole Hadler, alcohol and drug studies; Chasse Heiskala, construction management; Morgan Steele, nursing.

Hudson: Dhavalkumar Bhakta, marketing; Carter Elliott, finance; Dylan Hansch, computer information technology; Garrett Hendricks, finance; Marissa Johnston, marketing; Maiya Koch, management; Carson Lesher, management; Amy Stiles, communication studies; Sarah Vyrostek, international relations.

New Richmond: Matthew Blome, communication studies; Hailey Sager, mass media.

Rice Lake: Stella Knutson, dental hygiene.

River Falls: Emma Kozitza, marketing; Morgan Larson, criminal justice and psychology; Justice Lehmann, elementary education; Molly Morrissette, recreation, parks and leisure services; Arcelia Rivera, dance; Erik Warner, film and media studies.

Somerset: Haley Bassett, nursing.

Spring Valley: Bryce Mergens, communication disorders.

Woodville: Kayla Rimer, art.

