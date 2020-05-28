The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Roberts: Ryah Albright, family consumer science; Lukas Smith, automotive engineering technology.
Somerset: Emalee Osborn, baccalaureate completion.
Spring Valley: Julian Manley, music education.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City
Eau Claire: Braden Olson, nursing; Chrisna Rathbun, nursing; Jaynee Wewerka, nursing.
Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
Hillsdale: Kathryn Bates, architecture and design.
Ripon College, Ripon
Emerald: Maya Petersen, chemistry and Spanish.
St. Norbert College, De Pere
Black River Falls: Justin Arzt.
Boyd: Kirsten Carrigan.
Chippewa Falls: Jarret Jordan.
Eau Claire: Hannah Gibbons.
Holcombe: Kyle Girard.
New Richmond: Anna Denucci.
River Falls: Nathanael Baillargeon.
University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Eleva: Nolan Kern, history/political science and criminal justice.
Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.
Maiden Rock: Alexandra O’Borsky, biology.