The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Utah State University, Logan, Utah

New Richmond: Maggie Evans, communicative disorders and deaf education.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Chetek: Hannah Turnipseed, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Bailey Bergeman, social work.

Eau Claire: Lauren Derleth, applied health science; Carter Duerkop, recreation, parks and leisure services; Emily Eslinger, aviation; Kamryn Gunnes, nursing; Cole Parkins, electrical engineering.

Ellsworth: Loralei Kuhl, exercise science.

Hager City: Isaac Kemmerer, aviation.

Hudson: Connor Cameron, sport management; Emily Denning, marketing; Grady Gornick, finance; Taylor Klisch, family consumer science; Harly Lentz, elementary education; Catherine Michel, communication disorders; Jordan Nack, marketing; Ellie Olson, marketing; Taylor Owens, management; Devin Paschke, management; Alyssa Paulson, RN baccalaureate completion; Lauryn Sicard, food science technology; Dalyon Waldner, psychology.

Melrose: Chandler DeBerg, political science.

Neillsville: Matthew Borsheim, sport management.

New Richmond: Alexis Anderson, management; Tyler Blattner, automotive engineering technology; Tanner Miller, aviation; Clayton Rose, mechanical engineering; William Stuedemann, law enforcement and psychology.

Prairie Farm: Gretchen Bygd, communication disorders.

Prescott: Hayley Hillman, family consumer science.

River Falls: Blake Johnson, computer information technology.

Somerset: Grace Bauer, marketing.

Woodville: Ramsey Pankratz, biochemistry.

Berry College, Rome, Ga.

Altoona: Emily Kaszubowski, animal science.

St. Norbert College, De Pere

Arcadia: Reegan Haines.

Black River Falls: Khloe Spors.

Colby: Morgan Sobeck.

Neillsville: Olivia Hanson.

Rice Lake: Chase Mickelson, Kyra Vinz.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Prescott: Andrew Rozmiarek.

University of Mississippi, University, Miss.

Hudson: Natalee Dixon, English education.

UW-Milwaukee

Bay City: Chase Gilbertson.

Chetek: Courtney Kowalski Vieceli.

Chippewa Falls: Alison Houle.

Houlton: Nicholas Krampert.

Hudson: Tylor Huber, Hunter Johnson.

