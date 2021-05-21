The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Boyd: Braxton Thompson.
Eau Claire: Matthew Hellman.
Greenwood: Chad Pawlak.
Hudson: Lauren Milbrandt.
UW-Milwaukee
Cadott: Jacob Huber.
Chippewa Falls: Apryl Jordan, Sierra Smith.
Colby: Lindsey Mielke.
Eau Claire: Kyra Arendt, Emmaleigh Huston, Katelyn Mongerson, Mitchell Swanson, Jaden Weix-Writz.
Eleva: Adam LaRock.
Fountain City: Jordan Kaczorowski.
Greenwood: Cole Lucas.
Houlton: David Krampert.
Hudson: Wesley Hines.
Menomonie: Parker Carlson.
Rice Lake: Elisa Peterson.
River Falls: Aaron Wright.
Wilson: Bobbette Krueger.