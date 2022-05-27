The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Utah State University, Logan, Utah
New Richmond: Maggie Evans, communicative disorders and deaf education.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Chetek: Hannah Turnipseed, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Bailey Bergeman, social work.
Eau Claire: Lauren Derleth, applied health science; Carter Duerkop, recreation, parks and leisure services; Emily Eslinger, aviation; Kamryn Gunnes, nursing; Cole Parkins, electrical engineering.
Ellsworth: Loralei Kuhl, exercise science.
Hager City: Isaac Kemmerer, aviation.
Hudson: Connor Cameron, sport management; Emily Denning, marketing; Grady Gornick, finance; Taylor Klisch, family consumer science; Harly Lentz, elementary education; Catherine Michel, communication disorders; Jordan Nack, marketing; Ellie Olson, marketing; Taylor Owens, management; Devin Paschke, management; Alyssa Paulson, RN baccalaureate completion; Lauryn Sicard, food science technology; Dalyon Waldner, psychology.
Melrose: Chandler DeBerg, political science.
Neillsville: Matthew Borsheim, sport management.
New Richmond: Alexis Anderson, management; Tyler Blattner, automotive engineering technology; Tanner Miller, aviation; Clayton Rose, mechanical engineering; William Stuedemann, law enforcement and psychology.
Prairie Farm: Gretchen Bygd, communication disorders.
Prescott: Hayley Hillman, family consumer science.
River Falls: Blake Johnson, computer information technology.
Somerset: Grace Bauer, marketing.
Woodville: Ramsey Pankratz, biochemistry.
Berry College, Rome, Ga.
Altoona: Emily Kaszubowski, animal science.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Arcadia: Reegan Haines.
Black River Falls: Khloe Spors.
Colby: Morgan Sobeck.
Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.
Rice Lake: Chase Mickelson, Kyra Vinz.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Prescott: Andrew Rozmiarek.
University of Mississippi, University, Miss.
Hudson: Natalee Dixon, English education.
UW-Milwaukee
Bay City: Chase Gilbertson.
Chetek: Courtney Kowalski Vieceli.
Chippewa Falls: Alison Houle.
Houlton: Nicholas Krampert.
Hudson: Tylor Huber, Hunter Johnson.
