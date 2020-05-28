The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Roberts: Ryah Albright, family consumer science; Lukas Smith, automotive engineering technology.

Somerset: Emalee Osborn, baccalaureate completion.

Spring Valley: Julian Manley, music education.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City

Eau Claire: Braden Olson, nursing; Chrisna Rathbun, nursing; Jaynee Wewerka, nursing.

Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

Hillsdale: Kathryn Bates, architecture and design.

Ripon College, Ripon

Emerald: Maya Petersen, chemistry and Spanish.

St. Norbert College, De Pere

Black River Falls: Justin Arzt.

Boyd: Kirsten Carrigan.

Chippewa Falls: Jarret Jordan.

Eau Claire: Hannah Gibbons.

Holcombe: Kyle Girard.

New Richmond: Anna Denucci.

River Falls: Nathanael Baillargeon.

University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Eleva: Nolan Kern, history/political science and criminal justice.

Nazareth College, Rochester, N.Y.

Maiden Rock: Alexandra O’Borsky, biology.

